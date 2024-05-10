Clinically Standard Verification and Validation of OTC Self-Fitting Hearing Aids
INTRODUCTION
In 2022, the US Food and Drug Administration issued final regulations to establish a category of over-the-counter (OTC) hearing aids. As these regulations are new and technology is rapidly changing, users' objective and subjective outcomes with these devices are not yet well understood.
Lauren Pasquesi*, Joyce Rosenthal*, Tong Sheng*,
Andrew Johnson*, Travis Allyn*, Jayaganesh Swaminathan*
Eargo, Inc., San Jose, CA, US *
RESULTS
Sound Match Process
User instructed to
App performs ambient
App guides users
In-situ thresholds obtained
App calculates custom gain
Custom settings
insert left and right
noise check to ensure
through threshold
using modified Hughson-
settings based on hearing
programmed to
devices
a quiet environment
measurement
Westlake procedure
assessment results
devices
Clinical Audiogram vs. In-App Assessment
Real-Ear Aided Response compared to NAL-NL2
DISCUSSION
Study results show effective objective and subjective verification and validation of a new OTC device using standard clinical measures.
This is evidenced by:
• Minimal average
deviation (<6dB) of in-
app threshold
to clinical audiogram
The main goal of this study was to assess the objective fitting and subjective effectiveness of then in-development (Eargo SE) self-fitting hearing aids using standard clinical measures.
METHODS
• 24 subjects with self-perceived hearing loss
were recruited for this study.
• Subjects followed the manufacturer's in-app
instructions for self-fitting (Sound Match),
Average - Right Ear
Frequency (Hz)
500
1000
2000
3000
4000
0
10
20
30
(dBHL)
40
50
Threshold
60
70
80
90
Average - Left Ear
Frequency (Hz)
500
1000
2000
3000
4000
0
10
20
30
(dBHL)
40
50
Threshold
60
70
80
90
threshold
• Minimal
average deviation
of
REAR
values from NAL-NL2 moderate targets
(<6dB)
•
Notable improvement across all APHAB
domains
post-study
(except
for
aversiveness, as expected)
•
Great
comparative
subjective
performance to regular users of WDRC
hearing aids across all domains as
measured by APHAB
including a self-administered hearing
assessment in which the hearing aid acts as
the transducer.
100
110
120
In-App Assessment Clinical Audiogram
100
110
120
In-App Assessment Clinical Audiogram
• Great subjective effectiveness of hearing
aid fit across varied listening situations as
measured by COSI
• A traditional audiogram was completed in a
sound-treated booth by an experienced
audiologist, who was blinded to the results of
the subject's self-fitting assessment results.
• The clinical audiograms were compared to
the self-administered hearing assessment
results.
• Objective fit was assessed by using
APHAB Results
Pre-Study
Post-Study
←Peak to the left is better
Peak to the right is worse→
Global
Ease of Communication
45%
45%
Subjects
40%
Subjects
40%
35%
35%
30%
30%
of
25%
of
25%
Percentage
20%
Percentage
20%
15%
15%
10%
10%
Figure above - REAR in response to moderate ISTS speech and NAL-NL2 moderate targets. Average device response shown after the Sound Match process, without adjustments, and compared to targets generated from the gold standard booth audiogram. Average target error from 500-4000 Hz. ranges from 0.7-5.7 dB for moderate ISTS input signal.
COSI Results
COSI: Rate your ability to hear well in the following situations while using these
hearing aids
• Improved subjective effectiveness of
hearing aid fit across varied listening
situations when comparing the unaided and aided conditions as measured by
COSI
Taken together, this data reconfirms objectively and subjectively that new-to- market self-fitting OTC hearing aids are able to appropriately compensate for mild-to-
Audioscan Verifit2® to compare measured
real ear aided responses (REAR) to NAL-
NL2 targets. Target generation was based
on subject's booth thresholds.
• Real-world sound quality and overall
hearing-aid satisfaction were validated with
APHAB and COSI questionnaires after 4-5
weeks of device wear in-field.
