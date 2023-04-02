Easson : CHINA RESUMES DOMESTIC GROUP TOURS FOR FOREIGNERS

CHINA RESUMES DOMESTIC GROUP TOURS FOR FOREIGNERS
Issuer
EASSON HOLDINGS LIMITED
China's travel agencies and online tourism service providers are permitted to provide inbound group tours for foreign tourists starting on Mar 31,2023, according to the Ministry of Culture and Tourism. They can also offer travel packages including flight tickets and hotels. It is the first time foreigners can come to China via group tours after a suspension of three years.
Xborder (Shenzhen) Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Easson Holdings, a China-based Travel Agency licensed by Ministry of Culture and Tourism PRC, is prepared to provide the cross-border and inbound travel service for foreigners around the world.
Xborder provide professional cross-border travel service including international air ticket booking, Chinese and international visas, Chinese and international hotel booking, cross-cultural communication, international study tour, etc.
Company Name
EASSON HOLDINGS LIMITED
Disclaimer
Easson Telecom Limited published this content on 02 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2023 06:48:06 UTC.