Clinically Standard Verification and Validation of OTC Self-Fitting Hearing Aids

INTRODUCTION

In 2022, the US Food and Drug Administration issued final regulations to establish a category of over-the-counter (OTC) hearing aids. As these regulations are new and technology is rapidly changing, users' objective and subjective outcomes with these devices are not yet well understood.

Lauren Pasquesi*, Joyce Rosenthal*, Tong Sheng*,

Andrew Johnson*, Travis Allyn*, Jayaganesh Swaminathan*

Eargo, Inc., San Jose, CA, US

RESULTS

Sound Match Process

User instructed to

App performs ambient

App guides users

In-situ thresholds obtained

App calculates custom gain

Custom settings

insert left and right

noise check to ensure

through threshold

using modified Hughson-

settings based on hearing

programmed to

devices

a quiet environment

measurement

Westlake procedure

assessment results

devices

Clinical Audiogram vs. In-App Assessment

Real-Ear Aided Response compared to NAL-NL2

DISCUSSION

Study results show effective objective and subjective verification and validation of a new OTC device using standard clinical measures.

This is evidenced by:

• Minimal average

deviation (<6dB) of in-

app threshold

to clinical audiogram

The main goal of this study was to assess the objective fitting and subjective effectiveness of then in-development (Eargo SE) self-fitting hearing aids using standard clinical measures.

METHODS

• 24 subjects with self-perceived hearing loss

were recruited for this study.

• Subjects followed the manufacturer's in-app

instructions for self-fitting (Sound Match),

Average - Right Ear

Frequency (Hz)

500

1000

2000

3000

4000

0

10

20

30

(dBHL)

40

50

Threshold

60

70

80

90

Average - Left Ear

Frequency (Hz)

500

1000

2000

3000

4000

0

10

20

30

(dBHL)

40

50

Threshold

60

70

80

90

threshold

• Minimal

average deviation

of

REAR

values from NAL-NL2 moderate targets

(<6dB)

Notable improvement across all APHAB

domains

post-study

(except

for

aversiveness, as expected)

Great

comparative

subjective

performance to regular users of WDRC

hearing aids across all domains as

measured by APHAB

including a self-administered hearing

assessment in which the hearing aid acts as

the transducer.

100

110

120

In-App Assessment Clinical Audiogram

100

110

120

In-App Assessment Clinical Audiogram

• Great subjective effectiveness of hearing

aid fit across varied listening situations as

measured by COSI

• A traditional audiogram was completed in a

sound-treated booth by an experienced

audiologist, who was blinded to the results of

the subject's self-fitting assessment results.

• The clinical audiograms were compared to

the self-administered hearing assessment

results.

• Objective fit was assessed by using

APHAB Results

Pre-Study

Post-Study

Peak to the left is better

Peak to the right is worse

Global

Ease of Communication

45%

45%

Subjects

40%

Subjects

40%

35%

35%

30%

30%

of

25%

of

25%

Percentage

20%

Percentage

20%

15%

15%

10%

10%

Figure above - REAR in response to moderate ISTS speech and NAL-NL2 moderate targets. Average device response shown after the Sound Match process, without adjustments, and compared to targets generated from the gold standard booth audiogram. Average target error from 500-4000 Hz. ranges from 0.7-5.7 dB for moderate ISTS input signal.

COSI Results

COSI: Rate your ability to hear well in the following situations while using these

hearing aids

• Improved subjective effectiveness of

hearing aid fit across varied listening

situations when comparing the unaided and aided conditions as measured by

COSI

Taken together, this data reconfirms objectively and subjectively that new-to- market self-fitting OTC hearing aids are able to appropriately compensate for mild-to-

Audioscan Verifit2® to compare measured

real ear aided responses (REAR) to NAL-

NL2 targets. Target generation was based

on subject's booth thresholds.

• Real-world sound quality and overall

hearing-aid satisfaction were validated with

APHAB and COSI questionnaires after 4-5

weeks of device wear in-field.

