EASSON : RECEIVED TRUST OR COMPANY SERVICE PROVIDER LICENSE (TCSP) FROM HONG KONG COMPANIES REGISTRY

EASSON Enterprise Service Limited, a subsidiary of Easson Holdings, has been granted as a Trust or Company Service Provider (TCSP) by companies registry of Hong Kong. The TCSP license number is TC008800.

Hong Kong Capital Investment Entrant Scheme will restart from April 2023, which was suspended since January 2015. The new Capital Investment Entrant Scheme will exclude property deals. The new-issued TCSP license will help Easson serve clients of Capital Investment Entrant Scheme to set up company or trust in Hong Kong.

