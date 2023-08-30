EARTHRENEW INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS For the 3 and 6 Months Ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 August 29, 2023

The following Management's Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) for EarthRenew Inc. (EarthRenew, Replenish, Replenish Nutrients or the Company) was prepared as of August 29, 2023, and focuses on information and key statistics from the June 30, 2023, consolidated financial statements, together with the accompanying notes thereto and pertains to known risks and uncertainties relating to the agriculture and manufacturing sectors. This discussion should not be considered all‐inclusive, as it does not include all changes regarding general economic, political, governmental, and environmental conditions. This MD&A contains certain financial measures that do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). Therefore, these financial measures may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Investors are cautioned that these measures should not be construed as an alternative to net income (loss) or to cash from (used‐in) operating, investing, and financing activities determined in accordance with IFRS, as indicators of our performance. We provide these measures to assist investors in determining our ability to generate income and cash provided by operating activities and to provide additional information on how these cash resources are used. This MD&A should be read in conjunction with the Company's annual audited consolidated financial statements as at and for the years ended December 31, 2022, and 2021, together with the accompanying notes thereto and the cautionary statement regarding forward‐looking information and statements below. Unless otherwise indicated, all dollar amounts presented herein are in Canadian dollars. BUSINESS OVERVIEW EarthRenew is a company existing under the laws of the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company's common shares are traded on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") under the symbol "ERTH". The head office is located at PO Box 1186 Station Main, Okotoks, Alberta, Canada, T1S 1B1. EarthRenew and its wholly owned subsidiary Replenish Nutrients deliver leading regenerative fertilizer solutions to support a farm system that prioritizes healthy soils and grower profitability. By combining essential macro and micro nutrients with our proprietary manufacturing process, the Company has developed a sustainable alternative to synthetic fertilizers that enhances overall soil function and biology while providing valuable plant‐available nutrients farmers rely upon for healthy crops. For additional information refer to the Company's website at www.replenishnutrients.comand on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. During 2022, the Company revised its reportable segments in accordance with IFRS 8 - Operating Segments to be the Fertilizer and Power segments, whereby the Company's historical Corporate segment has been combined into the Fertilizer segment as one reportable segment. The Company believes the Fertilizer and Power segments provide the most relevant information for users to evaluate the nature and financial effects of the business activities and the economic environment in which the Company operates. Under these segments the Company tracks revenues, expenses, and profitability metrics for which the Company's chief operating decision maker evaluates performance and allocates resources. Prior period balances conform to current period presentation. MARKET OUTLOOK AND GUIDANCE 2023 continues to present strong macro forces in Replenish's favour through continued investment in Canadian‐ based food and fertilizer production resulting from ongoing concerns with geopolitical tensions in Europe impacting food security and fertilizer supply. Replenish continues to position itself ahead of its competition in the growing sector of sustainable agricultural with its proprietary biologically‐active regenerative fertilizer products and no‐ waste, chemical‐free manufacturing processes that will allow it to take advantage of the significant demand and investment dollars flowing to sustainable agricultural practices, including regenerative fertilizer. The second quarter of 2023 saw robust revenues and margins, including positive adjusted EBITDA and positive operating cash flow in the Fertilizer segment, despite encountering the headwinds of working through some higher cost inventory carried over from geopolitical tensions and abnormally high pricing in the prior year. As the average 2

