EASSON HOLDINGS LIMITED    MLEAS   HK0000038783

EASSON HOLDINGS LIMITED

(MLEAS)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Access Paris - 02/03 05:30:07 am
0.715 EUR   -4.67%
04:32aEASSON : Capital Allocation
PU
2019EASSON HOLDINGS LIMITED : Financial report
CO
2018EASSON HOLDINGS LIMITED : Financial report
CO
Easson : Capital Allocation

02/10/2021 | 10:32am EST
The 8th of February 2021

Easson Capital Allocation

0,2% 2,7% 2,6%

0,4% 0,4% 0,4%

Chen Xian (90,9%)

Europe Finance et Industrie (2,7%)

Euronext (2,6%)

Finasia Limited 澤遠投資有限公司

(1,9%)

Eufinasia Limited 廣澤投資有限公司

(0,4%)

Zeming Investment Limited 澤明投資有 限公司 (0,4%)

THM LIMITED 敏訊有限公司 (0,4%)

90,9%

FTO CORPORATE CONSULTANTS LIMITED

隆誠顧問有限公司 (0,4%)

Smartfaith Services Limited 英薈專業商

務有限公司 (0,2%)

About EASSON

Easson Holdings Limited was found in 2002, headquartered in Hong Kong. IPO listed on Euronext in 2007(Stock code: MLEAS) and the ISIN Codeis HK0000038783.

Easson Holdings concentrates on addressing climate change and promoting the energy transformation, including:

  • Environment & Energy Infrastructure, consultation and construction.

  • Carbon Trading, based on European Union Emission Trading Scheme (EU-ETS), Clean Development Mechanism (CDM) under UNFCCC, China National Carbon Allowance, and other carbon trading plans.

  • REDD+ (Reducing Emissions from Deforestation and Forest Degradation): creating a financial value to reduce emissions from forested lands and invest in low-carbon paths to sustainable development.

  • Green Finance, Financial Advisories for environment and clean energy projects and company financing.

  • Biomass Supply-chain management, flexible biomass supply chain management for biomass power plants, biomass heating plants and biomass steam boilers.

Investor Relation Contacts:

Ms Tong Shenpublic@easson.hk

Disclaimer

Easson Telecom Limited published this content on 08 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2021 15:31:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EASSON HOLDINGS LIMITED0.00%1
WASTE MANAGEMENT-3.71%47 987
REPUBLIC SERVICES, INC.-4.94%29 176
TETRA TECH, INC.17.74%7 392
TOMRA SYSTEMS ASA-7.67%6 793
FOMENTO DE CONSTRUCCIONES Y CONTRATAS, S.A.11.36%4 830
