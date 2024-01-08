Official EARTH ALIVE CLEAN TECHNOLOGIES INC. press release

MONTREAL, Jan. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Earth Alive Clean Technologies Inc. (TSXV: EAC - "Earth Alive" or the "Company"), a company that develops, manufactures, and distributes state-of-the-art, environmentally-sound proprietary microbial solutions and products, is pleased to announce today the appointment of Mr. Vladimir Wendl Ibarra to its Board of Directors.



Mr. Wendl holds a degree in economics and business management from the “Ecole des Hautes Études Commerciales” (HEC) at the University of Lausanne, Switzerland, and brings valuable international expertise to Earth Alive.

With over three decades of multicultural experience, he has lived and worked in 7 countries on 3 continents as a senior executive with Nestlé, the world's largest food company. He began his career in Switzerland, holding middle management positions in Mexico and Russia, before rapidly progressing to senior management roles. Over the past 20 years, he has served as General Manager and member of the Board of Directors in Paraguay, Ukraine, Moldova, Ivory Coast, Norway and Iceland.

His in-depth knowledge of developed and emerging markets, as well as his crisis management in war zones such as Ivory Coast and Ukraine, are particularly relevant to Earth Alive as it seeks to expand its global reach. Mr. Wendl has not only built businesses from scratch, but has also remodeled very mature structures, demonstrating an exceptional ability to navigate complex and varied business environments.

His expertise in sustainability, corporate governance, strategy, and team management is a major asset for Earth Alive, particularly in its efforts to expand into new markets and adapt its technologies to different geographical and economic contexts. His commitment to ESG initiatives and sustainable R&D closely aligns his values with those of Earth Alive, reinforcing the company's commitment to regenerative agriculture, dust suppression and Earth Alive's other biological solutions.

Based in Oslo, Norway, Mr. Wendl, as an independent entrepreneur and business owner, will bring strategic vision and experience in sustainable development that will be crucial in guiding Earth Alive through its next phase of growth and innovation.

"We are delighted to welcome Mr. Wendl as an active member of the company's Board of Directors. His experience and commitment are a real asset," explains Robert Blain, Chairman of the Board of Earth Alive.

About Earth Alive Clean Technologies

Earth Alive is a leader in microbial technologies. Earth Alive's innovative products contribute to regenerative agriculture, natural dust suppression with minimal water use, and environmentally friendly industrial cleaning. For more information, please visit: https://earthalivect.com/.

Caution concerning forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of present or historical facts are forward-looking. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions and accordingly, actual results and future events could differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. You are hence cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include words or expressions such as “should”, “potentially”, “ambitions”, “could”, “contribute” and other similar words or expressions. Factors that could cause future results or events to differ materially from current expectations expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements include the ability of the biofertilizers market in Spain to reach 115 Million Euros by 2026, the potential of Spain’s market to be of 1.2 Billion Euros, Earth Alive’s ability to be a major player in this market Soil Activator’s ability to play a pivotal role in rehabilitating damaged soil, the ability of ea1 to prevent dust from invading crops, the ability to book the first sales in Spain of out dust-repellent in Q1 2024 and other risks described in Earth Alive’s documents filed with Canadian securities regulatory authorities. You can find further information with respect to these risks and other risks in Earth Alive’s 2022 Annual MD&A, as updated in Earth Alive’s 2023 First and Second Quarter MD&As, and other filings made with Canadian securities regulatory authorities available at https://sedarplus.ca. These documents are also available on our website at https://earthalivect.com/. Earth Alive disclaims any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

For further information, please contact

Nikolaos Sofronis, CEO

Phone: 438 333-1680; 514 462-1628

Mobile: +352621395338

nsofronis@earthalivect.com