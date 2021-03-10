Earth Gen-Biofuel Inc. Announces Election of Officers and Directors

Las Vegas, NV, March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Earth Gen-Biofuel Inc.(OTC:EGBB) announces that the shareholders have elected three new members to the Board of Directors.



Scott DeBo, Steven Mayer and Stephen Labov join Robert Hayes and were elected by consent of a majority of shareholders to serve until the next shareholders’ meeting. The expansion of the Board and the addition of management is in keeping with the Company’s plans for growth.

The company is pleased to be able to add these experienced business executives to the Board and its management team. The Board appointed Stephen Labov as CEO, Scott DeBo as President and Steven Mayer as Treasurer to replace Robert Hayes in those positions.

Stephen Labov, Director and CEO, stated that “It is an honor to join the Board of Directors of Earth Gen-Biofuel and join this experienced group of business executives in guiding the expansion of the company.”

Stephen Labov began his working career in Benjamin E. Labov & Sons, a small family owned plumbing contracting company. In 1978 he purchased all the outstanding stock of the company and began trading as Labov Mechanical. By the mid 80’s the company reached $50 million dollars annual volume. By the late 80’s and early 90’s, while operating the mechanical company, he opened Labov Electric, Combustion Systems Inc., Fluidized Combustion Systems Inc., and Thermal Reductions Systems Inc. The companies designed and developed projects incorporating proprietary technologies to solve human & hazardous waste issues in an environmentally sound manner. In the mid 90’s, those projects and technologies were sold to Von Roll of Switzerland & Rhone Poulenc of France. In 1999, Mr. Labov sold all assets of the Labov Companies to EMCOR Group, Inc., Norwich, CT, a public company, and stayed on as President to run the company for 5 years.

In 2005, Mr. Labov invested in a residential development company and served as Vice-President and Chief Operating Officer and managed the company and projects ranging from $750K to $100MM until 2008. After that he began serving as a construction consultant to Atlantic City Linen Company, a nationwide commercial laundry, and then as a Business Management and Construction Consultant to Shovel Ready Projects, LLC, Pelican Investment Group, LLC, 9 Southeast 7th. LLC, PIER TOWNHOMES, LLC, Herrco Builders and 709 Penn Street LLC.

Throughout his career, he has taken on many non-paid corporate and civic responsibilities including the New Jersey Building Sub-code Committee, Construction Chairman UA 322 Education Committee, Construction Chairman Joint Apprentice Training Committee, Labor Negotiator – SJMCA, Past President – Atlantic County Contractors & Plumbing Contractors Association, Past Vice President – South Jersey Mechanical Contractors Association, Past Chairman – Local 322 Plumbing & Pipefitters Joint Apprenticeship Committee & Mechanical Industrial Advancement Committee.

Mr. Scott Debo is a Director and President of the Company. He also is president of all of the company’s subsidiaries .He is an accomplished management professional with experience in operations, technical sales, corporate development, digital marketing, finance, and private-equity. He is an insightful, motivating leader with a proven track record developing and mentoring high performing teams in multiple industries including development, construction and engineering.

Mr. DeBo has served as the Managing Partner from 2018 to the present at Lewis & VanVleet Engineering in Portland, Oregon. The company is a structural and civil engineering firm with 250 clients in seven western states specializing in commercial mid-rise buildings, hospitals, medical centers, and university sports stadiums.

He served as Director of Operations from 2016 to2018 at the Revelry Group, an agency with multiple profit centers including business consultation, advertising, leadership conferences, food and beverage production and distribution, and outdoor adventure travel.

From 2010 to 2016 Mr. DeBo served as Managing Partner of Evolution Capital Partners, a private equity firm focusing in public micro-cap lending and M&A. Mr. DeBo served as President and CEO of Colmek Systems Engineering, a systems integration design firm from 2001 to 2009. The Company is an OEM focused developer of ruggedized computers for use in military aircraft, submarines, durable medical equipment and oil pipeline inspection vehicles. Scott was a lobbyist to the U.S. Senate delegation, successful in securing earmark funding for Colmek.

Mr. DeBo is also a NCAA Division 1 Men’s Basketball Official (Referee) from 2004 to the present

Steven Mayer, Director and Treasurer, has 30-years of experience in the computer, television, and electronic entertainment industries. His extensive experience includes working with fine and performing arts organizations and schools. His contributions have been as an individual technical contributor, a senior technical and general manager, as well as serving on management and oversight boards. He has lectured extensively in the design of user interfaces and the appropriate use of technology.

Mr. Mayer was the founder, Chief Technology Officer and Chairman of Digital F/X, supplier of digital audio and video authoring workstations for the television, film, and multi-media industries.

Prior to Digital F/X, he was one of the founders of Atari, the video games and computer company. At Atari Mr. Mayer served as the chief architect for the Atari coin operated games, home programmable game system, and the Atari line of home computers. After Atari was acquired by Warner Communications, Mr. Mayer served as Executive VP for strategic planning at Warner and was part of the mergers and acquisition committee. He then formed and was President of Warner Communications Lab, the central research facility for all of the Warner divisions. He has also been an advisor to Intel, Nintendo, Apple and other companies concerning business and technical issues.

He has served on the board and the audits committee of Activision, a publicly traded company market capitalization of $60 billion, and several other privately held companies. He served on the board of SDC, a company that developed the ad-server for Face Book. SDC was acquired by Face Book for $170 million.

He serves as a technical advisor and is on the education and technology boards of numerous educational and arts organizations such as the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, The Aquarium of the Pacific, The Tech Museum of San Jose, Reed College, and the Harvard School of Education. He has also been an advisor to and testified before sub-committees of Congress and other governmental agencies concerning technology and was a member of the California State task force for technology in education

Mr. Mayer holds over 18 patents in the computer and multi-media area and has won an Emmy for technical achievement in the video industry.

At the board meeting of February 18, 2021, Mr. Hayes resigned his position as a director and agreed to a permanent separation agreement from the company that included a private severance package.

About the Company

Earth Gen-Biofuel Inc. is a producer of manufactured homes under the corporate name Quantum Housing Systems Inc. and International Housing Concepts Inc. (“IHC”). Our goal is not just building housing but creating living environments that meet the needs of owners and enhance the concept of comfortable living in a sustainable and manageable space. The Company’s main manufacturing facility is in Salem, Oregon. The Company is targeting housing solutions for broad segments of the market. The company sells its products to Tiny Home Residential Communities, RV Parks, campgrounds and reseller/dealers who provide home owners with back yard auxiliary living spaces. IHC sells dealers its line of 280 to 350 square foot towable Tiny Homes that fill the need of off grid and on grid vacation homes that can be moved from site to site. The Company has developed a US based supply chain to support local and national companies and to assure availability of most of the key components used in our manufacturing process. The goal is to deliver high quality homes that employ technology that works for owners of our homes, and meets the requirements of sustainability for our environment and the locations where our homes form new communities.

Please visit the web site for our products www.HomesfromIHC.com

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release may contain “forward-looking” information within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In accordance with the safe harbor provisions of this Act, statements contained herein that look forward in time that include everything other than historical information, involve risks and uncertainties that may affect the Company’s actual results. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and there are a number of important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by the Company, including, but not limited to, plans and objectives of management for future operations or products, the market acceptance or future success of our products, and our future financial performance. Further caution is given as the Company is not current with its public disclosures and limited information about the Company’s financial condition or operations is available to investors adding additional risk to potential investors.

