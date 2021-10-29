Log in
    EAC   CA27031Q1081

EARTH ALIVE CLEAN TECHNOLOGIES INC.

(EAC)
Earth Alive announces the appointment of Jean-Luc Deschamps

10/29/2021 | 09:31am EDT
Montreal, Canada, October 29th, 2021 - Earth Alive Clean Technologies Inc. (TSXV: EAC - "Earth Alive" or the "Company") announced today that Frederic Beausoleil resigned as CFO and that Jean-Luc Deschamps, CPA,CA has been appointed as the new CFO. Frederic will be leaving on November 17th giving the time to ensure a smooth transfer of the responsibilities to Jean-Luc.

Mr. Robert Blain, Chairman of the Board of Earth Alive commented, "I would like to thank Frederic for his involvement and dedication over the last eighteen months. On behalf of myself and the Board of Directors, I would like to wish him much success in his future endeavours".

Mr. Nikolaos Sofronis, CEO of Earth Alive, welcomes Jean-Luc Deschamps: "We are happy to have Jean-Luc joining the team. Jean-Luc brings over 40 years of experience and will help us in the execution of our growth strategy".

About Earth Alive Clean Technologies

Earth Alive is a soil health company and an industry leader in microbial technologies. Earth Alive's innovative products contribute to regenerative agriculture, natural dust suppression with minimal water use and industrial cleaning that is ecological and human friendly. For additional information, please visit: https://earthalivect.com/.

Forward-Looking Information: Certain information in this press release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements, which reflect the current view of management with respect to the Company's objectives, plans, goals, strategies, outlook, results of operations, financial and operating performance, prospects and opportunities. Wherever used, the words "may", "will", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "expect", "plan", "believe" and similar expressions identify forward-looking information and forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information and forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a guarantee of future events, performance or results, and will not necessarily be an accurate indication of whether, or the times at which, such events, performance or results will be achieved. All of the information in this press release containing forward-looking information or forward-looking statements is qualified by these cautionary statements. Readers are urged to consider the risks, uncertainties and assumptions carefully in evaluating the forward-looking information and forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such information and statements. The Company does not undertake to update any such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For information, please contact:

Nikolaos Sofronis, CEO

438 333-1680; 514-462-1628

Disclaimer

Earth Alive Clean Technologies Inc. published this content on 29 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2021 13:30:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
