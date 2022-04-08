Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Eason & Co Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EASON   TH0861010Z05

EASON & CO PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(EASON)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  04-06
1.530 THB    0.00%
03/16EASON PUBLIC : The publishing of invitation to the AGM 2022 on the company's website
PU
03/08EASON PUBLIC : Notification of additional financial assistance to All S Holding Co., Ltd.
PU
02/28EASON PUBLIC : Connected Transaction (Land Leasing Agreement)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Eason Public : Omission of Dividend Payment and Schedule of the AGM 2022 (Revise)

04/08/2022 | 06:51am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Date/Time
08 Apr 2022 17:38:39
Headline
Omission of Dividend Payment and Schedule of the AGM 2022 (Revise)
Symbol
EASON
Source
EASON
Full Detailed News 
                Schedule of Shareholders' meeting

Subject                                  : Schedule of Annual General Meeting of
 Shareholders
Date of Board resolution                 : 28-Feb-2022
Shareholder's meeting date               : 22-Apr-2022
Beginning time of meeting (h:mm)         : 10 : 00
Record date for the right to attend the  : 18-Mar-2022
meeting
Ex-meeting date                          : 17-Mar-2022
Significant agenda item                  :
  - Omitted dividend payment
Venue of the meeting                     : Multipurpose Building, Eason & Co 
Public Company Limited
______________________________________________________________________

Dividend payment / Omitted dividend payment

Subject                                  : Omitted dividend payment
Date of Board resolution                 : 28-Feb-2022
Omitted dividend payment from            :
    Operating period from 01-Jan-2021 to 31-Dec-2021

______________________________________________________________________
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer 
through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination
of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the
Stock Exchange of Thailand only.  The Stock Exchange of Thailand has   no
responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures,
reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any
losses and damages in any cases.  In case you have any inquiries or
clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed
company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Eason & Co pcl published this content on 08 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2022 10:49:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about EASON & CO PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
03/16EASON PUBLIC : The publishing of invitation to the AGM 2022 on the company's website
PU
03/08EASON PUBLIC : Notification of additional financial assistance to All S Holding Co., Ltd.
PU
02/28EASON PUBLIC : Connected Transaction (Land Leasing Agreement)
PU
02/28EASON PUBLIC : Omission of Dividend Payment and Schedule of the AGM 2022
PU
02/28Eason & Co Public Company Limited Engages the 3 Years Period of Land Leasing Agreement ..
CI
02/28Eason & Co Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended Dece..
CI
2021Eason & Co Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Ni..
CI
2021Eason & Co Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended ..
CI
2021Eason & Co Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended Dece..
CI
2021All S Holding Co., Ltd announced that it expects to receive THB 180 million in funding ..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 534 M 16,0 M 16,0 M
Net income 2021 -66,2 M -1,98 M -1,98 M
Net cash 2021 188 M 5,60 M 5,60 M
P/E ratio 2021 -13,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 867 M 25,9 M 25,9 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,40x
EV / Sales 2021 1,35x
Nbr of Employees 295
Free-Float 32,8%
Chart EASON & CO PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Eason & Co Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Sanan Eksangkul Chief Executive Officer & Director
Petcharat Eksangkul President, Director & Managing Director
Phanphimon Boonyapinyo Financial Manager
Pismai Boonyakiat Chairman
Jane Wongissariyakul Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EASON & CO PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-4.38%26
THE SHERWIN-WILLIAMS COMPANY-25.08%68 364
ASIAN PAINTS LIMITED-6.74%39 853
PPG INDUSTRIES, INC.-22.21%31 679
NIPPON PAINT HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-11.88%20 952
AKZO NOBEL N.V.-19.63%15 144