Ease2pay N : NV announces closing of 1.3m private placement

Ease2pay is an innovative payment service provider seeking to make electronic payments cheaper for both consumers and retailers. Ease2pay's proprietary mobile payment and loyalty platform turns every smartphone into a secure pin terminal via an app that allows consumers to order, pay and save using their smartphones, eliminating the need for point of sale equipment.

Jan Borghuis, Ease2pay director commented: "We are very pleased to have successfully completed this private placement. The funds generated will allow us to accelerate Ease2pay's growth, build out our partner network and bring our mobility payment and loyalty platform to new market sectors. This new investment in Ease2pay by the Company's principal shareholders demonstrates confidence in our strategy to deliver shareholder value through organic growth and capitalising on suitable strategic transactions opportunities."

As of today all 1,310,210 of the newly issued shares were admitted to listing and trading on Euronext Amsterdam. Ease2pay plans to use to the proceeds of the private placement to repay the Company's outstanding shareholder loan and accrued interest in the amount of c. €678k, accelerate Ease2pay's growth by expanding the Company's partner network and market coverage and fund general corporate purposes and working capital needs.

Rotterdam, The Netherlands, January 8, 2021 - Ease2pay N.V. ("Ease2pay" or the "Company") (Euronext Amsterdam: EAS2P), a payment services provider focusing on easing payments for customers and merchants in the mobility sector, today announces that it has closed a €1,310,210 private placement of 1,310,210 newly issued ordinary shares at a subscription price of €1.00 per share with its principal existing shareholders: The Internet of Cars v.o.f., Arkelhave Capital B.V. and Cross Options International XI B.V.

