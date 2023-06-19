Earthworks Industries : ' application to extend exercise date of 1.25m warrants

June 19, 2023

Earthworks Industries Inc. has submitted an Application to the TSX Venture Exchange requesting that it approve the extension of the exercise deadline of 1,250,000 share purchase warrants from June 16, 2023, until June 16, 2024. The Warrants were issued June 16, 2021. Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one share of Earthworks for a price of $0.30. It is not proposed that any of the other terms of the Warrants be amended.