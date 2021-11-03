Earthstone Energy, Inc. Reports 2021 Third Quarter and Year-to-Date Financial Results - Form 8-K 11/03/2021 | 04:59pm EDT Send by mail :

The Woodlands, Texas, November 3, 2021 - Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE: ESTE) ("Earthstone", the "Company", "we", "our" or "us"), today announced financial and operating results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021.

Third Quarter 2021 Highlights •Executed the Foreland Acquisition PSAs(1) on September 30, 2021, which closed subsequent to quarter end on November 2, 2021 •Closed the Tracker Acquisition(2) on July 20, 2021 •Net income attributable to Earthstone Energy, Inc. of $10.4 million, or $0.20 per Diluted Share •Net income of $18.8 million, or $0.20 per Adjusted Diluted Share(3) •Adjusted net income(3) of $30.7 million, or $0.35 per Adjusted Diluted Share(3) •Adjusted EBITDAX(3) of $65.0 million ($27.36 per Boe) •Net cash provided by operating activities of $53.9 million •Free Cash Flow(3) of $17.8 million •Average daily production of 25,836 Boepd(4)

Year-to-Date 2021 Highlights •Closed the IRM Acquisition(5), Tracker Acquisition(2) and Eagle Ford working interest acquisitions(6) •$2,035 million PV-10(3) value estimated by the Company on October 1, 2021 with total estimated proved reserves of 160.0 MMBoe, based on NYMEX strip pricing, only including estimated proved developed reserves of 13.3 MMBoe from the Foreland Acquisition •$1,299 million PV-10(3) value of estimated proved developed reserves of 96.5 MMBoe included in total proved reserve estimates above •Net loss attributable to Earthstone Energy, Inc. of $4.3 million, or $(0.09) per Diluted Share •Net loss of $7.5 million, or $(0.09) per Adjusted Diluted Share(3) •Adjusted net income of $64.4 million(3), or $0.81 per Adjusted Diluted Share(3) •Adjusted EBITDAX(3) of $162.6 million ($25.91 per Boe) •Net cash provided by operating activities of $147.3 million 1

•Free Cash Flow(3) of $78.1 million •Average daily production of 22,978 Boepd(4) (1)On November 2, 2021, we consummated the transactions contemplated in two purchase and sale agreements (the "Foreland Acquisition"). (2)On July 20, 2021, we consummated the transactions contemplated in two purchase and sale agreements (the "Tracker Acquisition"). A significant shareholder of Earthstone owned 49% of Tracker. (3)See the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section below. (4)Represents reported sales volumes. (5)On January 7, 2021, we closed our acquisition (the "IRM Acquisition") of Independence Resources Management, LLC and certain of its affiliates ("IRM"). (6)We acquired additional working interests in certain of our Eagle Ford Trend properties in May and June 2021 for $48.0 million.

Management Comments

Mr. Robert J. Anderson, President and CEO of Earthstone, commented, "The Company had a strong third quarter, generating the highest quarterly production and Adjusted EBITDAX in the Company's history.Our focus on cost control is manifested in our lowest quarter ever for combined LOE and Cash G&A at just under $7.50 per Boe, with both LOE per Boe and Cash G&A coming in below our guidance.We ramped up operations in the quarter by adding a second drilling rig in the Midland Basin and continued our well completion program with four wells brought online and four wells in process of completing. After closing our fourth acquisition this year which will increase our cashflows and with the Company's strong free cash flow generation, we will improve upon our previously disclosed leverage target and are now on track to have Debt to Adjusted EBITDAX approaching 1.0x at year-end.

"Our continued efforts to create profitable growth and increased scale through acquisitions and effective operations is evident in our 75% increase in third quarter production versus the fourth quarter of last year.We will continue to search for profitable growth opportunities while executing on our operating plan, focusing on high margins and low costs and maintaining our strong balance sheet."

Operational Update

The Company has been operating one drilling rig in the Midland Basin since the first quarter of 2021 and added a second drilling rig in the third quarter.Currently both rigs are drilling in Upton County, Texas. One rig is on our Nickel Saloon five-well pad where we have a 100% working interest and will average approximately 10,000-foot laterals. The other rig is on our Benedum six-well pad where we hold a 100% working interest and will average 7,500-foot laterals.We expect to spud one additional pad before year-end with one of these rigs which will result in our operated program spudding 29 gross / 25.4 net wells for the year.

