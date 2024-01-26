Earthworks Industries Inc. announced the resignation of David F. Andrews as a Director of the Company. Mr. Andrews has contributed greatly to the Company's development both as a major investor and since his appointment as a Director in 1992.
- Earthworks Industries Inc. Announces Resignation of David F. Andrews as Director