PARTICIPANTS

Table 1 - Participant Demographics

5%

5%

0%

0%

0-910-1920-2930-3940-4950-5960-6970-7980-8990-99

0-910-1920-2930-3940-4950-5960-6970-7980-8990-99

Percentage of Problems

Percentage of Problems

Background Noise

Reverberation

45%

45%

Subjects

40%

Subjects

40%

35%

35%

30%

30%

of

25%

of

25%

Percentage

20%

Percentage

20%

15%

15%

10%

10%

5%

5%

Conversation with 1 or 2 in quiet

Conversation with 1 or 2 in noise

Conversation with a group in quiet

Conversation with a group in noise

Television/ radio at a normal volume

Listening to a person talking on the phone

Soft sounds

The sound of your own voice

Listening to music (i.e., live or from speakers)

4%

39%

7%

29%

11%

29%

11%

43%

7%

50%

18%

25%

4% 4%

39%

4%

4%

14%

4%

32%

57%

54%

61%

39%

43%

57%

54%

79%

64%

11%

7%

moderate hearing loss.

FUTURE DIRECTIONS

• These results may aid in future research

and development of self-fitting hearing aid

strategies as they continue to be

developed from principles of clinical

audiology and hearing science.

• Efforts should be made to evaluate future

Characteristic

Value

Age (years)

0%

0%

0-910-1920-2930-3940-4950-5960-6970-7980-8990-99

0-910-1920-2930-3940-4950-5960-6970-7980-8990-99

Percentage of Problems

Percentage of Problems

0%

10%

20%

30%

40%

50%

60%

70%

80%

90%

100%

products using varied clinical verification

and validation methods to continue to

Mean (SD)

74.4 (7.2)

Median

75

Range

60-87

Aversiveness

45%

40%

APHAB scores are reported in percentage of problems, therefore a lower score is a better score

COSI: When using these hearing aids, how much better are you hearing in the

following situations compared to without hearing aids?

ensure similar clinical efficacy to

traditional hearing aids.

Gender, n (%)

Female

8 (33.3%)

Male

16 (66.7%)

In-study days per week use

0-2 days

0 (0%)

3-4 days

2 (8.3%)

5-7 days

22 (91.7%)

In-study hours per day use

1-4 hours

1 (4.2%)

4-8 hours

9 (37.5%)

8+ hours

14 (58.3%)

High-Frequency Pure Tone Average (1, 2, 3, 4 kHz), (dB)

Mean (SD)

47.4 (9.0)

Subjects

35%

30%

of

25%

Percentage

20%

15%

10%

5%

0%

0-910-1920-2930-3940-4950-5960-6970-7980-8990-99

Percentage of Problems

Using APHAB normative data, on average Eargo SE users are performing better than…

•71.2% of hearing aid users with ease of communication

•70.5% of hearing aid users with reverberation

All APHAB conditions improved compared to pre- study condition, except aversiveness, which is expected

APHAB Score Comparisons

60

Problemsof

50

40

Percentage

30

20

10

Conversation with 1 or 2 in quiet

Conversation with 1 or 2 in noise

Conversation with a group in quiet

Conversation with a group in noise

Television/ radio at a normal volume

Listening to a person talking on the phone

Soft sounds

The sound of your own voice

Listening to music (i.e., live or from speakers)

4%

18%

7%

11%

4%

14%

4%

18%

7%

11%

11%

4%

7% 4% 7%

7%

7%

32%

43%

32%

43%

43%

54%

43%

50%

43%

46%

39%

50%

36%

50%

25%

54%

36%

43%

CONTACT

Lauren Pasquesi, Au.D., F-AAA Lauren.Pasquesi@eargo.com

2665 N. First St. Ste. 300 San Jose, CA 95134 www.eargo.com

Median

47.5

Range

31.3-66.3

•68.4% of hearing aid users with background noise

•59.45% of hearing aid users with aversiveness

0

Global

EC

RV

BN

AV

0%

10%

20%

30%

40%

50%

60%

70%

80%

90%

100%

