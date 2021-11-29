EarthRenew : Q3 2021 Financials

EARTHRENEW INC. CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (UNAUDITED) FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2021

EARTHRENEW INC. CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (UNAUDITED) (Expressed in Canadian dollars) Note September 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 ASSETS Current Assets Cash $ 230,665 $ 953,768 Accounts receivables 2,733,925 113,192 Inventory 7 1,107,893 - Prepaid expenses and deposits 201,511 395,883 4,273,994 1,462,843 Non-current Assets Property, plant and equipment 8 8,010,301 4,176,232 Intangible assets 9 10,927,833 - Goodwill 6 2,530,025 - TOTAL ASSETS $ 25,742,153 $ 5,639,075 LIABILITIES Current Liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 3,733,492 $ 561,288 Other current liabilities 589,647 - Current portion of lease liabilities 10 118,375 30,019 Current portion of long-term debt 11 417,056 - 4,858,570 591,307 Non-current liabilities Deferred taxes 2,992,000 - Contingent consideration 6, 15 5,798,498 - Long-term lease liabilities 10 484,302 363,304 Long-term debt 11 2,659,189 - TOTAL LIABILITIES 16,792,559 954,611 EQUITY Share capital 13 22,564,675 14,515,909 Warrants 13 755,779 1,097,804 Share-based payments reserve 13 1,346,972 1,087,976 Deficit (15,717,832) (12,017,225) TOTAL EQUITY 8,949,594 4,684,464 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 25,742,153 $ 5,639,075 Nature of operations and going concern 1 Commitments and contingencies 15 Subsequent events 23 See accompanying notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements. Approved on behalf of the Directors: "Keith Driver" "Catherine Stretch" Director Director EARTHRENEW INC. Q3-2021 UNAUDTED CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 2

EARTHRENEW INC. CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, (Expressed in Canadian dollars) Note 2021 2020 2021 2020 REVENUES $ 2,559,209 $ 139,424 $ 4,626,569 $ 352,721 Cost of goods sold (2,148,023) (114,837) (3,545,034) (290,410) 411,186 24,587 1,081,535 62,311 EXPENSES General and administrative 17 1,034,112 764,204 3,154,601 2,394,563 Share-based payments 13 840,628 39,732 840,732 387,623 Research and development 59,375 151,148 120,828 151,148 Depreciation and amortization 8,9 411,788 39,559 783,262 118,679 Financing 18 18,931 1,763 61,538 6,432 Foreign exchange loss 5,123 3,249 12,055 5,236 2,369,958 999,655 4,973,016 3,063,681 Other income 19 14,007 25,653 93,676 36,493 Loss on change in value of contingent consideration 15 (472,498) - (472,498) - NET LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS FOR THE PERIOD $ (2,417,262) $ (949,415) $ (4,270,303) $ (2,964,877) NET LOSS PER SHARE Basic and diluted 20 $ (0.03) $ (0.02) $ (0.06) $ (0.07) Weighted average number of shares Basic and diluted82,388,308 51,008,112 69,270,313 44,183,317 See accompanying notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements. EARTHRENEW INC. Q3-2021 UNAUDTED CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 3

EARTHRENEW INC. CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (UNAUDITED) Share-based Total Share payment Shareholders' capital Warrants reserve Deficit Equity (Expressed in Canadian dollars) $ $ $ $ $ Balance, December 31, 2019 11,241,434 35,511 947,163 (8,391,482) 3,832,626 Private placement, net of issue costs 3,579,318 - - - 3,579,318 Warrants granted (780,574) 780,574 - - - Stock options granted - - 387,623 - 387,623 Stock options cancelled - - (251,733) 251,733 - Net loss - - - (2,964,877) (2,964,877) Balance, September 30, 2020 14,040,178 816,085 1,083,053 (11,104,626) 4,834,690 Balance, December 31, 2020 14,515,909 1,097,804 1,087,976 (12,017,225) 4,684,464 Shares issued for acquisition 5,273,496 - - - 5,273,496 Shares issued for settlement of debt 541,796 - - - 541,796 Private placement, net of issue costs 460,125 168,134 - - 628,259 Warrants exercised 1,739,309 (510,159) - - 1,229,150 Share-based compensation - - 840,732 - 840,732 Stock options exercised 34,040 - (12,040) - 22,000 Stock options cancelled - - (479,210) 479,210 - Stock options expired - - (90,486) 90,486 - Net loss - - - (4,270,303) (4,270,304) Balance, September 30, 2021 22,564,675 755,779 1,346,972 (15,717,832) 8,949,593 EARTHRENEW INC. Q3-2021 UNAUDTED CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 4

EARTHRENEW INC. CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, (Expressed in Canadian dollars) Note 2021 2020 2021 2020 OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net loss $ (2,417,262) $ (949,415) (4,270,303) $ (2,964,877) Items not affecting cash: Depreciation and amortization 8,9 411,788 39,559 783,262 118,679 Share-based compensation 13 840,628 39,732 840,732 387,623 Interest payable - 6,153 38,011 6,153 Loss on change in fair value of contingent consideration 15 472,498 - 472,498 - Changes in non-cash working capital 22 178,642 (417,833) 752,116 (557,580) Net cash used in operating activities (513,709) (1,281,804) (1,383,687) (3,010,002) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Private placement proceeds 13 - 2,013,328 628,259 3,579,318 Shares to be issued 13 - (133,000) - - Lease liability payments 10 (111,395) (20,890) (155,057) (49,500) Repayment of long-term debt 11 (1,491,931) - (1,521,531) - Proceeds from long-term debt 11 3,010,478 - 3,010,478 - Proceeds from exercise of options 13 - - 22,000 - Proceeds from exercise of warrants 13 - - 1,229,150 - Net cash provided by financing activities 1,407,152 1,859,438 3,213,299 3,529,818 INVESTING ACTIVITIES Additions to property, plant and equipment 8 (714,431) - (1,068,587) - Cash acquired 6 - - 18,360 - Acquisition of Replenish 6 (90,490) - (1,502,490) - Net cash used in investing activities (804,921) - (2,552,717) - Decrease in cash during the period 88,524 577,634 (723,103) 519,816 CASH - BEGINNING OF PERIOD 142,141 376,390 953,768 434,208 CASH - END OF PERIOD $ 230,665 $ 954,024 $ 230,665 $ 954,024 See accompanying notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements. EARTHRENEW INC. Q3-2021 UNAUDTED CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 5

