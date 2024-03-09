Earthwise Minerals Corp. announced that its board of directors has accepted the resignation of Jasmine Cherian as Chief Financial Officer and appointed Steven Nguyen in her place and stead effective March 6, 2024. Steven Nguyen is an experienced accounting professional with expertise in audit, accounting, tax, and financial reporting in several industries including apparel, food and beverage, various consumer products, and resource exploration.

Steven is the President of Nuyun Consulting Corp., a Vancouver based company that provides financial reporting consulting services to publicly listed companies. He also acts as an officer for both CBOE Canada and Canadian Securities Exchange listed companies. Previously, Steven worked in the public company audit team at Crowe MacKay for 4 years.

Steven is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA) and holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from the Beedie School of Business at Simon Fraser University.