In Midland County, we completed three gross (2.1 net) wells late in the second quarter on our Hamman 45 pad where we targeted the Jo Mill, Lower Spraberry and Wolfcamp B zones with average laterals of approximately 6,800 feet. These wells are currently producing ~1,500 Boepd (80% oil). We also recently completed a four well pad (3.8 net) on the IRM acreage acquired in early 2021. Completions occurred in the Lower Spraberry and Wolfcamp A zones with average laterals of approximately 5,000 feet and the wells are still cleaning up.

We are currently completing four gross (3.5 net) wells on our Hartgrove West pad in western Reagan County.These wells targeted the Wolfcamp B zones with an average lateral length of approximately 5,700 feet and we expect to have these wells online in November.We expect to bring our final pad online near year-end which will be three gross (2.3 net) wells from our Hamman 30 pad in Upton County bringing our total completed wells brought online for the year to 19 gross/15.4 net.Additionally, we expect to be in the process of completing five gross (5.0 net) wells on the Nickel Saloon pad around year-end and expect those wells to be online early in the first quarter of 2022.

2

Updated 2021 Guidance

The Company has updated its 2021 guidance based upon the closing of the Foreland Acquisition on November 1, 2021 and on current operational activity. The Company expects to generate significant positive free cash flow(1) in 2021. The Company's capital expenditures budget excludes acquisitions. FY 2021 Capital Expenditures $ millions (Net) Gross / Net

Operated

Wells Spudded Gross / Net

Operated

Wells On Line Net

Non-Operated

Wells On Line Drilling and Completions $120 - 130 29 / 25.4 19 / 15.4 0.7 Land / Infrastructure 10 FY 2021 Total Capital Expenditures $130 - 140 4Q 2021 Production Average Daily Production (Boe/d) 28,500 - 29,500 % Oil 43% - 44% % Liquids 72% - 73% 4Q 2021 Costs Operating Costs Lease Operating Expense ($/Boe) $5.75 - $6.00 Production and Ad Valorem Taxes (% of Revenue) 6.25% - 7.00% Cash G&A ($mm) $6 - $7

Note: Guidance is forward-looking information that is subject to considerable change and numerous risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Earthstone's control. See "Forward-Looking Statements" section below. Cash G&A is defined as general and administrative expenses excluding stock-based compensation.

(1) See the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section below. 3

Selected Financial Data (unaudited) ($000s except where noted) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Total revenues $ 110,384 $ 41,047 $ 275,627 $ 107,848 Lease operating expense 12,983 7,044 35,579 21,971 General and administrative expense (excluding stock-based compensation) 4,770 3,393 14,579 11,950 Stock-based compensation (non-cash) 2,880 2,403 10,621 7,665 General and administrative expense $ 7,650 $ 5,796 $ 25,200 $ 19,615 Net income (loss) $ 18,838 $ (11,858) $ (7,549) $ (11,053) Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest 8,420 (6,413) (3,263) (5,977) Net income (loss) attributable to Earthstone Energy, Inc. 10,418 (5,445) (4,286) (5,076) Net income (loss) per common share(1) Basic 0.21 (0.18) (0.09) (0.17) Diluted 0.20 (0.18) (0.09) (0.17) Adjusted EBITDAX(2) $ 65,042 $ 36,399 $ 162,553 $ 114,448 Production(3): Oil (MBbls) 1,055 839 3,195 2,520 Gas (MMcf) 4,119 2,010 9,490 5,031 NGL (MBbls) 636 386 1,497 870 Total (MBoe)(4) 2,377 1,560 6,273 4,229 Average Daily Production (Boepd) 25,836 16,959 22,978 15,433 Average Prices: Oil ($/Bbl) 70.20 39.50 64.42 36.92 Gas ($/Mcf) 3.49 1.31 2.84 0.96 NGL ($/Bbl) 34.56 13.60 28.69 11.46 Total ($/Boe) 46.44 26.31 43.94 25.50 Adj. for Realized Derivatives Settlements: Oil ($/Bbl) 52.94 49.34 51.01 55.14 Gas ($/Mcf) 2.85 1.45 2.49 1.31 NGL ($/Bbl) 34.56 13.60 28.69 11.46 Total ($/Boe) 37.68 31.78 36.58 36.77 Operating Margin per Boe Average realized price $ 46.44 $ 26.31 $ 43.94 $ 25.50 Lease operating expense 5.46 4.51 5.67 5.20 Production and ad valorem taxes 3.04 1.73 2.78 1.70 Operating margin per Boe(2) 37.94 20.07 35.49 18.60 Realized hedge settlements (8.76) 5.47 (7.36) 11.27 Operating margin per Boe (including realized hedge settlements)(2) $ 29.18 $ 25.54 $ 28.13 $ 29.87 All-in cash costs(2) $ 11.79 $ 9.18 $ 12.00 $ 10.72 (1)Net income (loss) per common share attributable to Earthstone Energy, Inc. (2)See the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section below. (3)Represents reported sales volumes. (4)Barrels of oil equivalent have been calculated on the basis of six thousand cubic feet (Mcf) of natural gas equals one barrel of oil equivalent (Boe). 4



