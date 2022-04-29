Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Eargo, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EAR   US2700871096

EARGO, INC.

(EAR)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04/29 04:00:00 pm EDT
3.780 USD   -5.26%
05:53pEargo Finalizes Agreement with US to Resolve DOJ Investigation
DJ
05:17pEargo Provides Business Update
GL
05:17pEargo Finalizes Agreement with the United States to Resolve Investigation With No Admission of Liability
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Eargo Finalizes Agreement with US to Resolve DOJ Investigation

04/29/2022 | 05:53pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Stephen Nakrosis


Eargo Inc. said on it has reached an agreement to resolve a previously disclosed investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice.

The maker of hearing aids said it entered a civil agreement with no admission of liability. Under the terms of the deal, the company will pay about $34.4 million to the government.

The DOJ said the agreement resolves allegations the company "submitted or caused the submission of claims for hearing aid devices for reimbursement to the Federal Employees Health Benefits Program that contained unsupported hearing loss diagnosis codes."

Eargo said it denies the allegations in the settlement agreement, and said the allegations did not pertain to the quality or performance of the product.


Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-29-22 1752ET

All news about EARGO, INC.
05:53pEargo Finalizes Agreement with US to Resolve DOJ Investigation
DJ
05:17pEargo Provides Business Update
GL
05:17pEargo Finalizes Agreement with the United States to Resolve Investigation With No Admis..
GL
03/24EARGO ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Eargo, Inc. on Behalf of Long-T..
BU
03/10EARGO : Receives Notification from Nasdaq Related to Delayed Annual Report on Form 10-K - ..
PU
03/10EARGO, INC. : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standa..
AQ
03/10Eargo Receives Notification from Nasdaq Related to Delayed Annual Report on Form 10-K
GL
03/10Eargo Receives Notification from Nasdaq Related to Delayed Annual Report on Form 10-K
GL
01/20Eargo Applauds Proposed Rule for OTC Hearing Aids and Submits Public Comments to FDA
AQ
01/18EARGO, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EARGO, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 86,6 M - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net cash 2021 169 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 157 M 157 M -
EV / Sales 2021 -0,14x
EV / Sales 2022 0,09x
Nbr of Employees 238
Free-Float 86,3%
Chart EARGO, INC.
Duration : Period :
Eargo, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EARGO, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 3,99 $
Average target price 10,50 $
Spread / Average Target 163%
Managers and Directors
Christian Gormsen President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Adam Laponis Chief Financial Officer
Joshua Makower Non-Executive Chairman
Daniel Shen Chief Clinical & Science Officer
Fernando Cruz Vice President-Software & Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EARGO, INC.-21.76%157
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC-22.00%218 772
DANAHER CORPORATION-21.89%183 985
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-32.30%87 320
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION-15.27%68 202
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION0.59%61 080