Earthasia International : POLL RESULTS OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
04/08/2021 | 06:50am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
Earthasia International Holdings Limited
泛 亞 環 境 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 6128)
POLL RESULTS OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
References are made to the circular (the "Circular") and the notice of the extraordinary general meeting (the "Notice") of Earthasia International Holdings Limited (the "Company") both dated 16 March 2021 in relation to the (i) the increase in authorized share capital; and (ii) the proposed change of Company name. Capitalized terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular and Notice unless otherwise stated.
At the EGM of the Company held on 8 April 2021, voting on the proposed ordinary resolution and special resolution (collectively, the "Resolutions") as set out in the Notice of EGM was taken by poll.
The poll result in respect of the Resolutions proposed at the EGM was as follows:
Ordinary Resolution
Number of Votes (%)
For
Against
1.
To approve the increase in authorized share
101,959,709 Shares
160,000 Shares
capital of the Company from HK$7,800,000
(99.84%)
(0.16%)
divided into 780,000,000 ordinary shares of
HK$0.01
each
(the
"Share(s)")
to
HK$20,000,000 divided into 2,000,000,000
Shares by the creation of an additional
1,220,000,000 new Shares.
Special Resolution
2.
To approve the change of the English name of
102,119,709 Shares
0 Share
the Company from "Earthasia International
(100%)
(0%)
Holdings
Limited"
to
"Graphex Group
Limited" and the dual foreign name in Chinese
of the Company from "泛亞環境國際控股有限
公司" to "烯石電動汽車新材料控股有限公司".
− 1 −
As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of the above resolution number 1, it was duly passed as ordinary resolution of the Company. As more than 75% of the votes were cast in favour of the above resolution number 2, it was duly passed as a special resolution of the Company.
As at the date of the EGM, the total number of issued Shares was 488,251,538 Shares, which was the total number of Shares entitling the Shareholders to attend and vote for or against the Resolutions at the EGM. A total of 102,119,709 Shares were held by the Shareholders who attended and voted for or against the Resolutions at the EGM. There were no restrictions on any of the Shareholders to cast votes on any of the proposed Resolutions at the EGM.
Tricor Investor Services Limited, the branch share registrars of the Company, acted as the scrutineer for the poll at the EGM.
By Order of the Board
Earthasia International Holdings Limited
Lau Hing Tat Patrick
Chairman
Hong Kong, 8 April 2021
As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Lau Hing Tat Patrick, Mr. Chan Yick Yan Andross, Mr. Tian Ming, Mr. Yang Liu and Mr. Qiu Bin, the non-executive Directors are Mr. Ma Lida and Mr. Tu Wenzhe; and the independent non-executive Directors are Ms. Tam Ip Fong Sin, Mr. Wang Yuncai, Mr. Liu Kwong Sang, Mr. Tang Zhaodong and Mr. Chan Anthony Kaikwong.
Earthasia International Holdings Ltd. published this content on 08 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2021 10:49:08 UTC.