Liquidity and Capital Expenditure Update

As of September 30, 2021, we had $0.4 million in cash and $278.3 million of long-term debt outstanding under our senior secured revolving credit facility (our "Credit Facility") with a borrowing base of $650 million. With the $371.7 million of undrawn borrowing base capacity and $0.4 million in cash, we had total liquidity of approximately $372.2 million. Through September 30, 2021, we had incurred $76.8 million of our estimated $130-$140 million in capital expenditures for 2021, which included $44.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021. We expect to fund our remaining 2021 capital expenditures with cash flow from operations while any excess cash flow will be used to pay down debt.

Commodity Hedging

Hedging Activities

The following table sets forth our outstanding derivative contracts as of September 30, 2021. When aggregating multiple contracts, the weighted average contract price is disclosed.

As of September 30, 2021: Price Swaps Period Commodity Volume

(Bbls / MMBtu) Weighted Average Price

($/Bbl / $/MMBtu) Q4 2021 Crude Oil 941,475 $ 50.63 Q1 - Q4 2022 Crude Oil 2,462,250 $ 56.31 Q4 2021 Crude Oil Basis Swap (1) 757,475 $ 0.80 Q4 2021 Crude Oil Roll Swap (2) 228,475 $ (0.27) Q1 - Q4 2022 Crude Oil Basis Swap (1) 2,007,500 $ 0.68 Q4 2021 Natural Gas 2,576,000 $ 2.87 Q1 - Q4 2022 Natural Gas 4,295,000 $ 2.92 Q4 2021 Natural Gas Basis Swap (3) 2,698,000 $ (0.29) Q1 - Q4 2022 Natural Gas Basis Swap (3) 9,100,000 $ (0.26) (1)The basis differential price is between WTI Midland Crude and the WTI NYMEX. (2)The swap is between WTI Roll and the WTI NYMEX. (3)The basis differential price is between W. Texas (WAHA) and the Henry Hub NYMEX. Costless Collars Period Commodity Volume

(Bbls / MMBtu) Sold Ceiling

($/Bbl / $/MMBtu) Bought Floor

($/Bbl / $/MMBtu) Q1 - Q4 2022 Crude Oil Costless Collar 365,000 $ 68.75 $ 55.00 Q4 2021 Natural Gas Costless Collar 122,000 $ 4.10 $ 3.50 Q1 - Q4 2022 Natural Gas Costless Collar 2,905,000 $ 4.00 $ 3.06

5

Hedging Update

The following table sets forth our outstanding derivative contracts at November 1, 2021. When aggregating multiple contracts, the weighted average contract price is disclosed. Price Swaps Period Commodity Volume

(Bbls / MMBtu /Gals) Weighted Average Price

($/Bbl / $/MMBtu / $/Gal) Q4 2021 Crude Oil 941,475 $ 50.63 Q1 - Q4 2022 Crude Oil 2,462,250 $ 56.31 Q4 2021 Crude Oil Basis Swap (1) 757,475 $ 0.80 Q1 - Q4 2022 Crude Oil Basis Swap (1) 3,832,500 $ 0.51 Q4 2021 Crude Oil Roll Swap (2) 228,475 $ (0.27) Q4 2021 Natural Gas 2,576,000 $ 2.87 Q1 - Q4 2022 Natural Gas 5,900,000 $ 3.20 Q1 - Q4 2023 Natural Gas 1,375,000 $ 3.27 Q4 2021 Natural Gas Basis Swap (3) 2,698,000 $ (0.29) Q1 - Q4 2022 Natural Gas Basis Swap (3) 9,100,000 $ (0.26) Q1 - Q4 2022 Propane 5,475,000 $ 1.15 (1)The basis differential price is between WTI Midland Crude and the WTI NYMEX. (2)The swap is between WTI Roll and the WTI NYMEX. (3)The basis differential price is between W. Texas (WAHA) and the Henry Hub NYMEX. Costless Collars Period Commodity Volume

(Bbls / MMBtu) Sold Ceiling

($/Bbl / $/MMBtu) Bought Floor

($/Bbl / $/MMBtu) Q1 - Q4 2022 Crude Oil Costless Collar 730,000 $ 73.73 $ 60.00 Q4 2021 Natural Gas Costless Collar 122,000 $ 4.10 $ 3.50 Q1 - Q4 2022 Natural Gas Costless Collar 4,037,500 $ 5.10 $ 3.43 Q1 - Q4 2023 Natural Gas Costless Collar 450,000 $ 6.18 $ 3.50

Conference Call Details

Earthstone is hosting a conference call on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern (11:00 a.m. Central) to discuss the Company's financial results for the third quarter of 2021 and its outlook for the remainder of 2021. Prepared remarks by Robert J. Anderson, President and Chief Executive Officer, Mark Lumpkin, Jr., Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer and Steven C. Collins, Executive Vice President of Operations, will be followed by a question and answer session.

