Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Eargo, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EAR   US2700871096

EARGO, INC.

(EAR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Eargo to Present at the 2021 Virtual Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference

08/30/2021 | 05:56pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eargo, Inc. (Nasdaq: EAR), a medical device company on a mission to improve the quality of life for people with hearing loss, today announced it will present at the 2021 Virtual Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference via web cast. Christian Gormsen, Eargo’s President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present on Thursday, September 9th at 3:20 p.m. Eastern Time (12:20 p.m. Pacific Time).

The live web cast of Eargo’s presentation can be accessed at www.eargo.com and will be available for replay for 90 days following the live event.

About Eargo
Eargo is a medical device company dedicated to improving the quality of life of people with hearing loss. Our innovative product and go-to-market approach address the major challenges of traditional hearing aid adoption, including social stigma, accessibility and cost. We believe our Eargo hearing aids are the first and only virtually invisible, rechargeable, completely-in-canal, FDA regulated, exempt Class I or Class II devices for the treatment of hearing loss. Our differentiated, consumer-first solution empowers consumers to take control of their hearing. Consumers can purchase online or over the phone and get personalized and convenient consultation and support from licensed hearing professionals via phone, text, email or video chat. The Eargo solution is offered to consumers at approximately half the cost of competing hearing aids purchased through traditional channels in the United States.

Eargo’s fifth generation device, Eargo 5, is a medical-grade, FDA Class II exempt hearing device designed to be customizable by the user to their hearing preferences through all new Sound Match™ technology. Eargo 5 is available for purchase here.

Related Links
http://eargo.com

Investor Contact
Nick Laudico
Vice President of Investor Relations
ir@eargo.com

Media Contact
Brad Sheets
eargo@edelman.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about EARGO, INC.
05:56pEargo to Present at the 2021 Virtual Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference
GL
08/13UPDATE : Eargo Shares Tumble After Q2 Adjusted Loss Swells; Loss per Share Trail..
MT
08/12EARGO : Q2 Adjusted Loss Swells as Revenue Rises; Boosts Full-Year Guidance
MT
08/12EARGO : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results ..
AQ
08/12EARGO : Second Quarter 2021 Conference Call Slides
PU
08/12EARGO : Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results (Form 8-K)
PU
08/12EARGO, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statement..
AQ
08/12EARGO : Earnings Flash (EAR) EARGO Reports Q2 Loss $-0.36, vs. Street Est of $-0..
MT
08/12EARGO : Earnings Flash (EAR) EARGO Posts Q2 Revenue $22.9M, vs. Street Est of $2..
MT
08/12Eargo Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EARGO, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 94,6 M - -
Net income 2021 -61,7 M - -
Net cash 2021 169 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -13,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 861 M 861 M -
EV / Sales 2021 7,32x
EV / Sales 2022 5,94x
Nbr of Employees 238
Free-Float 92,3%
Chart EARGO, INC.
Duration : Period :
Eargo, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EARGO, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 21,99 $
Average target price 55,33 $
Spread / Average Target 152%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Gormsen President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Adam Laponis Chief Financial Officer
Joshua Makower Non-Executive Chairman
Daniel Shen Chief Clinical & Science Officer
Fernando Cruz Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EARGO, INC.-50.94%861
DANAHER CORPORATION43.65%227 805
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC17.76%215 794
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.26.70%123 336
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG41.50%78 618
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION27.58%72 549