    EAR   US2700871096

EARGO, INC.

(EAR)
  Report
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz : Continues Investigation of Eargo, Inc. (EAR) on Behalf of Investors

09/25/2021 | 12:06pm EDT
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz continues its investigation of Eargo, Inc. (“Eargo” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EAR) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On September 22, 2021, after the market closed, Eargo revealed that “it is the target of a criminal investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice (the ‘DOJ’) related to insurance reimbursement claims the Company has submitted on behalf of customers covered by federal employee health plans.” Moreover, the DOJ is the “principal contact related to the subject matter of the [ongoing] audit” of Eargo by an insurance company that is the Company’s largest third-party payor. As a result, Eargo withdrew its full year financial guidance.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell as much as 68% during intraday trading on September 23, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you purchased Eargo securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 86,6 M - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net cash 2021 169 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 276 M 276 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,24x
EV / Sales 2022 1,31x
Nbr of Employees 238
Free-Float 84,9%
Managers and Directors
Christian Gormsen President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Adam Laponis Chief Financial Officer
Joshua Makower Non-Executive Chairman
Daniel Shen Chief Clinical & Science Officer
Fernando Cruz Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EARGO, INC.-84.29%276
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC30.58%239 899
DANAHER CORPORATION46.32%231 660
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.27.53%124 147
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG42.12%78 408
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION32.65%74 843