Investors and analysts are invited to participate in the call by dialing 877-407-6184 for domestic calls or 201-389-0877 for international calls, in both cases asking for the Earthstone conference call. A webcast will also be available through the Company website (www.earthstoneenergy.com). Please select "Events & Presentations" under the "Investors" section of the Company's website and log on at least 10 minutes in advance to register.

A replay of the call and webcast will be available on the Company's website and by telephone until 12:00 p.m. Eastern (11:00 a.m. Central), Thursday, November 18, 2021. The number for the replay is 877-660-6853 for domestic calls or 201-612-7415 for international calls, using Replay ID: 13724756.

About Earthstone Energy, Inc. 6



Earthstone Energy, Inc. is a growth-oriented, independent energy company engaged in the acquisition, development and operation of oil and natural gas properties. The Company's primary assets are in the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford Trend of south Texas. Earthstone is listed on NYSE under the symbol "ESTE." For more information, visit the Company's website at www.earthstoneenergy.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements that are not strictly historical statements constitute forward-looking statements and may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words such as "expects," "believes," "intends," "anticipates," "plans," "estimates," "forecast," "guidance," "target," "potential," "possible," or "probable" or statements that certain actions, events or results "may," "will," "should," or "could" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and analyses made by Earthstone and its management in light of experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors appropriate under the circumstances that involve various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in the statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, those set forth in Earthstone's annual report on Form 10-K, and as amended on Form 10-K/A, for the year ended December 31, 2020, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, recent current reports on Form 8-K, and other Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") filings. Earthstone undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Contact

Mark Lumpkin, Jr. Executive Vice President - Chief Financial Officer Earthstone Energy, Inc. 1400 Woodloch Forest Drive, Suite 300 The Woodlands, TX 77380 281-298-4246 mark.lumpkin@earthstoneenergy.com

Scott Thelander Vice President of Finance Earthstone Energy, Inc. 1400 Woodloch Forest Drive, Suite 300 The Woodlands, TX 77380 281-298-4246 scott@earthstoneenergy.com 7

EARTHSTONE ENERGY, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) (In thousands, except share and per share amounts) September 30, December 31, ASSETS 2021 2020 Current assets: Cash $ 441 $ 1,494 Accounts receivable: Oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids revenues 45,076 16,255 Joint interest billings and other, net of allowance of $19 and $19 at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 3,058 7,966 Derivative asset 17 7,509 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,565 1,509 Total current assets 50,157 34,733 Oil and gas properties, successful efforts method: Proved properties 1,487,362 1,017,496 Unproved properties 235,232 233,767 Land 5,382 5,382 Total oil and gas properties 1,727,976 1,256,645 Accumulated depreciation, depletion and amortization (367,000) (291,213) Net oil and gas properties 1,360,976 965,432 Other noncurrent assets: Office and other equipment, net of accumulated depreciation and amortization of $4,323 and $3,675 at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 1,730 931 Derivative asset 453 396 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,963 2,450 Other noncurrent assets 9,694 1,315 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,424,973 $ 1,005,257 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 33,602 $ 6,232 Revenues and royalties payable 30,139 27,492 Accrued expenses 20,620 16,504 Asset retirement obligation 543 447 Derivative liability 67,575 1,135 Advances 1,325 2,277 Operating lease liabilities 732 773 Finance lease liabilities - 69 Other current liabilities 634 565 Total current liabilities 155,170 55,494 Noncurrent liabilities: Long-term debt 278,253 115,000 Deferred tax liability 13,764 14,497 Asset retirement obligation 14,965 2,580 Derivative liability 7,730 173 Operating lease liabilities 1,394 1,840 Finance lease liabilities - 5 8

Other noncurrent liabilities 3,803 132 Total noncurrent liabilities 319,909 134,227 Equity: Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 20,000,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding - - Class A Common Stock, $0.001 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized; 50,692,057 and 30,343,421 issued and outstanding at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 51 30 Class B Common Stock, $0.001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized; 34,353,995 and 35,009,371 issued and outstanding at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 34 35 Additional paid-in capital 690,739 540,074 Accumulated deficit (199,544) (195,258) Total Earthstone Energy, Inc. equity 491,280 344,881 Noncontrolling interest 458,614 470,655 Total equity 949,894 815,536 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 1,424,973 $ 1,005,257

