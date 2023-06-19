Advanced search
    EWK   CA27032K1003

EARTHWORKS INDUSTRIES INC.

(EWK)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  03:58:25 2023-06-16 pm EDT
0.4100 CAD   -4.65%
Earthworks Industries : ' application to extend exercise date of 1.25m warrants

06/19/2023 | 02:09pm EDT
June 19, 2023
Earthworks' application to extend exercise date of 1.25m warrants

Earthworks Industries Inc. has submitted an Application to the TSX Venture Exchange requesting that it approve the extension of the exercise deadline of 1,250,000 share purchase warrants from June 16, 2023, until June 16, 2024. The Warrants were issued June 16, 2021. Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one share of Earthworks for a price of $0.30. It is not proposed that any of the other terms of the Warrants be amended.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Earthworks Industries Inc. published this content on 19 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 June 2023 18:08:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -1,84 M -1,39 M -1,39 M
Net Debt 2022 8,64 M 6,54 M 6,54 M
P/E ratio 2022 -7,39x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 40,5 M 30,7 M 30,7 M
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 69,3%
Managers and Directors
David Brent Atkinson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David Russell Chief Financial Officer & Director
David Francis Andrews Independent Director
Calvin Woroniak Independent Director
Richard Dean Powell Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EARTHWORKS INDUSTRIES INC.105.00%31
WASTE CONNECTIONS, INC.3.76%35 416
GFL ENVIRONMENTAL INC.24.46%13 958
CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS, INC.9.47%5 030
STERICYCLE, INC.-7.24%4 278
CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT LIMITED5.70%4 249
