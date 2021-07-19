East 72 : Change of Directors Interest Notice

Change in Director's Interests
|
Table of Contents
|
|
INTRODUCTION .......................................................................................................................
|
2
|
CHANGE OF DIRECTOR'S INTEREST NOTICE ....................................................................
|
3
|
PART 1
|
- CHANGE OF DIRECTOR'S RELEVANT INTERESTS IN SECURITIES .....................................
|
3
|
PART 2
|
- CHANGE OF DIRECTOR'S INTERESTS IN CONTRACTS ....................................................
|
4
Introduction
To ensure the efficient processing of this form by NSX, please:
-
Adhere to the suggested number of the annexures required by this form.
-
Complete all statements and questions in this form. (NSX can provide an electronic version of this form on request).
Change in Director's Interests
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Information or documents not available now must be given to NSX as soon as available. Information and documents given to NSX become NSX's property and may be made public.
Name of entity EAST 72 HOLDINGS LIMITED
We (the entity) give NSX the following information under section 205G of the Corporations Act.
|
Name of Director
|
ANDREW JOHN BROWN
|
|
|
Date of last notice
|
12 JANUARY 2021
|
|
|
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
|
|
|
|
Direct or indirect interest
|
|
DIRECT/INDIRECT
|
|
|
|
Nature of indirect interest
|
|
HOLDINGS BY FAMILY MEMBERS/ JOINT
|
(including registered holder)
|
|
HOLDING/ HOLDING BY RELEVANT
|
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to
|
INTEREST AS DIRECTOR &
|
the relevant interest.
|
|
SHAREHOLDER/ BENEFICIARY OF
|
|
|
SUPERANNUATION FUND
|
Date of change
|
|
16 JULY 2021
|
|
|
No. of securities held prior to change
|
6,633,111 ORDINARY SHARES
|
|
|
|
Class
|
|
ORDINARY SHARES
|
|
|
|
Number acquired
|
|
285,715 ORDINARY SHARES
|
|
|
|
Number disposed
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
Value/Consideration
|
|
$22,857
|
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and
|
|
estimated valuation
|
|
|
No. of securities held after change
|
|
6,918,826 ORDINARY SHARES
|
|
|
|
Nature of change
|
|
OFF MARKET TRANSFER
Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back.
Change in Director's Interests
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Detail of contract
Nature of interest
Name of registered holder
(if issued securities)
Date of change
No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change
Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed
Interest acquired
Interest disposed
Value/Consideration
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation
Interest after change
Disclaimer
East 72 Holdings Ltd. published this content on 20 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2021 02:49:04 UTC.