9

EARTHSTONE ENERGY, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED) (In thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 REVENUES Oil $ 74,051 $ 33,158 $ 205,788 $ 93,017 Natural gas 14,368 2,642 26,910 4,855 Natural gas liquids 21,965 5,247 42,929 9,976 Total revenues 110,384 41,047 275,627 107,848 OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES Lease operating expense 12,983 7,044 35,579 21,971 Production and ad valorem taxes 7,225 2,696 17,428 7,198 Rig termination expense - - - 426 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 27,059 28,538 77,493 76,096 Impairment expense - 2,115 - 62,548 General and administrative expense 7,650 5,796 25,200 19,615 Transaction costs 293 (705) 2,906 (324) Accretion of asset retirement obligation 323 47 916 137 Exploration expense 296 - 326 298 Total operating costs and expenses 55,829 45,531 159,848 187,965 Gain on sale of oil and gas properties 392 - 740 198 Income (loss) from operations 54,947 (4,484) 116,519 (79,919) OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE) Interest expense, net (3,050) (1,186) (7,668) (4,207) (Loss) gain on derivative contracts, net (33,128) (6,040) (117,566) 73,065 Other income, net 520 (18) 823 120 Total other income (expense) (35,658) (7,244) (124,411) 68,978 Income (loss) before income taxes 19,289 (11,728) (7,892) (10,941) Income tax (expense) benefit (451) (130) 343 (112) Net income (loss) 18,838 (11,858) (7,549) (11,053) Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest 8,420 (6,413) (3,263) (5,977) Net income (loss) attributable to Earthstone Energy, Inc. $ 10,418 $ (5,445) $ (4,286) $ (5,076) Net income (loss) per common share attributable to Earthstone Energy, Inc.: Basic $ 0.21 $ (0.18) $ (0.09) $ (0.17) Diluted $ 0.20 $ (0.18) $ (0.09) $ (0.17) Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 49,243,185 30,073,635 45,406,952 29,810,705 Diluted 52,662,942 30,073,635 45,406,952 29,810,705 10

EARTHSTONE ENERGY, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED) For the Three Months Ended

September 30, For the Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 18,838 $ (11,858) $ (7,549) $ (11,053) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation, depletion and amortization 27,059 28,538 77,493 76,096 Impairment of proved and unproved oil and gas properties - 2,115 - 44,928 Impairment of goodwill - - - 17,620 Accretion of asset retirement obligations 323 47 916 137 Settlement of asset retirement obligations (50) - (103) - (Gain) on sale of oil and gas properties (392) - (740) (198) (Gain) on sale of office and other equipment - - (114) - Total loss (gain) on derivative contracts, net 33,128 6,040 117,566 (73,065) Operating portion of net cash (paid) received in settlement of derivative contracts (20,884) 8,503 (46,311) 47,599 Stock-based compensation 2,880 2,403 10,621 7,665 Deferred income taxes 451 130 (343) 112 Amortization of deferred financing costs 242 80 581 241 Changes in assets and liabilities: (Increase) decrease in accounts receivable (8,057) (2,958) (12,238) 12,102 (Increase) decrease in prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,014 483 900 (264) Increase (decrease) in accounts payable and accrued expenses (2,262) 5,386 6,090 1,976 Increase (decrease) in revenues and royalties payable 761 8,723 2,556 (7,768) Increase (decrease) in advances 815 - (2,015) (11,412) Net cash provided by operating activities 53,866 47,632 147,310 104,716 Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisition of oil and gas properties, net of cash acquired (52,628) - (240,431) - Additions to oil and gas properties (36,836) (5,376) (65,074) (72,869) Additions to office and other equipment (516) (3) (886) (111) Proceeds from sales of oil and gas properties 775 - 975 409 Net cash used in investing activities (89,205) (5,379) (305,416) (72,571) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from borrowings 143,656 24,017 503,734 93,923 Repayments of borrowings (106,764) (62,605) (340,482) (133,923) Cash paid related to the exchange and cancellation of Class A Common Stock (599) (149) (3,420) (531) Cash paid for finance leases - (15) (70) (125) Deferred financing costs (991) - (2,709) - Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 35,302 (38,752) 157,053 (40,656) Net (decrease) increase in cash (37) 3,501 (1,053) (8,511) Cash at beginning of period 478 1,810 1,494 13,822 Cash at end of period $ 441 $ 5,311 $ 441 $ 5,311 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information Cash paid (received) for: Interest $ 2,854 $ 954 $ 7,126 $ 3,613 Income taxes $ (110) $ - $ 687 $ - Non-cash investing and financing activities: Class A Common Stock issued in IRM Acquisition $ - $ - $ 76,572 $ - Class A Common Stock issued in Tracker/Sequel Acquisitions $ 61,814 $ - $ 61,814 $ - Accrued capital expenditures $ 7,555 $ (4,007) $ 18,971 $ 2,213 Asset retirement obligations $ 81 $ 1 $ 242 $ 44 (In thousands) 11

