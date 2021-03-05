Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Earthasia International Holdings Limited    6128   KYG294AW1006

EARTHASIA INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

(6128)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Earthasia International : CONVERSION OF CONVERTIBLE NOTES

03/05/2021 | 05:53am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement

This announcement appears for information purposes only and does not constitute any invitation to subscribe for any securities in Hong Kong, the United States or elsewhere, nor shall it (or any part of it) or the fact of its distribution, form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, any contract or invitation to subscribe for securities, and is provided for information only. The distribution of this announcement may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions and persons into whose possession the information referred to herein comes should inform themselves about and observe any such restriction. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the laws of any such jurisdictions. Securities referred to in this announcement have not been issued, registered in accordance with any securities laws and regulations or allowed to be offered to public or to circulate in Hong Kong, the United States, or elsewhere. No representation is made that any such securities will be issued or so registered or allowed to be offered to the public or circulated in Hong Kong, the United States or elsewhere. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or an exemption from registration under the Securities Act. Any public offering of securities to be made in the United States will be made by means of a prospectus that may be obtained from the issuer and that will contain detailed information about the issuer and its management, as well as financial statements.

Earthasia International Holdings Limited عԭᐑྤ਷ყછٰϞࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 6128)

CONVERSION OF CONVERTIBLE NOTES

Reference is made to the announcements (the "Announcements") of Earthasia International Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 19 January 2021, 28 January 2021, 1 February 2021 and 1 March 2021 in relation to the Subscription. Unless the context requires otherwise, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcements.

CONVERSION OF CONVERTIBLE NOTES

On 1 March 2021, the Company issued a Convertible Notes with principal amount of US$500,000 to Masan Multi Strategy Fund SPC - Masan Hong Kong Equity Fund SP ("Masan Fund") pursuant to the Subscription Agreement. On 2 March 2021, the Company received a conversion notice from Masan Fund as Noteholder in respect of the exercise of the Conversion Rights attached to the Convertible Notes in the aggregate principal amount of US$500,000 at the initial conversion price of HK$0.65 per Share (the "Conversion"). As a result of the Conversion, the Company allotted and issued a total of 5,961,538 Conversion Shares to Masan Fund on 5 March 2021. Such Conversion Shares rank pari passu in all respects among themselves and with all other existing Shares in issue. These 5,961,538 Conversion Shares representing approximately 1.24% of the total issued Shares of the Company before the Conversion and approximately 1.22% of the total issued Shares of the Company as enlarged by the allotment and issue of the 5,961,538 Conversion Shares upon the Conversion.

EFFECT ON THE SHAREHOLDING STRUCTURE OF THE COMPANY

Immediately before the Conversion, the Company has 482,290,000 Shares in issue. After the Conversion and as at the date of this announcement, the Company has 488,251,538 Shares in issue. For illustrative purpose only, the shareholding structure of the Company (i) immediately before the Conversion and (ii) immediately after the Conversion is set out below:

ShareholdersImmediately before the ConversionImmediately after the

Conversion

Number

Approximate

Number

Approximate

of Shares

(%)

of Shares

(%)

Chan Yick Yan Andross (1)

97,920,887

20.30

97,920,887

20.06

PBLA Limited

75,223,669

15.60

75,223,669

15.41

Lau Hing Tat Patrick (2)

55,215,444

11.45

55,215,444

11.31

The Subscriber

-

-

-

-

Masan Fund

-

-

5,961,538

1.22

Other non-public Shareholders

9,829,275

2.04

9,829,275

2.01

Other Shareholders

244,100,725

50.61

244,100,725

49.99

Total

482,290,000

100

488,251,538

100

Notes:

1. Mr. Chan Yick Yan Andross, is an Executive Director and the Chief Executive Officer of the Company, holds 4,204,000 Shares by himself and 93,716,887 Shares through CYY Holdings

Limited, a company wholly owned by him.

2. Mr. Lau Hing Tat, Patrick, is the Chairman and an Executive Director of the Company, holds

11,232,000 Shares by himself, 46,003,444 Shares through LSBJ Holdings Limited, a company wholly owned by him and is interested in 1,980,000 Shares held by his spouse.

By Order of the Board

Earthasia International Holdings Limited

Lau Hing Tat Patrick

Chairman

Hong Kong, 5 March 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Lau Hing Tat Patrick. Mr. Chan Yick Yan Andross. Mr. Tian Ming, Mr. Yang Liu and Mr. Qiu Bin; the non-executive Directors are Mr.

Ma Lida and Mr. Tu Wenzhe; and the independent non-executive Directors are Ms. Tam Ip Fong Sin, Mr. Wang Yuncai, Mr. Liu Kwong Sang, Mr. Tang Zhaodong and Mr. Chan Anthony Kaikwong.

Disclaimer

Earthasia International Holdings Ltd. published this content on 05 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 March 2021 10:52:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about EARTHASIA INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
05:57aEARTHASIA INTERNATIONAL  : in Talks to Buy Stake in Battery Cell Producer
MT
05:53aEARTHASIA INTERNATIONAL  : Conversion of convertible notes
PU
04:13aEARTHASIA INTERNATIONAL  : Next day disclosure return - change in issued share c..
PU
03/04EARTHASIA INTERNATIONAL  : Letter of intent in relation to a possible subscripti..
PU
03/04EARTHASIA INTERNATIONAL  : Provides Correct Vesting Date for Share Option Scheme..
MT
03/03EARTHASIA INTERNATIONAL  : Clarification announcement - grant of share options p..
PU
03/02EARTHASIA INTERNATIONAL  : Forms Unit in Heilongjiang Province of China; Shares ..
MT
03/02EARTHASIA INTERNATIONAL  : Voluntary announcement - business update
PU
03/01EARTHASIA INTERNATIONAL  : Completes Issuance of $1 Million Convertible Bonds to..
MT
03/01EARTHASIA INTERNATIONAL  : Completion of the issue of us$1,000,000 convertible n..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 314 M 40,5 M 40,5 M
Net income 2019 -57,1 M -7,36 M -7,36 M
Net Debt 2019 515 M 66,4 M 66,4 M
P/E ratio 2019 -29,9x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 680 M 87,7 M 87,7 M
EV / Sales 2018 10,4x
EV / Sales 2019 7,45x
Nbr of Employees 583
Free-Float 43,6%
Chart EARTHASIA INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Earthasia International Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EARTHASIA INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Yick Yan Chan Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ka Hei Kwok Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Hing Tat Lau Chairman
Fong Sin Tam Ip Independent Non-Executive Director
Yun Cai Wang Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EARTHASIA INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED73.49%88
ECOLAB INC.-5.45%58 476
SIKA AG4.22%38 637
GIVAUDAN SA-7.10%34 542
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG-6.04%20 275
SYMRISE AG-9.78%15 952
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