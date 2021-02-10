The 8th of February 2021

Easson Capital Allocation

0,2% 2,7% 2,6%

0,4% 0,4% 0,4%

Chen Xian (90,9%)

Europe Finance et Industrie (2,7%)

Euronext (2,6%)

Finasia Limited 澤遠投資有限公司

(1,9%)

Eufinasia Limited 廣澤投資有限公司

(0,4%)

Zeming Investment Limited 澤明投資有 限公司 (0,4%)

THM LIMITED 敏訊有限公司 (0,4%)

90,9%

FTO CORPORATE CONSULTANTS LIMITED

隆誠顧問有限公司 (0,4%)

Smartfaith Services Limited 英薈專業商

務有限公司 (0,2%)

About EASSON

Easson Holdings Limited was found in 2002, headquartered in Hong Kong. IPO listed on Euronext in 2007(Stock code: MLEAS) and the ISIN Codeis HK0000038783.

Easson Holdings concentrates on addressing climate change and promoting the energy transformation, including:

• Environment & Energy Infrastructure, consultation and construction.

• Carbon Trading, based on European Union Emission Trading Scheme (EU-ETS), Clean Development Mechanism (CDM) under UNFCCC, China National Carbon Allowance, and other carbon trading plans.

• REDD+ (Reducing Emissions from Deforestation and Forest Degradation): creating a financial value to reduce emissions from forested lands and invest in low-carbon paths to sustainable development.

• Green Finance, Financial Advisories for environment and clean energy projects and company financing.

• Biomass Supply-chain management, flexible biomass supply chain management for biomass power plants, biomass heating plants and biomass steam boilers.

Investor Relation Contacts:

Ms Tong Shenpublic@easson.hk