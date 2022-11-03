Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Eargo, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EAR   US2700871096

EARGO, INC.

(EAR)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-11-03 pm EDT
0.5721 USD   -1.80%
05:06pEargo : Third Quarter 2022 Conference Call Slides
PU
04:25pEargo, Inc. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:13pEarnings Flash (EAR) EARGO Posts Q3 Revenue $7.9M
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Eargo : Third Quarter 2022 Conference Call Slides

11/03/2022 | 05:06pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HEAR LIFE TO THE FULLEST

GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION NOVEMBER 3, 2022

1

GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION

Totals may not tie to financial statements due to rounding

2

GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION (CONTINUED)

Totals may not tie to financial statements due to rounding

3

THANK YOU

4

Disclaimer

Eargo Inc. published this content on 03 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2022 21:04:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about EARGO, INC.
05:06pEargo : Third Quarter 2022 Conference Call Slides
PU
04:25pEargo, Inc. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure, Fin..
AQ
04:13pEarnings Flash (EAR) EARGO Posts Q3 Revenue $7.9M
MT
04:12pEarnings Flash (EAR) EARGO Posts Q3 Loss $-1.21
MT
04:08pEargo Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results
GL
04:07pEargo Now Available for Purchase in ~1,500 Victra Wireless Stores Nationwide
GL
04:06pEargo Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results
AQ
04:06pEargo Now Available for Purchase in ~1,500 Victra Wireless Stores Nationwide
GL
10/31Eargo Announces Commencement of Rights Offering
GL
10/31Eargo Announces Commencement of Rights Offering
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EARGO, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 30,5 M - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 4,16 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 23,0 M 23,0 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,89x
EV / Sales 2023 2,75x
Nbr of Employees 215
Free-Float 86,5%
Chart EARGO, INC.
Duration : Period :
Eargo, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EARGO, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 0,58 $
Average target price 2,00 $
Spread / Average Target 243%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Gormsen President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Adam Laponis Chief Financial Officer
Joshua Makower Non-Executive Chairman
Daniel Shen Chief Clinical & Science Officer
Fernando Cruz Vice President-Software & Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EARGO, INC.-88.58%23
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC-26.42%193 470
DANAHER CORPORATION-26.28%176 560
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-34.28%83 445
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION-1.29%59 750
SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-14.28%54 172