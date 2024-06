EAM Solar ASA: Tegningsdokument for deltagelse i aksjonærlån

EAM Solar ASA is a Norway-based investment company. The primary business activity of the Company is both to own solar photovoltaic power plants and sell electricity under long-term fixed price sales contracts. EAM Solar ASA acquires solar power plants that are already in operation. It is active in Italy, where it owns four power plants, located in the Puglia and Basilicata regions in Southern Italy. The Company has three subsidiaries: EAM Solar Italy Holding Srl, Ens Solar One Srl and Energia Fotovoltaica 25 Srl.

Sector Independent Power Producers