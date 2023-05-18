Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Earthworks Industries Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EWK   CA27032K1003

EARTHWORKS INDUSTRIES INC.

(EWK)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  11:59:59 2023-05-17 am EDT
0.2000 CAD    0.00%
01:39pEarthworks Industries : closes private placement of 4.5 million units
PU
05/15Earthworks Industries Inc. announced that it expects to receive CAD 0.9 million in funding
CI
04/28Earthworks Industries Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended February 28, 2023
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Earthworks Industries : closes private placement of 4.5 million units

05/18/2023 | 01:39pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
May 18, 2023
Earthworks closes private placement of 4.5 million units

Earthworks Industries Inc. (the "Company"), has closed a previously announced (May 15, 2023) non-brokered Private Placement of 4,500,000 Units for a price of $0.20 per Unit to provide the Company with gross proceeds of $900,000. Each Unit consists of one common share and one share purchase warrant. Each warrant will be exercisable to purchase one additional common share at a price of $0.40 for a period of one year.

Proceeds of the placement will be applied to pay a loan fee to North Bay Corporation, continuing costs of the Company's Cortina project and for general working capital.

Forward Looking Information:

Certain statements contained in this Release are statements of our beliefs, intentions, and expectations about the development of the Cortina Project. Such forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by us in light of our experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors we believe are appropriate in the circumstances and information supplied by the Company's consultants. The risks, uncertainties and assumptions are difficult to predict and may affect operations, and may include, without limitation: equipment and labor shortages and inflationary costs; general economic conditions; changes in applicable environmental, taxation and other laws and regulations as well as how such laws and regulations are interpreted and enforced; the ability of the Company to raise the necessary funding; the effect of weather conditions on construction, operations and facilities; the existence of operating risks; and volatility of waste disposal volumes and prices.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this News Release.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Earthworks Industries Inc. published this content on 18 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 May 2023 17:38:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about EARTHWORKS INDUSTRIES INC.
01:39pEarthworks Industries : closes private placement of 4.5 million units
PU
05/15Earthworks Industries Inc. announced that it expects to receive CAD 0.9 million in fund..
CI
04/28Earthworks Industries Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended Februar..
CI
04/24Earthworks Industries : Cortina update
PU
03/30Earthworks Industries Inc. Auditor Raises 'Going Concern' Doubt
CI
03/30Earthworks Industries Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended November 30..
CI
02/06Earthworks Industries : Cortina Update
PU
01/05Earthworks Industries : Shareholder Update
PU
2022Earthworks Industries : Cortina Update
PU
2022Earthworks Industries Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Mont..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -1,84 M -1,36 M -1,36 M
Net Debt 2022 8,64 M 6,40 M 6,40 M
P/E ratio 2022 -7,39x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 18,9 M 14,0 M 14,0 M
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 72,6%
Chart EARTHWORKS INDUSTRIES INC.
Duration : Period :
Earthworks Industries Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
David Brent Atkinson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David Russell Chief Financial Officer & Director
David Francis Andrews Independent Director
Calvin Woroniak Independent Director
Richard Dean Powell Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EARTHWORKS INDUSTRIES INC.0.00%14
WASTE CONNECTIONS, INC.6.07%36 204
GFL ENVIRONMENTAL INC.27.11%13 771
CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS, INC.19.82%4 931
STERICYCLE, INC.-12.45%4 038
CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT LIMITED-1.90%3 820
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer