  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Bourse de Toronto
  Earthworks Industries Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EWK   CA27032K1003

EARTHWORKS INDUSTRIES INC.

(EWK)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  03:11 2022-06-14 pm EDT
0.1800 CAD   -10.00%
12:53pEARTHWORKS INDUSTRIES : Cortina Update
PU
04/29Earthworks Industries Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended February 28, 2022
CI
04/26EARTHWORKS INDUSTRIES : SCS Engineers updated design for cover at Cortina
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Earthworks Industries : Cortina Update

06/15/2022 | 12:53pm EDT
June 15, 2022
Cortina Update

Earthworks Industries Inc. ('Company") wishes to report on the status of its proposed integrated waste handling project at the Cortina rancheria in Colusa County California. The project is being developed by the Company's wholly owned U.S. subsidiary, Cortina Integrated Waste Management Inc. (CIWM).

Over the past several months SCS Engineers, the project engineers, have been updating the design at Cortina for an Evapo-Transpiration (ET) cover for the landfill at Cortina. The ET cover, preferred by the Tribal regulatory agency and agreed to by CIWM, also required modifications to the previously approved Site Specific Flexibility Requests (SSFRs) for Cortina, based on the updated design.

SCS recently advised CIWM that the updated documents were 90% complete. After running additional detailed modeling for the initial ET cover, which met all applicable codes, they were able to significantly improve the design. The updated design for the ET cover will allow significant savings on materials, installation costs, and save valuable disposal capacity for the site. CIWM is extremely pleased with the improved design and has authorized SCS to proceed.

SCS is also completing and updating all technical requirements for the Basis of Design (BOD) for construction and CQA plan. The current submission will be the most comprehensive package prepared to date, covering all aspects of the project.

Final documents, including SFFRs, based on the new configuration, are expected in 4-5 weeks.

Disclaimer

Earthworks Industries Inc. published this content on 15 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2022 16:52:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -1,05 M -0,81 M -0,81 M
Net Debt 2021 8,00 M 6,19 M 6,19 M
P/E ratio 2021 -28,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 16,2 M 12,5 M 12,5 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 72,4%
Chart EARTHWORKS INDUSTRIES INC.
Earthworks Industries Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
David Brent Atkinson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David Russell Chief Financial Officer & Director
David Francis Andrews Independent Director
Calvin Woroniak Independent Director
Richard Dean Powell Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EARTHWORKS INDUSTRIES INC.-40.00%13
WASTE CONNECTIONS, INC.-13.88%30 173
GFL ENVIRONMENTAL INC.-28.62%9 042
STERICYCLE, INC.-27.78%3 966
CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT LIMITED-12.78%3 880
ZHEFU HOLDING GROUP CO., LTD.-34.27%3 711