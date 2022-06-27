Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Eargo, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EAR   US2700871096

EARGO, INC.

(EAR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:12 2022-06-27 am EDT
1.035 USD   -17.20%
Eargo Shares Drop 14% After Investment from Patient Square Capital

06/27/2022 | 10:36am EDT
By Chris Wack


Eargo Inc. shares were down 14% to $1.08 Monday after the medical device company said it has signed a definitive agreement with Patient Square Capital to raise $100 million through the sale of senior secured convertible notes, with an additional $25 million future investment subject to certain conditions.

The company said it intends to use the proceeds of Patient Square's investment for working capital purposes, to fund its omni-channel growth strategy and to repay all of its $15 million in existing third-party debt as well as related pay-off expenses.

Under the agreement, Eargo said it will issue $100 million aggregate principal amount of senior secured convertible notes to Patient Square upon closing.

Patient Square has also agreed to buy up to an additional $25 million of senior secured convertible notes if the rights offering hasn't been completed within 150 days, Eargo said.

Any proceeds from the rights offering will be used to redeem the senior secured convertible notes and for general corporate purposes. In the event the rights offering is not fully subscribed, the remaining senior secured convertible notes not redeemed in the rights offering will convert into 375 million common shares less the number of shares subscribed for in the rights offering, Eargo said.


Write to Chris Wack at chris.wack@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-27-22 1035ET

Analyst Recommendations on EARGO, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 119 M - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net cash 2022 147 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 49,2 M 49,2 M -
EV / Sales 2022 -0,83x
EV / Sales 2023 -0,86x
Nbr of Employees 243
Free-Float 86,3%
Chart EARGO, INC.
Duration : Period :
Eargo, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EARGO, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 1,25 $
Average target price 10,50 $
Spread / Average Target 740%
Managers and Directors
Christian Gormsen President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Adam Laponis Chief Financial Officer
Joshua Makower Non-Executive Chairman
Daniel Shen Chief Clinical & Science Officer
Fernando Cruz Vice President-Software & Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EARGO, INC.-75.49%49
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC-18.35%213 272
DANAHER CORPORATION-21.94%183 863
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-41.64%75 262
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION-25.14%60 297
SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-16.15%57 728