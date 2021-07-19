Log in
    E72   AU000000E726

EAST 72 HOLDINGS LIMITED

(E72)
End-of-day quote NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF AUSTRALIA LIMITED - 07/26
0.3 AUD   -14.29%
07/19EAST 72 : Change of Directors Interest Notice
PU
07/06QUARTERLY REPORT #20 : Period to 30 June 2021
PU
02/10East 72 Holdings Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended December 31, 2020
CI
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

East 72 : Change of Directors Interest Notice

07/19/2021 | 10:50pm EDT
www.nsxa.com.au

ABN: 11 000 902 063

Change of Director's Interests

File Reference:

https://d.docs.live.net/39de89a3bcfed680/NSX Announcements/AJB 20 July 2021 NSX Change in Directors Interests.doc

Change in Director's Interests

Introduction

To ensure the efficient processing of this form by NSX, please:

  1. Adhere to the suggested number of the annexures required by this form.
  2. Complete all statements and questions in this form. (NSX can provide an electronic version of this form on request).

Change in Director's Interests

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to NSX as soon as available. Information and documents given to NSX become NSX's property and may be made public.

Name of entity EAST 72 HOLDINGS LIMITED

ABN

85 099 912 044

We (the entity) give NSX the following information under section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

ANDREW JOHN BROWN

Date of last notice

12 JANUARY 2021

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

Direct or indirect interest

DIRECT/INDIRECT

Nature of indirect interest

HOLDINGS BY FAMILY MEMBERS/ JOINT

(including registered holder)

HOLDING/ HOLDING BY RELEVANT

Date of change

16 JULY 2021

No. of securities held prior to change

6,633,111 ORDINARY SHARES

Class

ORDINARY SHARES

Number acquired

285,715 ORDINARY SHARES

Number disposed

-

Value/Consideration

$22,857

No. of securities held after change

6,918,826 ORDINARY SHARES

Nature of change

OFF MARKET TRANSFER

Change in Director's Interests

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Detail of contract

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder

Date of change

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Interest acquired

Interest disposed

Value/Consideration

Interest after change

Disclaimer

East 72 Holdings Ltd. published this content on 20 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
