EAM Solar ASA: Q3 2020 Financial Report presentation on 17 November 2020

11/17/2020 | 04:41am EST
EAM Solar ASA: Q3 2020 Financial Report presentation on 17 November 2020
17.11.2020 10:00

17 November 2020 EAM Solar ASA will hold an investor presentation in connection with its Q3 2020 Financial Report using Zoom video conferencing on 17 November 2020 at 11:00 CET. The presentation will be held by Viktor E Jakobsen, CEO of EAM Solar ASA. Please dial in 5-10 minutes prior to the start time using the information below. Join Zoom Meeting https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89698142846?pwd=UDRKT2dFdmh6WlorcTA5QSt0NFRpZz09 Meeting ID: 896 9814 2846 Passcode: 803243 Please find the presentation material attached. For further information, please contact: Viktor E Jakobsen, CEO, phone +47 9161 1009, viktor@eam.no About EAM Solar ASA: EAM Solar ASA is a utility company that acquires and operates solar power plants. The Company currently owns solar PV power plants in Italy. The plants are operating under long-term sales contracts. In addition, the Company's business is lawsuits in relation solar power plants. This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Disclaimer

EAM Solar ASA published this content on 17 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 November 2020 09:40:02 UTC
