Earthworks Industries Inc. is a Canada-based company, which is in the development stage. The Company has no operations, no significant revenues and has not completed the landfill project. The Company has completed an environmental impact study of a landfill project through its wholly owned subsidiary, Cortina Integrated Waste Management Inc. (CIWM). The Company's Cortina Integrated Waste Management Project is approximately 60 miles from Sacramento and 100 miles from San Francisco. CIWM offers an opportunity for investors to meet the demand for waste disposal capacity.