Earthstone Energy, Inc. Alternative October 1, 2021 Estimated Proved Reserves

The information presented below includes the combination of the stand-alone estimated reserve quantities and PV-10 for Earthstone and the Foreland Acquisition as of October 1, 2021 estimated by management and prepared utilizing NYMEX strip benchmark prices and basis differentials as of October 1, 2021.

ESTE Foreland Acquisition Combined Proved Proved Proved Proved Proved Reserve Category Developed Undeveloped Total Developed Developed Undeveloped Total Oil (MBbls) 34,716 32,424 67,140 1,410 36,126 32,424 68,550 Gas (MMcf) 140,514 89,248 229,762 45,959 186,473 89,248 275,721 NGL (MBbls) 25,161 16,184 41,345 4,183 29,344 16,184 45,528 Total (MBoe) 83,296 63,482 146,778 13,253 96,549 63,482 160,031 PV-10 ($ in thousands) $ 1,182,863 $ 736,087 $ 1,918,950 $ 115,994 $ 1,298,857 $ 736,087 $ 2,034,944 12

Earthstone Energy, Inc.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Unaudited The non-GAAP financial measures of Adjusted EBITDAX, Adjusted Net Income, All-In Cash Costs, Free Cash Flow, Adjusted Working Capital Deficit and Operating Margin per Boe, as defined and presented below, are intended to provide readers with meaningful information that supplements our financial statements prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"). Further, these non-GAAP measures should only be considered in conjunction with financial statements and disclosures prepared in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for GAAP measures, such as net income or loss, operating income or loss or any other GAAP measure of financial position or results of operations. Adjusted EBITDAX and Adjusted Net Income are presented herein and reconciled from the GAAP measure of net income (loss) because of their wide acceptance by the investment community as a financial indicator. I. Adjusted Diluted Shares

We define "Adjusted Diluted Shares" as the weighted average shares of Class A Common Stock - Diluted outstanding plus the weighted average shares of Class B Common Stock outstanding.

Our Adjusted Diluted Shares measure provides a comparable per share measurement when presenting results such as Adjusted EBITDAX and Adjusted Net Income that include the interests of both Earthstone and the noncontrolling interest. Adjusted Diluted Shares is used in calculating several metrics that we use as supplemental financial measurements in the evaluation of our business, none of which should be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net income as an indicator of operating performance.

Adjusted Diluted Shares for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Class A Common Stock - Diluted 52,662,942 30,073,635 45,406,952 29,810,705 Class B Common Stock 34,369,735 35,012,585 34,426,767 35,100,658 Adjusted Diluted Shares 87,032,677 65,086,220 79,833,719 64,911,363

II. Adjusted EBITDAX

The non-GAAP financial measure of Adjusted EBITDAX (as defined below), as calculated by us below, is intended to provide readers with meaningful information that supplements our financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. Further, this non-GAAP measure should only be considered in conjunction with financial statements and disclosures prepared in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for GAAP measures, such as net income or loss, operating income or loss or any other GAAP measure of financial position or results of operations. Adjusted EBITDAX is presented herein and reconciled from the GAAP measure of net income (loss) because of its wide acceptance by the investment community as a financial indicator.

We define "Adjusted EBITDAX" as net income (loss) plus, when applicable, accretion of asset retirement obligations; impairment expense; depreciation, depletion and amortization; interest expense, net; transaction costs; (gain) on sale of oil and gas properties, net; rig termination expense; exploration expense; unrealized loss (gain) on derivative contracts; stock-based compensation (non-cash); and income tax expense (benefit).

Our Adjusted EBITDAX measure provides additional information that may be used to better understand our operations. Adjusted EBITDAX is one of several metrics that we use as a supplemental financial measurement in the evaluation of our business and should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net 13

income (loss) as an indicator of operating performance. Certain items excluded from Adjusted EBITDAX are significant components in understanding and assessing a company's financial performance, such as a company's cost of capital and tax structure, as well as the historic cost of depreciable and depletable assets. Adjusted EBITDAX, as used by us, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. We believe that Adjusted EBITDAX is a widely followed measure of operating performance and is one of many metrics used by our management team and by other users of our consolidated financial statements. For example, Adjusted EBITDAX can be used to assess our operating performance and return on capital in comparison to other independent exploration and production companies without regard to financial or capital structure and to assess the financial performance of our assets and our company without regard to capital structure or historical cost basis.

