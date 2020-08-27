Earthasia International : UPDATE ON PROFIT GUARANTEE IN RELATION TO ACQUISITION OF 51% EQUITY INTEREST IN THAI GALLERY (HK) LIMITED AND SUZHOU INDUSTRIAL PARK WENLVGE HOTEL MANAGEMENT COMPANY LIMITED

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Earthasia International Holdings Limited

泛 亞 環 境 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 6128)

UPDATE ON PROFIT GUARANTEE IN RELATION TO

ACQUISITION OF 51% EQUITY INTEREST IN THAI GALLERY (HK) LIMITED AND SUZHOU INDUSTRIAL PARK WENLVGE HOTEL MANAGEMENT COMPANY LIMITED

Reference is made to the announcements of Earthasia International Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 23 August 2019 and 12 May 2020 (the "Announcements") and the 2019 Annual Report of the Company in relation to the acquisition of 51% equity interest in Thai Gallery (HK) Limited and Suzhou Industrial Park Wenlvge Hotel Management Company Limited ("Wenlvge"). Unless otherwise stated herein, capitalized terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcements.

Thai Gallery (HK) Limited

Pursuant to the Supplemental Agreement entered on 23 August 2019, the vendors guaranteed to the Company that the total audited net operating profit after tax of Taihuan Shanghai and Thai Gallery (Italy) (collectively "the Relevant Subsidiaries") for each of the three financial years ending 31 December 2019, 31 December 2020 and 31 December 2021 shall be not less than RMB6,000,000, RMB7,000,000 and RMB8,000,000 respectively.

Based on the audited results, the net operating profit after tax of the Relevant Subsidiaries for the year ended 31 December 2019 was approximately RMB6,090,000 which fulfilled to meet the profit guarantee of RMB6,000,000 to the Group.