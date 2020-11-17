EAM Solar ASA: Q3 2020 Financial Report presentation on 17 November 2020

17.11.2020 10:00

17 November 2020 EAM Solar ASA will hold an investor presentation in connection with its Q3 2020 Financial Report using Zoom video conferencing on 17 November 2020 at 11:00 CET. The presentation will be held by Viktor E Jakobsen, CEO of EAM Solar ASA. Please dial in 5-10 minutes prior to the start time using the information below. Join Zoom Meeting https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89698142846?pwd=UDRKT2dFdmh6WlorcTA5QSt0NFRpZz09 Meeting ID: 896 9814 2846 Passcode: 803243 Please find the presentation material attached. For further information, please contact: Viktor E Jakobsen, CEO, phone +47 9161 1009, viktor@eam.no About EAM Solar ASA: EAM Solar ASA is a utility company that acquires and operates solar power plants. The Company currently owns solar PV power plants in Italy. The plants are operating under long-term sales contracts. In addition, the Company's business is lawsuits in relation solar power plants. This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.