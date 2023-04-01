Advanced search
    MLEAS   HK0000038783

EASSON HOLDINGS LIMITED

(MLEAS)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:30:12 2023-03-22 am EDT
1.590 EUR   +4.61%
04:39aEasson : Received trust or company service provider license (tcsp) from hong kong companies registry
PU
03/14Easson : Successfully Organized its Online Live Streaming Debut about Hong Kong Citizenship and Education Planning
PU
01/04Easson : becomes a member of the Hong Kong Association of China Travel Organisers (HACTO), Preparing for cross-border travel for Chinese residents of Post-covid Period
PU
EASSON : RECEIVED TRUST OR COMPANY SERVICE PROVIDER LICENSE (TCSP) FROM HONG KONG COMPANIES REGISTRY

04/01/2023 | 04:39am EDT
EASSON RECEIVED TRUST OR COMPANY SERVICE PROVIDER LICENSE (TCSP) FROM HONG KONG COMPANIES REGISTRY

01 Apr 2023 10:18 CEST

Issuer

EASSON HOLDINGS LIMITED

EASSON Enterprise Service Limited, a subsidiary of Easson Holdings, has been granted as a Trust or Company Service Provider (TCSP) by companies registry of Hong Kong. The TCSP license number is TC008800.

Hong Kong Capital Investment Entrant Scheme will restart from April 2023, which was suspended since January 2015. The new Capital Investment Entrant Scheme will exclude property deals. The new-issued TCSP license will help Easson serve clients of Capital Investment Entrant Scheme to set up company or trust in Hong Kong.

Source

EASSON HOLDINGS

Provider

Euronext

Company Name

EASSON HOLDINGS LIMITED

ISIN

HK0000038783

Symbol

MLEAS

Market

Euronext Access

Disclaimer

Easson Telecom Limited published this content on 01 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2023 08:38:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
