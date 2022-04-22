Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Eason & Co Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EASON   TH0861010Z05

EASON & CO PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(EASON)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  04-20
1.410 THB    0.00%
02:58aEASON PUBLIC : Report of the AGM 2022 resolution
PU
04/08EASON PUBLIC : Omission of Dividend Payment and Schedule of the AGM 2022 (Revise)
PU
03/16EASON PUBLIC : The publishing of invitation to the AGM 2022 on the company's website
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Eason Public : Report of the AGM 2022 resolution

04/22/2022 | 02:58am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Date/Time
22 Apr 2022 13:26:48
Headline
Report of the AGM 2022 resolution
Symbol
EASON
Source
EASON
Full Detailed News 
                Shareholders meeting's resolution

Subject                                  : Shareholders meeting's resolution
Shareholder's meeting date               : 22-Apr-2022
Meeting's resolution                     : Accordingly approved with board's 
resolution
______________________________________________________________________
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer 
through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination
of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the
Stock Exchange of Thailand only.  The Stock Exchange of Thailand has   no
responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures,
reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any
losses and damages in any cases.  In case you have any inquiries or
clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed
company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Eason & Co pcl published this content on 22 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2022 06:57:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about EASON & CO PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
02:58aEASON PUBLIC : Report of the AGM 2022 resolution
PU
04/08EASON PUBLIC : Omission of Dividend Payment and Schedule of the AGM 2022 (Revise)
PU
03/16EASON PUBLIC : The publishing of invitation to the AGM 2022 on the company's website
PU
03/08EASON PUBLIC : Notification of additional financial assistance to All S Holding Co., Ltd.
PU
02/28EASON PUBLIC : Connected Transaction (Land Leasing Agreement)
PU
02/28EASON PUBLIC : Omission of Dividend Payment and Schedule of the AGM 2022
PU
02/28Eason & Co Public Company Limited Engages the 3 Years Period of Land Leasing Agreement ..
CI
02/28Eason & Co Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended Dece..
CI
2021Eason & Co Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Ni..
CI
2021Eason & Co Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended ..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 534 M 15,8 M 15,8 M
Net income 2021 -66,2 M -1,95 M -1,95 M
Net cash 2021 188 M 5,53 M 5,53 M
P/E ratio 2021 -13,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 799 M 23,6 M 23,6 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,40x
EV / Sales 2021 1,35x
Nbr of Employees 295
Free-Float 32,8%
Chart EASON & CO PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Eason & Co Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Sanan Eksangkul Chief Executive Officer & Director
Petcharat Eksangkul President, Director & Managing Director
Phanphimon Boonyapinyo Financial Manager
Pismai Boonyakiat Chairman
Jane Wongissariyakul Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EASON & CO PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-11.88%24
THE SHERWIN-WILLIAMS COMPANY-28.55%65 197
ASIAN PAINTS LIMITED-6.64%39 756
PPG INDUSTRIES, INC.-22.78%31 443
NIPPON PAINT HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-14.99%19 492
AKZO NOBEL N.V.-13.08%16 309