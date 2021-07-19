East 72 : Change of Directors Interest Notice

Change in Director's Interests

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to NSX as soon as available. Information and documents given to NSX become NSX's property and may be made public.

Name of entity EAST 72 HOLDINGS LIMITED

ABN 85 099 912 044

We (the entity) give NSX the following information under section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director ANDREW JOHN BROWN Date of last notice 12 JANUARY 2021 Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities Direct or indirect interest DIRECT/INDIRECT Nature of indirect interest HOLDINGS BY FAMILY MEMBERS/ JOINT (including registered holder) HOLDING/ HOLDING BY RELEVANT Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to INTEREST AS DIRECTOR & the relevant interest. SHAREHOLDER/ BENEFICIARY OF SUPERANNUATION FUND Date of change 16 JULY 2021 No. of securities held prior to change 6,633,111 ORDINARY SHARES Class ORDINARY SHARES Number acquired 285,715 ORDINARY SHARES Number disposed - Value/Consideration $22,857 Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation No. of securities held after change 6,918,826 ORDINARY SHARES Nature of change OFF MARKET TRANSFER

