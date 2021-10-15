Log in
EAR Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Eargo, Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

10/15/2021 | 10:01am EDT
Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Eargo, Inc. (“Eargo” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EAR) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Eargo securities between February 25, 2021, and September 22, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/ear.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts and failed to disclose to investors that: (1) that Eargo had improperly sought reimbursements from certain third-party payors; (2) that the foregoing was reasonably likely to lead to regulatory scrutiny; (3) that, as a result and because the reimbursements at issue involved the Company’s largest third-party payor, Eargo’s financial results would be adversely impacted; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked reasonable basis at all relevant times.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/ear or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Eargo you have until December 6, 2021, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm’s expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 86,6 M - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net cash 2021 169 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 286 M 286 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,36x
EV / Sales 2022 1,41x
Nbr of Employees 238
Free-Float 86,4%
Chart EARGO, INC.
Duration : Period :
Eargo, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EARGO, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 7,29 $
Average target price 10,50 $
Spread / Average Target 44,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Gormsen President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Adam Laponis Chief Financial Officer
Joshua Makower Non-Executive Chairman
Daniel Shen Chief Clinical & Science Officer
Fernando Cruz Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EARGO, INC.-83.73%286
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC23.14%227 140
DANAHER CORPORATION33.19%214 477
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.21.36%118 140
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG35.64%74 000
SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-8.92%73 247