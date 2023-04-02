Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Easson Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MLEAS   HK0000038783

EASSON HOLDINGS LIMITED

(MLEAS)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:30:12 2023-03-22 am EDT
1.590 EUR   +4.61%
02:49aEasson : China resumes domestic group tours for foreigners
PU
04/01Easson : Received trust or company service provider license (tcsp) from hong kong companies registry
PU
03/14Easson : Successfully Organized its Online Live Streaming Debut about Hong Kong Citizenship and Education Planning
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Easson : CHINA RESUMES DOMESTIC GROUP TOURS FOR FOREIGNERS

04/02/2023 | 02:49am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
CHINA RESUMES DOMESTIC GROUP TOURS FOR FOREIGNERS

02 Apr 2023 08:08 CEST

Subscribe
Issuer

EASSON HOLDINGS LIMITED

China's travel agencies and online tourism service providers are permitted to provide inbound group tours for foreign tourists starting on Mar 31,2023, according to the Ministry of Culture and Tourism. They can also offer travel packages including flight tickets and hotels. It is the first time foreigners can come to China via group tours after a suspension of three years.

Xborder (Shenzhen) Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Easson Holdings, a China-based Travel Agency licensed by Ministry of Culture and Tourism PRC, is prepared to provide the cross-border and inbound travel service for foreigners around the world.

Xborder provide professional cross-border travel service including international air ticket booking, Chinese and international visas, Chinese and international hotel booking, cross-cultural communication, international study tour, etc.

Source

EASSON HOLDINGS

Provider

Euronext

Company Name

EASSON HOLDINGS LIMITED

ISIN

HK0000038783

Symbol

MLEAS

Market

Euronext Access

Attachments

Disclaimer

Easson Telecom Limited published this content on 02 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2023 06:48:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about EASSON HOLDINGS LIMITED
02:49aEasson : China resumes domestic group tours for foreigners
PU
04/01Easson : Received trust or company service provider license (tcsp) from hong kong companie..
PU
03/14Easson : Successfully Organized its Online Live Streaming Debut about Hong Kong Citizenshi..
PU
01/04Easson : becomes a member of the Hong Kong Association of China Travel Organisers (HACTO),..
PU
2022Easson : HONG KONG LAUNCHES NEW VISA SCHEME TO ATTRACT TOP TALENT，EASSON introducin..
PU
2022Easson : China to reopen from jan. 8, easson boosts post-covid cross border economy
PU
2022Easson : Proxy Form 2022
PU
2022EASSON HOLDINGS LIMITED : Financial report
CO
2022Easson : Audit Report 2021
PU
2021Easson : Proxy Form 2021
PU
More news
Chart EASSON HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Easson Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
Xian Chen Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EASSON HOLDINGS LIMITED-5.92%3
WASTE MANAGEMENT4.01%66 372
REPUBLIC SERVICES, INC.4.83%42 762
TETRA TECH, INC.0.58%7 819
CLEAN HARBORS, INC.24.92%7 708
GEM CO., LTD.0.54%5 585
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer