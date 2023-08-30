Under National Instrument 51‐102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the consolidated financial statements, the financial statements must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.

The accompanying unaudited consolidated financial statements of EarthRenew Inc. have been prepared by management and are the responsibility of management.

EarthRenew Inc's. independent auditor has not performed a review of the accompanying unaudited consolidated financial statements in accordance with the standards established by CPA Canada for a review of financial statements by an entity's auditor.