The following table provides a reconciliation of Net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDAX for the periods indicated: ($000s, except per Boe data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income (loss) $ 18,838 $ (11,858) $ (7,549) $ (11,053) Accretion of asset retirement obligations 323 47 916 137 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 27,059 28,538 77,493 76,096 Impairment expense - 2,115 - 62,548 Interest expense, net 3,050 1,186 7,668 4,207 Transaction costs 293 (705) 2,906 (324) (Gain) on sale of oil and gas properties (392) - (740) (198) Rig termination expense - - - 426 Exploration expense 296 - 326 298 Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative contracts 12,244 14,543 71,255 (25,466) Stock based compensation (non-cash)(1) 2,880 2,403 10,621 7,665 Income tax expense (benefit) 451 130 (343) 112 Adjusted EBITDAX $ 65,042 $ 36,399 $ 162,553 $ 114,448 Total production (MBoe)(2)(3) 2,377 1,560 6,273 4,229 Adjusted EBITDAX per Boe $ 27.36 $ 23.33 $ 25.91 $ 27.07 (1)Included in General and administrative expense in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations. (2)Represents reported sales volumes. (3)Barrels of oil equivalent have been calculated on the basis of six thousand cubic feet (Mcf) of natural gas equals one barrel of oil equivalent (Boe).

III. Adjusted Net Income

We define "Adjusted Net Income" as net income (loss) plus, when applicable, unrealized loss (gain) on derivative contracts; impairment expense; (gain) on sale of oil and gas properties; write-off of deferred financing costs; transaction costs; and the associated changes in estimated income tax.

Our Adjusted Net Income measure provides additional information that may be used to further understand our operations. Adjusted Net Income is one of several metrics that we use as a supplemental financial measurement in the evaluation of our business and should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net income (loss) as an indicator of operating performance. Certain items excluded from Adjusted Net Income are significant components in understanding and assessing a company's financial performance, such as a company's cost of capital and tax structure, as well as the historic cost of depreciable and depletable assets. Adjusted Net Income, as used by us, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. We believe that Adjusted Net Income is a widely followed measure of operating performance and is one of many metrics used by our management team and by other users of our consolidated financial statements. For example, Adjusted Net Income can be used to assess our operating performance and return on capital in comparison to other independent 14

exploration and production companies without regard to financial or capital structure and to assess the financial performance of our assets and our company without regard to capital structure or historical cost basis.

The following table provides a reconciliation of Net income (loss) to Adjusted Net Income for the periods indicated: ($000s, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income (loss) $ 18,838 $ (11,858) $ (7,549) $ (11,053) Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative contracts 12,244 14,543 71,255 (25,466) Impairment expense - 2,115 - 62,548 (Gain) on sale of oil and gas properties (392) - (740) (198) Transaction costs 293 (705) 2,906 (324) Income tax effect of the above (322) (423) (1,489) (1,312) Adjusted Net Income $ 30,661 $ 3,672 $ 64,383 $ 24,195 Adjusted Diluted Shares 87,032,677 65,086,220 79,833,719 64,911,363 Adjusted Net Income per Adjusted Diluted Share $ 0.35 $ 0.06 $ 0.81 $ 0.37

IV. All-In Cash Costs

We define "All-In Cash Costs" as lease operating expenses plus production and ad valorem taxes, interest expense, net, and general and administrative expense (excluding stock-based compensation).

Our All-In Cash Costs measure provides additional information that may be used to further understand our total cost of production. We use All-In Cash Costs as a supplemental financial measurement in the evaluation of our operational performance. We believe that investors benefit from having access to the same financial measures that our management uses in evaluating our results. All-In Cash Costs should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net income (loss) as an indicator of operating performance. All-In Cash Costs, as used by us, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

All-In Cash Costs for the periods indicated: ($000s, except per Boe data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Lease operating expense $ 12,983 $ 7,044 $ 35,579 $ 21,971 Production and ad valorem taxes 7,225 2,696 17,428 7,198 Interest expense, net 3,050 1,186 7,668 4,207 General and administrative expense (excluding stock-based compensation) 4,770 3,393 14,579 11,950 All-In Cash Costs $ 28,028 $ 14,319 $ 75,254 $ 45,326 Total production (MBoe)(1)(2) 2,377 1,560 6,273 4,229 All-In Cash Costs per Boe $ 11.79 $ 9.18 $ 12.00 $ 10.72 (1)Represents reported sales volumes. (2)Barrels of oil equivalent have been calculated on the basis of six thousand cubic feet (Mcf) of natural gas equals one barrel of oil equivalent (Boe).

