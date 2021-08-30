Eargo to Present at the 2021 Virtual Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eargo, Inc. (Nasdaq: EAR), a medical device company on a mission to improve the quality of life for people with hearing loss, today announced it will present at the 2021 Virtual Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference via web cast. Christian Gormsen, Eargo’s President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present on Thursday, September 9th at 3:20 p.m. Eastern Time (12:20 p.m. Pacific Time).



The live web cast of Eargo’s presentation can be accessed at www.eargo.com and will be available for replay for 90 days following the live event.

About Eargo

Eargo is a medical device company dedicated to improving the quality of life of people with hearing loss. Our innovative product and go-to-market approach address the major challenges of traditional hearing aid adoption, including social stigma, accessibility and cost. We believe our Eargo hearing aids are the first and only virtually invisible, rechargeable, completely-in-canal, FDA regulated, exempt Class I or Class II devices for the treatment of hearing loss. Our differentiated, consumer-first solution empowers consumers to take control of their hearing. Consumers can purchase online or over the phone and get personalized and convenient consultation and support from licensed hearing professionals via phone, text, email or video chat. The Eargo solution is offered to consumers at approximately half the cost of competing hearing aids purchased through traditional channels in the United States.

Eargo’s fifth generation device, Eargo 5, is a medical-grade, FDA Class II exempt hearing device designed to be customizable by the user to their hearing preferences through all new Sound Match™ technology. Eargo 5 is available for purchase here.

