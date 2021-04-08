Earthasia International : POLL RESULTS OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Earthasia International Holdings Limited

泛 亞 環 境 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 6128)

POLL RESULTS OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

References are made to the circular (the "Circular") and the notice of the extraordinary general meeting (the "Notice") of Earthasia International Holdings Limited (the "Company") both dated 16 March 2021 in relation to the (i) the increase in authorized share capital; and (ii) the proposed change of Company name. Capitalized terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular and Notice unless otherwise stated.

At the EGM of the Company held on 8 April 2021, voting on the proposed ordinary resolution and special resolution (collectively, the "Resolutions") as set out in the Notice of EGM was taken by poll.

The poll result in respect of the Resolutions proposed at the EGM was as follows: