The 8th of February 2021
Easson Capital Allocation
0,2% 2,7% 2,6%
Chen Xian (90,9%)
Europe Finance et Industrie (2,7%)
Euronext (2,6%)
Finasia Limited 澤遠投資有限公司
(1,9%)
Eufinasia Limited 廣澤投資有限公司
(0,4%)
Zeming Investment Limited 澤明投資有 限公司 (0,4%)
THM LIMITED 敏訊有限公司 (0,4%)
90,9%
FTO CORPORATE CONSULTANTS LIMITED
隆誠顧問有限公司 (0,4%)
Smartfaith Services Limited 英薈專業商
務有限公司 (0,2%)
About EASSON
Easson Holdings Limited was found in 2002, headquartered in Hong Kong. IPO listed on Euronext in 2007(Stock code: MLEAS) and the ISIN Codeis HK0000038783.
Easson Holdings concentrates on addressing climate change and promoting the energy transformation, including:
-
• Environment & Energy Infrastructure, consultation and construction.
-
• Carbon Trading, based on European Union Emission Trading Scheme (EU-ETS), Clean Development Mechanism (CDM) under UNFCCC, China National Carbon Allowance, and other carbon trading plans.
-
• REDD+ (Reducing Emissions from Deforestation and Forest Degradation): creating a financial value to reduce emissions from forested lands and invest in low-carbon paths to sustainable development.
-
• Green Finance, Financial Advisories for environment and clean energy projects and company financing.
-
• Biomass Supply-chain management, flexible biomass supply chain management for biomass power plants, biomass heating plants and biomass steam boilers.
Investor Relation Contacts:
Ms Tong Shenpublic@easson.hk
