Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Eargo, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EAR   US2700871096

EARGO, INC.

(EAR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Eargo : ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Eargo, Inc. Investors With Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important December 6 Deadline in Securities Class Action – EAR

10/17/2021 | 09:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ: EAR) between February 25, 2021, and September 22, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”), of the important December 6, 2021 lead plaintiff deadline.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Eargo securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the Eargo class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2162.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than December 6, 2021. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience, resources or any meaningful peer recognition. Be wise in selecting counsel. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs’ Bar. Many of the firm’s attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

DETAILS OF THE CASE: According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Eargo had improperly sought reimbursements from certain third-party payors; (2) the foregoing was reasonably likely to lead to regulatory scrutiny; (3) as a result and because the reimbursements at issue involved the Company’s largest third-party payor, Eargo’s financial results would be adversely impacted; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

To join the Eargo class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2162.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about EARGO, INC.
09:11aEARGO : ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Eargo, Inc. Investors With Losses to Se..
BU
10/15SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors Eargo, I..
PR
10/15EARGO : ROSEN, SKILLED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Eargo, Inc. Investors With Losses Over..
PR
10/15EAR SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Eargo, Inc. Shareholde..
BU
10/14EARGO : EAR Investors Have Opportunity to Lead Eargo, Inc. Securities Fraud Lawsuit
PR
10/14EARGO (EAR) SHAREHOLDERS : December 6, 2021 Filing Deadline in Class Action – Contac..
BU
10/13EAR INVESTOR ALERT : ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Eargo, Inc. Investors with L..
BU
10/13EARGO, INC. CLASS ACTION ALERT : Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that ..
PR
10/12EARGO : RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Eargo, Inc.
PR
10/12DEADLINE REMINDER : Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline i..
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EARGO, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 86,6 M - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net cash 2021 169 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 283 M 283 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,32x
EV / Sales 2022 1,37x
Nbr of Employees 238
Free-Float 86,4%
Chart EARGO, INC.
Duration : Period :
Eargo, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EARGO, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 7,20 $
Average target price 10,50 $
Spread / Average Target 45,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Gormsen President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Adam Laponis Chief Financial Officer
Joshua Makower Non-Executive Chairman
Daniel Shen Chief Clinical & Science Officer
Fernando Cruz Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EARGO, INC.-83.94%283
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC23.95%229 123
DANAHER CORPORATION35.24%215 155
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.21.56%118 336
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG36.59%74 615
SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-11.26%71 419