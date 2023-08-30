EARTHRENEW INC.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

For the 3 and 6 Months Ended June 30, 2023 and 2022

(UNAUDITED)

REVIEW OF INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Under National Instrument 51‐102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the consolidated financial statements, the financial statements must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.

The accompanying unaudited consolidated financial statements of EarthRenew Inc. have been prepared by management and are the responsibility of management.

EarthRenew Inc's. independent auditor has not performed a review of the accompanying unaudited consolidated financial statements in accordance with the standards established by CPA Canada for a review of financial statements by an entity's auditor.

2

EARTHRENEW INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (UNAUDITED)

AS AT JUNE 30, 2023 and DECEMBER 31, 2022

Note

30‐Jun‐2023

31‐Dec‐2022

ASSETS

Current Assets

Cash and cash equivalents

1,983,349

3,632,195

Trade and other receivables

4

4,272,553

4,056,657

Inventory

5

7,772,098

11,927,163

Other current assets

6

422,754

96,636

Total Current Assets

14,450,754

19,712,651

Property, plant, and equipment

7

10,144,488

9,303,801

Intangibles

8

9,165,717

9,758,167

Total Assets

33,760,959

38,774,619

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current Liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

9

8,012,433

12,235,686

Current portion of long‐term debt

10

908,020

521,455

Current portion of lease liabilities

11

216,920

129,885

Current portion of contingent consideration

12

3,364,020

Total Current Liabilities

9,137,373

16,251,046

Long‐term debt

10

2,554,639

2,977,210

Lease liabilities

11

744,969

524,699

Contingent consideration

12

5,711,741

2,408,975

Deferred income tax liability

13

1,503,000

1,696,000

Total Liabilities

19,651,722

23,857,930

Shareholders' Equity

Share capital

14

29,916,521

29,916,521

Warrants

15

5,697,901

5,697,901

Share‐based payment reserve

16

1,085,425

1,721,860

Retained earnings (deficit)

(22,590,610)

(22,419,593)

Total Shareholders' Equity

14,109,237

14,916,689

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

33,760,959

38,774,619

Going concern

2

Commitments and contingencies

24

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements

Approved by the Board of Directors of EarthRenew Inc.

(signed) "Catherine Stretch"

(signed) "Chris Best"

CATHERINE STRETCH, DIRECTOR

CHRIS BEST, DIRECTOR

3

EARTHRENEW INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF EARNINGS (LOSS) AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (UNAUDITED) FOR THE 3 AND 6 MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2023 AND 2022

Note

3 Months

6 Months

2023

2022

2023

2022

Revenue

17

4,295,830

7,034,394

6,785,559

10,098,108

Direct costs

18

3,702,662

6,060,077

6,053,599

9,370,807

Gross Profit

593,168

974,317

731,960

727,301

Operating Expenses

Depreciation and amortization

7,8

535,948

453,859

1,052,939

911,923

Selling, general and administration

19

610,389

1,052,814

1,237,528

1,987,211

1,146,337

1,506,673

2,290,467

2,899,134

Earnings (Loss) from Operations

(553,169)

(532,356)

(1,558,507)

(2,171,833)

Non‐Operating Expense (Income)

Finance costs

20

58,514

59,609

103,142

102,013

Research and development

42,415

115,317

57,617

132,513

(Gain) loss on disposal of assets

6,236

6,426

6,236

Bad debt expense (recovery)

4

(141,994)

(29,761)

(141,994)

(157,219)

(Gain) loss on foreign exchange

(26)

16,238

1,726

14,704

Other (income) expense

21

(180,462)

(215,510)

(503,266)

(231,264)

(Gain) loss on contingent consideration

12

283,235

765,928

(61,254)

851,189

61,682

718,057

(537,603)

718,172

Earnings (Loss) before Income Tax

(614,851)

(1,250,413)

(1,020,904)

(2,890,005)

Income Tax

Current tax expense (recovery)

13

Deferred tax expense (recovery)

13

(51,000)

36,300

(193,000)

(239,700)

(51,000)

36,300

(193,000)

(239,700)

Net Earnings (Loss)

(563,851)

(1,286,713)

(827,904)

(2,650,305)

Other comprehensive income (loss)

Comprehensive Income (Loss)

(563,851)

(1,286,713)

(827,904)

(2,650,305)

Net Earnings (Loss) per Common Share

Basic

14

(0.00)

(0.01)

(0.01)

(0.03)

Diluted

14

(0.00)

(0.01)

(0.01)

(0.03)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements

4

EARTHRENEW INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW (UNAUDITED) FOR THE 3 AND 6 MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2023 AND 2022

Note

OPERATING ACTIVITIES

Net income (loss)

Items not affecting cash:

Depreciation and amortization

7,8

Deferred tax expense (recovery)

13

Finance costs

20

Foreign exchange (gain) loss

(Gain) loss on dispositions

(Gain) loss on contingent consideration

12

Share‐based compensation expense (recovery)

16

Bad debt expense (recovery)

4

Funds from (used in) operations

Changes in non‐cash working capital

26

Cash from (used in) operations

INVESTING ACTIVITIES

Purchase of property, plant, and equipment

Disposal of property, plant, and equipment

Cash from (used in) investing activities

3 Months

6 Months

2023

2022

2023

2022

(563,851)

(1,286,713)

(827,904)

(2,650,305)

535,948

453,859

1,052,939

911,923

(51,000)

36,300

(193,000)

(239,700)

58,514

59,609

103,142

102,013

(26)

16,238

1,726

14,704

6,236

6,426

6,236

283,235

765,928

(61,254)

851,189

10,226

20,452

(141,994)

(29,761)

(141,994)

(157,219)

131,052

21,696

(39,467)

(1,161,159)

43,242

(2,994,013)

(469,934)

(3,490,539)

174,294

(2,972,317)

(509,401)

(4,651,698)

(462,971)

(34,698)

(1,375,071)

(441,523)

57,095

468,710

57,095

(462,971)

22,397

(906,361)

(384,428)

FINANCING ACTIVITIES

Proceeds from debt

Repayment of debt

Repayment of lease liabilities

Cash interest paid

Proceeds from share issuance

Proceeds from stock options

Proceeds from warrants

Cash from (used in) financing activities

Increase (decrease) in cash and equivalents Cash beginning of period

Cash end of period

889,472

(16,374)

(92,481)

(36,006)

(175,828)

(50,269)

(14,887)

(93,936)

(30,810)

(58,514)

(43,631)

(103,142)

(79,451)

9,268,865

9,268,865

12,500

700,000

1,420,000

(125,157)

9,817,866

(233,084)

11,304,748

(413,834)

6,867,946

(1,648,846)

6,268,622

2,397,183

675,653

3,632,195

1,274,977

1,983,349

7,543,599

1,983,349

7,543,599

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements

5

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

EarthRenew Inc. published this content on 30 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2023 17:09:01 UTC.