PARTICIPANTS
Table 1 - Participant Demographics
5%
5%
0%
0%
0-910-1920-2930-3940-4950-5960-6970-7980-8990-99
0-910-1920-2930-3940-4950-5960-6970-7980-8990-99
Percentage of Problems
Percentage of Problems
Background Noise
Reverberation
45%
45%
Subjects
40%
Subjects
40%
35%
35%
30%
30%
of
25%
of
25%
Percentage
20%
Percentage
20%
15%
15%
10%
10%
5%
5%
Conversation with 1 or 2 in quiet
Conversation with 1 or 2 in noise
Conversation with a group in quiet
Conversation with a group in noise
Television/ radio at a normal volume
Listening to a person talking on the phone
Soft sounds
The sound of your own voice
Listening to music (i.e., live or from speakers)
4%
39%
7%
29%
11%
29%
11%
43%
7%
50%
18%
25%
4% 4%
39%
4%
4%
14%
4%
32%
57%
54%
61%
39%
43%
57%
54%
79%
64%
11%
7%
moderate hearing loss.
FUTURE DIRECTIONS
• These results may aid in future research
and development of self-fitting hearing aid
strategies as they continue to be
developed from principles of clinical
audiology and hearing science.
• Efforts should be made to evaluate future
Characteristic
Value
Age (years)
0%
0%
0-910-1920-2930-3940-4950-5960-6970-7980-8990-99
0-910-1920-2930-3940-4950-5960-6970-7980-8990-99
Percentage of Problems
Percentage of Problems
0%
10%
20%
30%
40%
50%
60%
70%
80%
90%
100%
products using varied clinical verification
and validation methods to continue to
Mean (SD)
74.4 (7.2)
Median
75
Range
60-87
Aversiveness
45%
•
40%
APHAB scores are reported in percentage of problems, therefore a lower score is a better score
COSI: When using these hearing aids, how much better are you hearing in the
following situations compared to without hearing aids?
ensure similar clinical efficacy to
traditional hearing aids.
Gender, n (%)
Female
8 (33.3%)
Male
16 (66.7%)
In-study days per week use
0-2 days
0 (0%)
3-4 days
2 (8.3%)
5-7 days
22 (91.7%)
In-study hours per day use
1-4 hours
1 (4.2%)
4-8 hours
9 (37.5%)
8+ hours
14 (58.3%)
High-Frequency Pure Tone Average (1, 2, 3, 4 kHz), (dB)
Mean (SD)
47.4 (9.0)
Subjects
35%
•
30%
of
25%
Percentage
20%
15%
10%
5%
0%
0-910-1920-2930-3940-4950-5960-6970-7980-8990-99
Percentage of Problems
Using APHAB normative data, on average Eargo SE users are performing better than…
•71.2% of hearing aid users with ease of communication
•70.5% of hearing aid users with reverberation
All APHAB conditions improved compared to pre- study condition, except aversiveness, which is expected
APHAB Score Comparisons
60
Problemsof
50
40
Percentage
30
20
10
Conversation with 1 or 2 in quiet
Conversation with 1 or 2 in noise
Conversation with a group in quiet
Conversation with a group in noise
Television/ radio at a normal volume
Listening to a person talking on the phone
Soft sounds
The sound of your own voice
Listening to music (i.e., live or from speakers)
4%
18%
7%
11%
4%
14%
4%
18%
7%
11%
11%
4%
7% 4% 7%
7%
7%
32%
43%
32%
43%
43%
54%
43%
50%
43%
46%
39%
50%
36%
50%
25%
54%
36%
43%
CONTACT
Lauren Pasquesi, Au.D., F-AAA Lauren.Pasquesi@eargo.com
2665 N. First St. Ste. 300 San Jose, CA 95134 www.eargo.com
Median
47.5
Range
31.3-66.3
•68.4% of hearing aid users with background noise
•59.45% of hearing aid users with aversiveness
0
Global
EC
RV
BN
AV
0%
10%
20%
30%
40%
50%
60%
70%
80%
90%
100%
