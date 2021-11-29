Log in
    ERTH   CA27034F2089

EARTHRENEW INC.

(ERTH)
Delayed Quote. Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE - 11/29 03:08:49 pm
0.18 CAD
EarthRenew : Q3 2021 Financials

11/29/2021 | 05:31pm EST
EARTHRENEW INC.

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

(UNAUDITED)

FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2021

EARTHRENEW INC.

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (UNAUDITED)

(Expressed in Canadian dollars)

Note

September 30, 2021

December 31, 2020

ASSETS

Current Assets

Cash

$

230,665

$

953,768

Accounts receivables

2,733,925

113,192

Inventory

7

1,107,893

-

Prepaid expenses and deposits

201,511

395,883

4,273,994

1,462,843

Non-current Assets

Property, plant and equipment

8

8,010,301

4,176,232

Intangible assets

9

10,927,833

-

Goodwill

6

2,530,025

-

TOTAL ASSETS

$

25,742,153

$

5,639,075

LIABILITIES

Current Liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$

3,733,492

$

561,288

Other current liabilities

589,647

-

Current portion of lease liabilities

10

118,375

30,019

Current portion of long-term debt

11

417,056

-

4,858,570

591,307

Non-current liabilities

Deferred taxes

2,992,000

-

Contingent consideration

6, 15

5,798,498

-

Long-term lease liabilities

10

484,302

363,304

Long-term debt

11

2,659,189

-

TOTAL LIABILITIES

16,792,559

954,611

EQUITY

Share capital

13

22,564,675

14,515,909

Warrants

13

755,779

1,097,804

Share-based payments reserve

13

1,346,972

1,087,976

Deficit

(15,717,832)

(12,017,225)

TOTAL EQUITY

8,949,594

4,684,464

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

$

25,742,153

$

5,639,075

Nature of operations and going concern

1

Commitments and contingencies

15

Subsequent events

23

See accompanying notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements.

Approved on behalf of the Directors:

"Keith Driver"

"Catherine Stretch"

Director

Director

EARTHRENEW INC.

Q3-2021 UNAUDTED CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

2

EARTHRENEW INC.

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

(Expressed in Canadian dollars)

Note

2021

2020

2021

2020

REVENUES

$

2,559,209

$

139,424

$

4,626,569

$

352,721

Cost of goods sold

(2,148,023)

(114,837)

(3,545,034)

(290,410)

411,186

24,587

1,081,535

62,311

EXPENSES

General and administrative

17

1,034,112

764,204

3,154,601

2,394,563

Share-based payments

13

840,628

39,732

840,732

387,623

Research and development

59,375

151,148

120,828

151,148

Depreciation and amortization

8,9

411,788

39,559

783,262

118,679

Financing

18

18,931

1,763

61,538

6,432

Foreign exchange loss

5,123

3,249

12,055

5,236

2,369,958

999,655

4,973,016

3,063,681

Other income

19

14,007

25,653

93,676

36,493

Loss on change in value of

contingent consideration

15

(472,498)

-

(472,498)

-

NET LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

FOR THE PERIOD

$

(2,417,262)

$

(949,415)

$

(4,270,303)

$

(2,964,877)

NET LOSS PER SHARE

Basic and diluted

20

$

(0.03)

$

(0.02)

$

(0.06)

$

(0.07)

Weighted average number of shares

Basic and diluted82,388,308 51,008,112 69,270,313 44,183,317

See accompanying notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements.

EARTHRENEW INC. Q3-2021 UNAUDTED CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

3

EARTHRENEW INC.

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

(UNAUDITED)

Share-based

Total

Share

payment

Shareholders'

capital

Warrants

reserve

Deficit

Equity

(Expressed in Canadian dollars)

$

$

$

$

$

Balance, December 31, 2019

11,241,434

35,511

947,163

(8,391,482)

3,832,626

Private placement, net of issue costs

3,579,318

-

-

-

3,579,318

Warrants granted

(780,574)

780,574

-

-

-

Stock options granted

-

-

387,623

-

387,623

Stock options cancelled

-

-

(251,733)

251,733

-

Net loss

-

-

-

(2,964,877)

(2,964,877)

Balance, September 30, 2020

14,040,178

816,085

1,083,053

(11,104,626)

4,834,690

Balance, December 31, 2020

14,515,909

1,097,804

1,087,976

(12,017,225)

4,684,464

Shares issued for acquisition

5,273,496

-

-

-

5,273,496

Shares issued for settlement of debt

541,796

-

-

-

541,796

Private placement, net of issue costs

460,125

168,134

-

-

628,259

Warrants exercised

1,739,309

(510,159)

-

-

1,229,150

Share-based compensation

-

-

840,732

-

840,732

Stock options exercised

34,040

-

(12,040)

-

22,000

Stock options cancelled

-

-

(479,210)

479,210

-

Stock options expired

-

-

(90,486)

90,486

-

Net loss

-

-

-

(4,270,303)

(4,270,304)

Balance, September 30, 2021

22,564,675

755,779

1,346,972

(15,717,832)

8,949,593

EARTHRENEW INC. Q3-2021 UNAUDTED CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

4

EARTHRENEW INC.

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

(Expressed in Canadian dollars)

Note

2021

2020

2021

2020

OPERATING ACTIVITIES

Net loss

$

(2,417,262)

$

(949,415)

(4,270,303)

$

(2,964,877)

Items not affecting cash:

Depreciation and amortization

8,9

411,788

39,559

783,262

118,679

Share-based compensation

13

840,628

39,732

840,732

387,623

Interest payable

-

6,153

38,011

6,153

Loss on change in fair value of contingent

consideration

15

472,498

-

472,498

-

Changes in non-cash working capital

22

178,642

(417,833)

752,116

(557,580)

Net cash used in operating activities

(513,709)

(1,281,804)

(1,383,687)

(3,010,002)

FINANCING ACTIVITIES

Private placement proceeds

13

-

2,013,328

628,259

3,579,318

Shares to be issued

13

-

(133,000)

-

-

Lease liability payments

10

(111,395)

(20,890)

(155,057)

(49,500)

Repayment of long-term debt

11

(1,491,931)

-

(1,521,531)

-

Proceeds from long-term debt

11

3,010,478

-

3,010,478

-

Proceeds from exercise of options

13

-

-

22,000

-

Proceeds from exercise of warrants

13

-

-

1,229,150

-

Net cash provided by financing activities

1,407,152

1,859,438

3,213,299

3,529,818

INVESTING ACTIVITIES

Additions to property, plant and equipment

8

(714,431)

-

(1,068,587)

-

Cash acquired

6

-

-

18,360

-

Acquisition of Replenish

6

(90,490)

-

(1,502,490)

-

Net cash used in investing activities

(804,921)

-

(2,552,717)

-

Decrease in cash during the period

88,524

577,634

(723,103)

519,816

CASH - BEGINNING OF PERIOD

142,141

376,390

953,768

434,208

CASH - END OF PERIOD

$

230,665

$

954,024

$

230,665

$

954,024

See accompanying notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements.

EARTHRENEW INC. Q3-2021 UNAUDTED CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

EarthRenew Inc. published this content on 29 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2021 22:30:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