V. Free Cash Flow

Free Cash Flow is a measure that we use as an indicator of our ability to fund our development activities. We define Free Cash Flow as Net cash provided by operating activities, less (1) Settlement of asset retirement obligations, 15

(Gain) on sale of office and other equipment, Amortization of deferred financing costs and Change in assets and liabilities from the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows, plus (2) Rig termination expense, Transaction costs and Exploration expense from the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations, less (3) Capital expenditures (accrual basis). Alternatively, Free Cash Flow could be defined as Adjusted EBITDAX (defined above), less interest expense, less accrual-based capital expenditures.

Management believes that Free Cash Flow, which measures our ability to generate additional cash from our business operations, is an important financial measure for use in evaluating the Company's financial performance. Free Cash Flow should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, consolidated net income as a measure of our performance and net cash provided by operating activities as a measure of our liquidity.

Free Cash Flow for the periods indicated: ($000s) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 53,866 $ 47,632 $ 147,310 $ 104,716 Adjustments - Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Settlement of asset retirement obligations 50 - 103 - Gain on sale of office and other equipment - - 114 - Amortization of deferred financing costs (242) (80) (581) (241) Change in assets and liabilities 7,729 (11,634) 4,707 5,366 Adjustments - Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations Rig termination expense - - - 426 Transaction costs 293 (705) 2,906 (324) Exploration expense 296 - 326 298 Capital expenditures (accrual basis) (44,169) (1,378) (76,790) (46,442) Free Cash Flow $ 17,823 $ 33,835 $ 78,095 $ 63,799

Alternate calculation of Free Cash Flow for the periods indicated:

($000s) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Adjusted EBITDAX $ 65,042 $ 36,399 $ 162,553 $ 114,448 Interest expense, net (3,050) (1,186) (7,668) (4,207) Capital expenditures (accrual basis) (44,169) (1,378) (76,790) (46,442) Free Cash Flow $ 17,823 $ 33,835 $ 78,095 $ 63,799

VI. Operating Margin per Boe and Operating Margin per Boe (including realized hedge settlements)

Operating Margin per Boe is a non-GAAP financial measure that we use to evaluate our operating performance on a per Boe basis. We define Operating Margin per Boe as average realized price per Boe minus lease operating expense per BOE and production and ad valorem taxes per Boe. Operating Margin per Boe (including realized hedge settlements) is calculated as the sum of Operating Margin per Boe and Realized hedge settlements per Boe.

Our Operating Margin per Boe measure provides additional information that may be used to further understand our operating margins. We use Operating Margin per Boe as a supplemental financial measurement in the evaluation of 16

our operational performance. We believe that investors benefit from having access to the same financial measures that our management uses in evaluating our results. Operating Margin per Boe should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net income (loss) as an indicator of operating performance. Operating Margin per Boe, as used by us, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

VII. PV-10

The non-GAAP financial measure of PV-10, as defined and presented below, is intended to provide readers with meaningful information that supplements our financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.

PV-10 is derived from the standardized measure of discounted future net cash flows ("Standardized Measure"), which is the most directly comparable financial measure under GAAP. PV-10 is a computation of the Standardized Measure on a pre-tax basis. PV-10 is equal to the Standardized Measure at the applicable date, before deducting future income taxes, discounted at 10%. We believe that the presentation of PV-10 is relevant and useful to investors because it presents the discounted future net cash flows attributable to our estimated net estimated proved reserves prior to taking into account future corporate income taxes, and it is a useful measure for evaluating the relative monetary significance of our oil and natural gas properties. Further, investors may utilize the measure as a basis for comparison of the relative size and value of our estimated reserves to other companies. We use this measure when assessing the potential return on investment related to our oil and natural gas properties. PV-10, however, is not a substitute for the Standardized Measure. Our PV-10 measure and the Standardized Measure do not purport to present the fair value of our estimated oil and natural gas reserves.

The following table provides a reconciliation of PV-10 of the Company's estimated proved reserves to the Standardized Measure as of October 1, 2021 and not including the assets acquired in the Foreland Acquisition (in thousands):

Present value of estimated future net revenues (PV-10) $ 1,918,950 Future income taxes, discounted at 10% (190,538) Standardized measure of discounted future net cash flows $ 1,728,412 17 Attachments Original document

