Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Earthworks Industries Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EWK   CA27032K1003

EARTHWORKS INDUSTRIES INC.

(EWK)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  03:21 2023-01-04 pm EST
0.1500 CAD   -25.00%
09:28aEarthworks Industries : Shareholder Update
PU
2022Earthworks Industries : Cortina Update
PU
2022Earthworks Industries Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended August 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Earthworks Industries : Shareholder Update

01/05/2023 | 09:28am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
January 4, 2023
Shareholder Update

Earthworks Industries Inc. ("Company") wishes to report on its progress with the development of its integrated waste handling project at the Cortina Rancheria in Colusa County, California. The project is being developed by the Company's wholly owned U.S. subsidiary, Cortina Integrated Waste Management Inc.

The Company recently received acknowledgment from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) that it has received a letter from the Kletsel Dehe Wintun Nation containing the Kletsel Environmental Regulatory Authority's (KERA) review of the Site-Specific Flexibility Requests (SSFRs) submitted by SCS Engineers (SCS) on behalf of the Company in August of 2022. EPA has now begun its evaluation of the August 2022 revised SSFR pursuant to EPA's "Site-Specific Flexibility Requests for Municipal Solid Waste Landfills in Indian Country" Draft Guidance.

Management is now in the process of updating budgets for additional tasks at Cortina including access, air/water permits and additional well construction. SCS, our project engineers, advised that they do not see any significant concerns raised by KERA's review and that SCS expects to get its response to KERA's comments to EPA within the next couple weeks. Based on EPA's expected turnaround of approximately 90 days for review, the Company expects to provide a timeline for construction and potential operation of the facility shortly after that time.

In addition to completing the long process of federal approval of the SSFRs, a next step in project development will be to identify other companies with the best available technology for each component of the operation, which should create a blueprint and opportunity for future locations.

Earthworks' Cortina project is about bringing together environmentally conscious developers with first nations and industry to create economically viable paths for future sustainability of these operations. We believe we are on the cusp of creating significant value at Cortina, and a vibrant model for other first nations in North America.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Earthworks Industries Inc. published this content on 04 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 January 2023 14:27:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about EARTHWORKS INDUSTRIES INC.
09:28aEarthworks Industries : Shareholder Update
PU
2022Earthworks Industries : Cortina Update
PU
2022Earthworks Industries Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Mont..
CI
2022Earthworks Industries Inc. announced that it has received CAD 0.5 million in funding
CI
2022Earthworks Industries Inc. announced that it expects to receive CAD 0.5 million in fund..
CI
2022Earthworks Industries : Cortina Update
PU
2022Earthworks Industries Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Mont..
CI
2022Earthworks Industries : ' share purchase options exercised/new options granted
PU
2022Earthworks Industries : Cortina Update
PU
2022Earthworks Industries Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended Februar..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -1,05 M -0,77 M -0,77 M
Net Debt 2021 8,00 M 5,92 M 5,92 M
P/E ratio 2021 -28,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 14,1 M 10,5 M 10,5 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 72,6%
Chart EARTHWORKS INDUSTRIES INC.
Duration : Period :
Earthworks Industries Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
David Brent Atkinson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David Russell Chief Financial Officer & Director
David Francis Andrews Independent Director
Calvin Woroniak Independent Director
Richard Dean Powell Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EARTHWORKS INDUSTRIES INC.0.00%10
WASTE CONNECTIONS, INC.-0.10%34 053
GFL ENVIRONMENTAL INC.3.57%10 409
STERICYCLE, INC.1.70%4 692
CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS, INC.-1.44%4 040
CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT LIMITED0.38%4 022