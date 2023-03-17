Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Eargo, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EAR   US2700872086

EARGO, INC.

(EAR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:22:19 2023-03-17 pm EDT
4.535 USD   -4.12%
12:01pEargo to Report Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results on March 23, 2023
GL
02/07Nasdaq confirms eargo's minimum bid price deficiency is cured
AQ
02/07Eargo Regains Compliance With Nasdaq's Minimum Bid Price Requirement
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Eargo to Report Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results on March 23, 2023

03/17/2023 | 12:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eargo, Inc. (Nasdaq: EAR), a medical device company on a mission to improve hearing health, today announced it will release financial results for the fourth quarter 2022 after market close on March 23, 2023. On the same day, Eargo will host a conference call and webcast at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss its financial results and recent highlights.

Interested parties may access the live call via telephone by dialing (800) 715-9871 for domestic callers or (646) 307-1963 for international callers, using conference ID: 2951533. The live webinar of the call may also be accessed by visiting the Events and Presentations section of Eargo’s website at ir.eargo.com. A replay of the webinar will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call and will be archived on Eargo’s website for one year.

About Eargo
Eargo is a medical device company on a mission to improve hearing health. Our innovative products and go-to-market approach address the major challenges of traditional hearing aid adoption, including social stigma, accessibility and cost. We believe our Eargo hearing aids are the first virtually invisible, rechargeable, completely-in-canal, FDA-regulated devices indicated to compensate for mild to moderate hearing loss. Our differentiated, consumer-first approach empowers consumers to take control of their hearing. Consumers can purchase online, at retail locations or over the phone and get personalized and convenient consultation and support from hearing professionals via phone, text, email or video chat. Eargo hearing aids are offered to consumers at approximately half the cost of competing hearing aids purchased through traditional channels in the United States.

Eargo’s seventh generation device, Eargo 7, is an FDA 510(k) cleared, self-fitting over-the-counter hearing aid featuring Sound Adjust+ with Comfort and Clarity Modes, which focuses on noise reduction and adapting to the user’s environment and needs.

Related Links
http://eargo.com

Investor Contact
Nick Laudico
Chief Retail Officer
ir@eargo.com 


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2023
All news about EARGO, INC.
12:01pEargo to Report Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results on March 23, 2023
GL
02/07Nasdaq confirms eargo's minimum bid price deficiency is cured
AQ
02/07Eargo Regains Compliance With Nasdaq's Minimum Bid Price Requirement
MT
02/06Eargo, Inc. : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standa..
AQ
02/06Nasdaq Confirms Eargo's Minimum Bid Price Deficiency is Cured
AQ
01/17Eargo, Inc. : Material Modification to Rights of Security Holders, Amendments to Articles ..
AQ
01/17Eargo Effects 1-for-20 Reverse Stock Split
GL
01/17Eargo Effects 1-for-20 Reverse Stock Split
GL
01/13Eargo, Inc. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial O..
AQ
01/11Eargo to Effect 1-for-20 Reverse Stock Split
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EARGO, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 32,4 M - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 98,0 M 98,0 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,03x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,96x
Nbr of Employees 215
Free-Float 17,5%
Chart EARGO, INC.
Duration : Period :
Eargo, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EARGO, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 4,73
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Christian Gormsen President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Adam Laponis Chief Financial Officer
Donald J. Spence Chairman
Daniel Shen Chief Clinical & Science Officer
Fernando Cruz Vice President-Software & Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EARGO, INC.-58.87%98
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC1.16%214 719
DANAHER CORPORATION-6.06%181 663
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-9.37%84 237
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION4.39%69 300
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG7.94%59 939