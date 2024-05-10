audiologist, who was blinded to the results of

Peak to the right is worse→

←Peak to the left is better

Figure above - REAR in response to moderate ISTS speech and NAL-NL2 moderate targets. Average device response shown after the Sound Match process, without adjustments, and compared to targets generated from the gold standard booth audiogram. Average target error from 500-4000 Hz. ranges from 0.7-5.7 dB for moderate ISTS input signal.

COSI Results

COSI: Rate your ability to hear well in the following situations while using these

hearing aids