Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Earthworks Industries Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EWK   CA27032K1003

EARTHWORKS INDUSTRIES INC.

(EWK)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  01:36 2022-07-07 pm EDT
0.1500 CAD    0.00%
06/15EARTHWORKS INDUSTRIES : Cortina Update
PU
04/29Earthworks Industries Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended February 28, 2022
CI
04/26EARTHWORKS INDUSTRIES : SCS Engineers updated design for cover at Cortina
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Earthworks Industries : ' share purchase options exercised/new options granted

07/11/2022 | 04:44pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
July 11, 2022
Earthworks' share purchase options exercised/new options granted

Earthworks Industries Inc. ("Company") reports that 1,950,000 previously issued share purchase options have been exercised. As the exercise was $0.10 per share the Company has received proceeds of $195,000.

The Company has also granted a total of 5,250,000 share purchase options to five directors, two advisors, one employee and a service provider. The options will be exercisable until July 31, 2027, at $0.15 per share. In addition to the new options, the Company is seeking exchange approval to reset the price of 600,000 previously granted share purchase options to a director and two service providers. The current options are priced at $0.40, and will be reset at $0.15 and exercisable until July 31, 2027.

Disclaimer

Earthworks Industries Inc. published this content on 11 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2022 20:43:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about EARTHWORKS INDUSTRIES INC.
06/15EARTHWORKS INDUSTRIES : Cortina Update
PU
04/29Earthworks Industries Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended Februar..
CI
04/26EARTHWORKS INDUSTRIES : SCS Engineers updated design for cover at Cortina
PU
03/30Earthworks Industries Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended November 30..
CI
03/25EARTHWORKS INDUSTRIES : Cortina Update
PU
2021Earthworks grants share purchase options
PU
2021Clarification of Management of U.S. subsidiary
PU
2021U.S. unveils crackdown on methane from oil and gas industry
RE
2021Earthworks Industries Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Mont..
CI
2021EARTHWORKS INDUSTRIES : retains SCS to proceed with updated design at Cortina
PU
More news
Financials ()
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -1,05 M - -
Net Debt 2021 8,00 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -28,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 13,5 M 10,4 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 73,9%
Chart EARTHWORKS INDUSTRIES INC.
Duration : Period :
Earthworks Industries Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
David Brent Atkinson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David Russell Chief Financial Officer & Director
David Francis Andrews Independent Director
Calvin Woroniak Independent Director
Richard Dean Powell Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EARTHWORKS INDUSTRIES INC.-50.00%10
WASTE CONNECTIONS, INC.-7.90%32 268
GFL ENVIRONMENTAL INC.-30.04%8 852
STERICYCLE, INC.-25.20%4 108
CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS, INC.-13.35%3 822
ZHEFU HOLDING GROUP CO., LTD.-34.69%3 777