  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE
  EarthRenew Inc.
  News
  Summary
    ERTH   CA27034F2089

EARTHRENEW INC.

(ERTH)
Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  -  01:17:42 2023-02-08 pm EST
0.1150 CAD   -4.17%
Soil solutions: How biofertilizers replenish soil

02/08/2023 | 02:27pm EST
Thank you to everyone who participated in last month's customer survey. We have the results and wanted to dive deeper into a particular question: What problem were you trying to solve with Replenish Nutrients products?

Most people replied with "replenish plant nutrients."

For those already using our products, you're personally aware of how Replenish Nutrients replenishes soil nutrients. It's literally in our name. But for those still on the fence, we wanted to share more insight into how biofertilizers - and specifically our products - replenish plant nutrients and restore soil health.

What are biofertilizers?

Simply put, biofertilizers are substances containing live microbes. These microorganisms - from fungi to algae to bacteria - help promote the growth of plants by increasing the supply of essential nutrients.

A handful of soil contains billions of microbes, and plants must compete with these microbes for nutrients. Applying live microorganisms to seeds, plant surfaces, or soil promotes growth by increasing the supply availability of nutrients. Biofertilizers use natural processes such as nitrogen fixation, phosphorus solubilization, and plant growth-stimulating synthesis to increase the supply of said nutrients.

Replenish Nutrients products are classified as a biofertilizer thanks partly to our proprietary formulations, combined with compost to provide microorganisms needed to get the soil mineral nutrients to a plant-available form. This active compost builds organic matter and helps unlock nutrients that already exist in your soil.

Why use biofertilizers?

Reintroducing live organisms into the soil helps kick-start the natural nutrient cycle in soils depleted from synthetic fertilizers. These microorganisms work in symbiosis with plants to enhance the number of soil nutrients while making them physiologically available to enhance plant growth, improve soil health, and promote healthy root development.

One of the main advantages of biofertilizers is that they are renewable and sustainable. Unlike chemical fertilizers, which can deplete soil nutrients and cause environmental damage, biofertilizers improve soil health over time. They also help to reduce the need for chemical pesticides, promoting a more environmentally friendly farming system.

Another advantage of biofertilizers is that they are relatively inexpensive to produce and apply. This makes them a cost-effective option for farmers, creating on-farm efficiencies and reducing overall input costs.

Renew. Revive. Replenish.

Many of you have recognized the benefits of biofertilizers and started incorporating them into your farming practices. The longer you do this, the more nutrient-rich the soil becomes - which increases the chances of achieving higher yields thanks to a surge in necessary microorganisms.

An additional bonus of biofertilizers is that they solve the challenges of fertilizer over-application, soil depletion, and water pollution. With biofertilizers, fewer chemicals end up in our communities, our groundwater, and our food chain.

Contact your local distributor today if you're ready to switch to naturally-sourced fertilizers to re-establish soil health and increase crop yield. After all, with Replenish Nutrients, better soil health isn't just good for the Earth - it's good for your bottom line.

Disclaimer

EarthRenew Inc. published this content on 08 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2023 19:26:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
