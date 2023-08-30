EARTHRENEW INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
For the 3 and 6 Months Ended June 30, 2023 and 2022
(UNAUDITED)
REVIEW OF INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Under National Instrument 51‐102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the consolidated financial statements, the financial statements must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.
The accompanying unaudited consolidated financial statements of EarthRenew Inc. have been prepared by management and are the responsibility of management.
EarthRenew Inc's. independent auditor has not performed a review of the accompanying unaudited consolidated financial statements in accordance with the standards established by CPA Canada for a review of financial statements by an entity's auditor.
EARTHRENEW INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (UNAUDITED)
AS AT JUNE 30, 2023 and DECEMBER 31, 2022
Note
30‐Jun‐2023
31‐Dec‐2022
ASSETS
Current Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
1,983,349
3,632,195
Trade and other receivables
4
4,272,553
4,056,657
Inventory
5
7,772,098
11,927,163
Other current assets
6
422,754
96,636
Total Current Assets
14,450,754
19,712,651
Property, plant, and equipment
7
10,144,488
9,303,801
Intangibles
8
9,165,717
9,758,167
Total Assets
33,760,959
38,774,619
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current Liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
9
8,012,433
12,235,686
Current portion of long‐term debt
10
908,020
521,455
Current portion of lease liabilities
11
216,920
129,885
Current portion of contingent consideration
12
‐
3,364,020
Total Current Liabilities
9,137,373
16,251,046
Long‐term debt
10
2,554,639
2,977,210
Lease liabilities
11
744,969
524,699
Contingent consideration
12
5,711,741
2,408,975
Deferred income tax liability
13
1,503,000
1,696,000
Total Liabilities
19,651,722
23,857,930
Shareholders' Equity
Share capital
14
29,916,521
29,916,521
Warrants
15
5,697,901
5,697,901
Share‐based payment reserve
16
1,085,425
1,721,860
Retained earnings (deficit)
(22,590,610)
(22,419,593)
Total Shareholders' Equity
14,109,237
14,916,689
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
33,760,959
38,774,619
Going concern
2
Commitments and contingencies
24
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements
Approved by the Board of Directors of EarthRenew Inc.
(signed) "Catherine Stretch"
(signed) "Chris Best"
CATHERINE STRETCH, DIRECTOR
CHRIS BEST, DIRECTOR
EARTHRENEW INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF EARNINGS (LOSS) AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (UNAUDITED) FOR THE 3 AND 6 MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2023 AND 2022
Note
3 Months
6 Months
2023
2022
2023
2022
Revenue
17
4,295,830
7,034,394
6,785,559
10,098,108
Direct costs
18
3,702,662
6,060,077
6,053,599
9,370,807
Gross Profit
593,168
974,317
731,960
727,301
Operating Expenses
Depreciation and amortization
7,8
535,948
453,859
1,052,939
911,923
Selling, general and administration
19
610,389
1,052,814
1,237,528
1,987,211
1,146,337
1,506,673
2,290,467
2,899,134
Earnings (Loss) from Operations
(553,169)
(532,356)
(1,558,507)
(2,171,833)
Non‐Operating Expense (Income)
Finance costs
20
58,514
59,609
103,142
102,013
Research and development
42,415
115,317
57,617
132,513
(Gain) loss on disposal of assets
‐
6,236
6,426
6,236
Bad debt expense (recovery)
4
(141,994)
(29,761)
(141,994)
(157,219)
(Gain) loss on foreign exchange
(26)
16,238
1,726
14,704
Other (income) expense
21
(180,462)
(215,510)
(503,266)
(231,264)
(Gain) loss on contingent consideration
12
283,235
765,928
(61,254)
851,189
61,682
718,057
(537,603)
718,172
Earnings (Loss) before Income Tax
(614,851)
(1,250,413)
(1,020,904)
(2,890,005)
Income Tax
Current tax expense (recovery)
13
‐
‐
‐
‐
Deferred tax expense (recovery)
13
(51,000)
36,300
(193,000)
(239,700)
(51,000)
36,300
(193,000)
(239,700)
Net Earnings (Loss)
(563,851)
(1,286,713)
(827,904)
(2,650,305)
Other comprehensive income (loss)
‐
‐
‐
‐
Comprehensive Income (Loss)
(563,851)
(1,286,713)
(827,904)
(2,650,305)
Net Earnings (Loss) per Common Share
Basic
14
(0.00)
(0.01)
(0.01)
(0.03)
Diluted
14
(0.00)
(0.01)
(0.01)
(0.03)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements
EARTHRENEW INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW (UNAUDITED) FOR THE 3 AND 6 MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2023 AND 2022
Note
OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Net income (loss)
Items not affecting cash:
Depreciation and amortization
7,8
Deferred tax expense (recovery)
13
Finance costs
20
Foreign exchange (gain) loss
(Gain) loss on dispositions
(Gain) loss on contingent consideration
12
Share‐based compensation expense (recovery)
16
Bad debt expense (recovery)
4
Funds from (used in) operations
Changes in non‐cash working capital
26
Cash from (used in) operations
INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Purchase of property, plant, and equipment
Disposal of property, plant, and equipment
Cash from (used in) investing activities
3 Months
6 Months
2023
2022
2023
2022
(563,851)
(1,286,713)
(827,904)
(2,650,305)
535,948
453,859
1,052,939
911,923
(51,000)
36,300
(193,000)
(239,700)
58,514
59,609
103,142
102,013
(26)
16,238
1,726
14,704
‐
6,236
6,426
6,236
283,235
765,928
(61,254)
851,189
10,226
‐
20,452
‐
(141,994)
(29,761)
(141,994)
(157,219)
131,052
21,696
(39,467)
(1,161,159)
43,242
(2,994,013)
(469,934)
(3,490,539)
174,294
(2,972,317)
(509,401)
(4,651,698)
(462,971)
(34,698)
(1,375,071)
(441,523)
‐
57,095
468,710
57,095
(462,971)
22,397
(906,361)
(384,428)
FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Proceeds from debt
Repayment of debt
Repayment of lease liabilities
Cash interest paid
Proceeds from share issuance
Proceeds from stock options
Proceeds from warrants
Cash from (used in) financing activities
Increase (decrease) in cash and equivalents Cash beginning of period
Cash end of period
‐
‐
‐
889,472
(16,374)
(92,481)
(36,006)
(175,828)
(50,269)
(14,887)
(93,936)
(30,810)
(58,514)
(43,631)
(103,142)
(79,451)
‐
9,268,865
‐
9,268,865
‐
‐
‐
12,500
‐
700,000
‐
1,420,000
(125,157)
9,817,866
(233,084)
11,304,748
(413,834)
6,867,946
(1,648,846)
6,268,622
2,397,183
675,653
3,632,195
1,274,977
1,983,349
7,543,599
1,983,349
7,543,599
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements
