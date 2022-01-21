Log in
    ERL.H   CA2701161069

EARL RESOURCES LIMITED

(ERL.H)
News 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ford Nicholson Announces Filing of Early Warning Report Related to Earl Resources Limited

01/21/2022 | 11:50pm EST
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 21, 2022) - Ford Nicholson announced today that on December 22, 2021 he acquired, directly or indirectly, beneficial ownership, control or direction over 4,927,592 common shares (the "Purchased Shares") of Earl Resources Limited (the "Company"). Mr. Nicholson acquired the Purchase Shares on December 22, 2021 through share purchase transactions between Mr. Nicholson and various private sellers at a price of $0.035, for an aggregate purchase price of $17,246.58 (the "Share Acquisitions"). 1,122,543 of the Purchased Shares were acquired directly by Mr. Nicholson and 3,805,049 Shares were acquired through Kepis & Pobe Financial Group Inc. and Kepis & Pobe Investments Inc., entities wholly-owned by Mr. Nicholson. The Purchased Shares represent 14.64% of the current number of issued and outstanding common shares of the Company. Mr. Nicholson now beneficially owns or controls, directly or indirectly, an aggregate of 5,635,092 common shares, representing 14.64% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares.

As a result of inadvertence on the part of Mr. Nicholson, an early warning report and new release required by applicable securities for the Acquisition was not filed. Until all compliance issues related to Mr. Nicholson's failure to file early warning and insider reports have been resolved, Mr. Nicholson will not acquire and/or dispose of any securities of the Company.

Mr. Nicholson acquired the Purchased Shares for private investment purposes and may, in the future and subject to applicable law, increase or decrease his beneficial ownership or control over securities of the Company depending upon a number of factors, including but not limited to general market and economic conditions and other available investment opportunities.

An early warning report reflecting the above noted is now available under the Company's sedar profile at www.sedar.com. For further information, or to request a copy of the early warning report, please contact the following:

Ford Nicholson
Telephone: (604) 417-8032

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

THIS PRESS RELEASE, REQUIRED BY APPLICABLE CANADIAN LAWS, IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES, AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO SELL OR A SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO SELL ANY OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN IN THE UNITED STATES. THESE SECURITIES HAVE NOT BEEN, AND WILL NOT BE, REGISTERED UNDER THE UNITED STATES SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED, OR ANY STATE SECURITIES LAWS, AND MAY NOT BE OFFERED OR SOLD IN THE UNITED STATES OR TO U.S. PERSONS UNLESS REGISTERED OR EXEMPT THEREFROM.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/111217


© Newsfilecorp 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -0,08 M -0,06 M -0,06 M
Net cash 2020 0,52 M 0,41 M 0,41 M
P/E ratio 2020 -165x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 17,1 M 13,7 M 13,6 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart EARL RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Earl Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
James Tansey Chief Executive Officer & Director
Chris Colborne Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Ford G. Nicholson Co-Chairman
Paul Frank Matysek Co-Chairman
Mischa Zajtmann Director