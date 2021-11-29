EarthRenew : Q3 2021 Financials
EARTHRENEW INC.
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
(UNAUDITED)
FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2021
EARTHRENEW INC.
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (UNAUDITED)
(Expressed in Canadian dollars)
Note
September 30, 2021
December 31, 2020
ASSETS
Current Assets
Cash
$
230,665
$
953,768
Accounts receivables
2,733,925
113,192
Inventory
7
1,107,893
-
Prepaid expenses and deposits
201,511
395,883
4,273,994
1,462,843
Non-current Assets
Property, plant and equipment
8
8,010,301
4,176,232
Intangible assets
9
10,927,833
-
Goodwill
6
2,530,025
-
TOTAL ASSETS
$
25,742,153
$
5,639,075
LIABILITIES
Current Liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
$
3,733,492
$
561,288
Other current liabilities
589,647
-
Current portion of lease liabilities
10
118,375
30,019
Current portion of long-term debt
11
417,056
-
4,858,570
591,307
Non-current liabilities
Deferred taxes
2,992,000
-
Contingent consideration
6, 15
5,798,498
-
Long-term lease liabilities
10
484,302
363,304
Long-term debt
11
2,659,189
-
TOTAL LIABILITIES
16,792,559
954,611
EQUITY
Share capital
13
22,564,675
14,515,909
Warrants
13
755,779
1,097,804
Share-based payments reserve
13
1,346,972
1,087,976
Deficit
(15,717,832)
(12,017,225)
TOTAL EQUITY
8,949,594
4,684,464
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
$
25,742,153
$
5,639,075
Nature of operations and going concern
1
Commitments and contingencies
15
Subsequent events
23
See accompanying notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements.
Approved on behalf of the Directors:
"Keith Driver"
"Catherine Stretch"
Director
Director
EARTHRENEW INC.
Q3-2021 UNAUDTED CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
2
EARTHRENEW INC.
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
(UNAUDITED)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
(Expressed in Canadian dollars)
Note
2021
2020
2021
2020
REVENUES
$
2,559,209
$
139,424
$
4,626,569
$
352,721
Cost of goods sold
(2,148,023)
(114,837)
(3,545,034)
(290,410)
411,186
24,587
1,081,535
62,311
EXPENSES
General and administrative
17
1,034,112
764,204
3,154,601
2,394,563
Share-based payments
13
840,628
39,732
840,732
387,623
Research and development
59,375
151,148
120,828
151,148
Depreciation and amortization
8,9
411,788
39,559
783,262
118,679
Financing
18
18,931
1,763
61,538
6,432
Foreign exchange loss
5,123
3,249
12,055
5,236
2,369,958
999,655
4,973,016
3,063,681
Other income
19
14,007
25,653
93,676
36,493
Loss on change in value of
contingent consideration
15
(472,498)
-
(472,498)
-
NET LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
FOR THE PERIOD
$
(2,417,262)
$
(949,415)
$
(4,270,303)
$
(2,964,877)
NET LOSS PER SHARE
Basic and diluted
20
$
(0.03)
$
(0.02)
$
(0.06)
$
(0.07)
Weighted average number of shares
Basic and diluted
82,388,308 51,008,112 69,270,313 44,183,317
See accompanying notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements.
EARTHRENEW INC. Q3-2021 UNAUDTED CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
3
EARTHRENEW INC.
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
(UNAUDITED)
Share-based
Total
Share
payment
Shareholders'
capital
Warrants
reserve
Deficit
Equity
(Expressed in Canadian dollars)
$
$
$
$
$
Balance, December 31, 2019
11,241,434
35,511
947,163
(8,391,482)
3,832,626
Private placement, net of issue costs
3,579,318
-
-
-
3,579,318
Warrants granted
(780,574)
780,574
-
-
-
Stock options granted
-
-
387,623
-
387,623
Stock options cancelled
-
-
(251,733)
251,733
-
Net loss
-
-
-
(2,964,877)
(2,964,877)
Balance, September 30, 2020
14,040,178
816,085
1,083,053
(11,104,626)
4,834,690
Balance, December 31, 2020
14,515,909
1,097,804
1,087,976
(12,017,225)
4,684,464
Shares issued for acquisition
5,273,496
-
-
-
5,273,496
Shares issued for settlement of debt
541,796
-
-
-
541,796
Private placement, net of issue costs
460,125
168,134
-
-
628,259
Warrants exercised
1,739,309
(510,159)
-
-
1,229,150
Share-based compensation
-
-
840,732
-
840,732
Stock options exercised
34,040
-
(12,040)
-
22,000
Stock options cancelled
-
-
(479,210)
479,210
-
Stock options expired
-
-
(90,486)
90,486
-
Net loss
-
-
-
(4,270,303)
(4,270,304)
Balance, September 30, 2021
22,564,675
755,779
1,346,972
(15,717,832)
8,949,593
EARTHRENEW INC. Q3-2021 UNAUDTED CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
4
EARTHRENEW INC.
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
(Expressed in Canadian dollars)
Note
2021
2020
2021
2020
OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Net loss
$
(2,417,262)
$
(949,415)
(4,270,303)
$
(2,964,877)
Items not affecting cash:
Depreciation and amortization
8,9
411,788
39,559
783,262
118,679
Share-based compensation
13
840,628
39,732
840,732
387,623
Interest payable
-
6,153
38,011
6,153
Loss on change in fair value of contingent
consideration
15
472,498
-
472,498
-
Changes in non-cash working capital
22
178,642
(417,833)
752,116
(557,580)
Net cash used in operating activities
(513,709)
(1,281,804)
(1,383,687)
(3,010,002)
FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Private placement proceeds
13
-
2,013,328
628,259
3,579,318
Shares to be issued
13
-
(133,000)
-
-
Lease liability payments
10
(111,395)
(20,890)
(155,057)
(49,500)
Repayment of long-term debt
11
(1,491,931)
-
(1,521,531)
-
Proceeds from long-term debt
11
3,010,478
-
3,010,478
-
Proceeds from exercise of options
13
-
-
22,000
-
Proceeds from exercise of warrants
13
-
-
1,229,150
-
Net cash provided by financing activities
1,407,152
1,859,438
3,213,299
3,529,818
INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Additions to property, plant and equipment
8
(714,431)
-
(1,068,587)
-
Cash acquired
6
-
-
18,360
-
Acquisition of Replenish
6
(90,490)
-
(1,502,490)
-
Net cash used in investing activities
(804,921)
-
(2,552,717)
-
Decrease in cash during the period
88,524
577,634
(723,103)
519,816
CASH - BEGINNING OF PERIOD
142,141
376,390
953,768
434,208
CASH - END OF PERIOD
$
230,665
$
954,024
$
230,665
$
954,024
See accompanying notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements.
EARTHRENEW INC. Q3-2021 UNAUDTED CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
EarthRenew Inc. published this content on 29 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2021 22:30:09 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
All news about EARTHRENEW INC.
Sales 2020
0,51 M
0,40 M
0,40 M
Net income 2020
-3,88 M
-3,04 M
-3,04 M
Net cash 2020
0,56 M
0,44 M
0,44 M
P/E ratio 2020
-3,13x
Yield 2020
-
Capitalization
16,6 M
13,0 M
13,0 M
EV / Sales 2019
60,5x
EV / Sales 2020
26,7x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
12,5%
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.