cost of inventory continues to drop and the Company continues to ramp up granulated production at the Beiseker facility and realize the full‐year impact of its ongoing cost savings initiatives, there is strong line of sight to continued positive adjusted EBITDA and operating cash flow going forward. The second quarter marks the third consecutive quarter the Company continues to build a track record of consistent and steadily improving margins through strong distribution channels and diligent financial and operational management. 2023 has continued to show fertilizer commodity prices return closer to historical averages where Replenish realizes higher margins. As granulated fertilizer production increases at the Beiseker facility and upcoming DeBolt facility, Replenish will continue to build more resilience into the business model through increased margins, wider and larger distribution channels, and lower seasonality impacts to the business. In July 2023, Replenish was extremely pleased to announce it was selected to receive a $7 million dollar non‐dilutive government grant from Emissions Reductions Alberta (ERA) as part of Alberta's Industrial Transformation Challenge. The ERA grant will support the construction of a new regenerative fertilizer manufacturing facility near DeBolt, Alberta, and will support local Alberta construction and manufacturing jobs as well as reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions compared to the traditional fertilizer manufacturing process and lead to increased carbon sequestration properties in the soil through the use of regenerative fertilizers. As part of the ERA application process, an independent study on GHG emissions was conducted showing that over 22,000 tons of CO2e per year would be avoided based on the facility's contemplated production of 50,000 metric tons of regenerative fertilizer per year. Also contemplated under the ERA application was the creation of 200 cumulative construction jobs and 50 permanent and direct and indirect jobs as a result of the construction and ongoing operation of the DeBolt facility. This non‐dilutive investment from the Alberta government validates the incredible value of Replenish's proprietary and patented sustainable regenerative fertilizer products and manufacturing process to bring immediate and long‐ lasting benefits to the environment through a lower carbon footprint, to soil and plant health, to the farmer's bottom‐line, and ultimately to Replenish shareholders. Over the coming weeks, the Company will be submitting the required follow‐up project documentation and debt financing to the ERA to finalize the funding in the third or fourth quarter of 2023. The finalization of the ERA grant is subject to typical financing conditions including due diligence and execution of formal agreements. On the product development front, the Company continues to see exceptional and consistent results from its independent field trials with Farming Smarter and Biome Makers proving the efficacy of its products and their contribution to soil and plant health. The Company is also continuing to conduct on‐farm grower trials across the Prairie provinces, showcasing the adaptability of our product to diverse environmental and soil conditions. The continued success of these independent field trials coupled with the proprietary nature of Replenish's products and manufacturing processes provide unique opportunities to accelerate earnings and cash flow growth in the Company without the need for additional capital spend. The Company continues to be encouraged by its ongoing development of licensing opportunities. 3

OVERALL PERFORMANCE Consolidated Results 3 Months 6 Months Period ending June 30 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue 4,295,830 7,034,394 6,785,559 10,098,108 Gross profit 593,168 974,317 731,960 727,301 Gross profit % 14% 14% 11% 7% Selling, general and administration 610,389 1,052,814 1,237,528 1,987,211 Operating earnings (loss) (553,169) (532,356) (1,558,507) (2,171,833) Operating earnings (loss) % ‐13% ‐8% ‐23% ‐22% Non‐operating (income) expense 61,682 718,057 (537,603) 718,172 Net earnings (loss) (563,851) (1,286,713) (827,904) (2,650,305) Net earnings (loss) per share (0.00) (0.01) (0.01) (0.03) Funds from (used‐in) operations 131,052 21,696 (39,467) (1,161,159) Changes in non‐cash working capital 43,242 (2,994,013) (469,934) (3,490,539) Fund from (used‐in) operating activities 174,294 (2,972,317) (509,401) (4,651,698) Consolidated adjusted EBITDA1 (6,995) (78,497) (485,116) (1,259,910) Consolidated adjusted EBITDA %1 ‐0% ‐1% ‐7% ‐12% 1These are non‐IFRS financial and operational measures - refer to Non‐IFRS Financial and Operational Measures section For the 3 and 6 months ended June 30, 2023, the Company continued to show consistent and steady improvements in gross profit margins, net earnings (loss), funds from (used‐in) and cash flows from (used‐in) operations, and adjusted EBITDA1 margins over the same period in 2022. This is the third consecutive quarter the Company has shown improvement on these metrics on the back of diligent financial and operational management where the Company continues to realize the additional full‐year benefits of continued cost savings initiatives and the introduction of higher margin granulated fertilizer production at the Beiseker facility. Going forward, the Company is well positioned to take advantage of its optimized cost structure and granulated fertilizer production to drive towards consistent and sustainable positive adjusted EBITDA and cash flow from operations. Segmented Results Refer to discussion of segmented results under "Results of Operations" for the 3 and 6 months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022. 4