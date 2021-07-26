Easson : Resumption of trading the 28 th of July 2021

The 26th of July 2021
Press Release
Easson Co Ltd
Resumption of trading the 28th of July 2021
Euronext has asked for the trading of Easson's shares to be suspended on the 6th of March 2020, linked to the end of Easson's contract with its paying agent BP2S.
Easson shares quotation will resume on Thursday, July 28th, 2021 after the issuance of this press release to ensure equal access to information for the public.
As part of its resumption of trading, Easson announces the establishment of a paying agent contract with Financière d'Uzès.
These last years, the Company:
has performed 3 capital increases:
The 31st of August 2007 (7,4% of the capital) and the 15th of April 2010 (18,3% of the capital), these two capital increases were subscribed by the sponsors who helped Easson to get listed on Euronext Access.
The 1st of February 2019 (9% of the capital) was subscribed by Ms. Dan Chen for being a new management team member. She is currently vice-president of Easson and board member.
a change in denomination from Easson Telecom to Easson Holdings Limited to reflect the strategic reorientation of the Company: Easson is no longer active in telecom.
A change of control the 7th of September 2020 (the legal document is available in the investor tab of the website). The former three shareholders, Mr. Zhaojie Chen, Mr. Shunhui Lai and Ms. Dan Chen sold their shares to Mr. Xian CHEN. They already knew each other before as business partners, and the historical shareholders trust Mr. Chen for the strategic reorientation of the Company and its future development.
If for the time being Easson has no particular activity, the company would like to expand into addressing climate change and promoting energy transition towards renewal energy. To do so, the Company is considering acquiring a company, Sovran (Zhanjiang) Biomass Co., Ltd. which includes a factory for producing Biomass fuel. The biomass factory has been running for about 5 years and is a good opportunity to start going into the biomass fuel market. Easson has already initiated some discussion with the owner of Sovran Biomass Company and has an oral agreement to acquire it when Easson will resume trading on Euronext Access.
Secondly, the company wishes to focus on the carbon market, which has significant potential and is part of the long-term strategy of Easson.
Currently the management of the company is made up of three people:
Mr. Xian CHEN, President and Director of Easson. He is in charge of strategic planning for Easson. He has more than 15 years of extensive experience in investments and development of real estate projects.
Ms. Dan CHEN, Vice-President and Director of Easson. She will focus on the marketing development for Easson.
Ms Tong SHEN is the investor relations director, she is in charge of communication and other issues related to the HK office.
ABOUT EASSON
Easson Holdings has no real activity to date but concentrates on addressing climate change and promoting energy transition.
Easson Holdings Limited was established in 2002 and is based in Hong Kong. The company has been listed on Euronext since 2007 (MLEAS) and its ISIN code is HK0000038783
Easson contact for Investor Relations Ms. Tong SHEN public@easson.hk
Disclaimer
