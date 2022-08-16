Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Eargo, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EAR   US2700871096

EARGO, INC.

(EAR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:11 2022-08-16 pm EDT
1.500 USD   +31.58%
02:59pEargo Rises on FDA Hearing Aid Announcement
DJ
01:45pEargo Shares Jump After FDA Approves Sale of Over-The-Counter Hearing Aids
MT
08/09Wells Fargo Adjusts Eargo Price Target to $2 From $10, Maintains Equal Weight Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Eargo Rises on FDA Hearing Aid Announcement

08/16/2022 | 02:59pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Josh Beckerman


Eargo Inc. shares rose 27% to $1.45 after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said it would allow some hearing aids to be sold over-the-counter.

The FDA said the move will "improve access to hearing aids which may in turn lower costs for millions of Americans." It enables customers "with perceived mild to moderate hearing impairment to purchase hearing aids directly from stores or online retailers without the need for a medical exam, prescription or a fitting adjustment by an audiologist."


Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-16-22 1458ET

All news about EARGO, INC.
02:59pEargo Rises on FDA Hearing Aid Announcement
DJ
01:45pEargo Shares Jump After FDA Approves Sale of Over-The-Counter Hearing Aids
MT
08/09Wells Fargo Adjusts Eargo Price Target to $2 From $10, Maintains Equal Weight Rating
MT
08/08EARGO : Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results - Form 8-K
PU
08/08EARGO, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of..
AQ
08/08TRANSCRIPT : Eargo, Inc., Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 08, 2022
CI
08/08EARGO : Second Quarter 2022 Conference Call Slides
PU
08/08EARGO, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Change in Directors or Princi..
AQ
08/08Earnings Flash (EAR) EARGO Posts Q2 Revenue $7.2M
MT
08/08Earnings Flash (EAR) EARGO Posts Q2 Loss $-0.78
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EARGO, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 30,5 M - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 4,16 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 44,9 M 44,9 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,61x
EV / Sales 2023 3,44x
Nbr of Employees 215
Free-Float 86,3%
Chart EARGO, INC.
Duration : Period :
Eargo, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EARGO, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 1,14 $
Average target price 2,00 $
Spread / Average Target 75,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Gormsen President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Adam Laponis Chief Financial Officer
Joshua Makower Non-Executive Chairman
Daniel Shen Chief Clinical & Science Officer
Fernando Cruz Vice President-Software & Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EARGO, INC.-77.65%45
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC-9.40%236 833
DANAHER CORPORATION-8.10%219 943
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-33.69%85 085
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION-19.15%64 933
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION-0.78%60 343