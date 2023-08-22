Registration for the AGM opens on Tuesday, 22nd August 2023 at 11:00 am East Africa Time (GMT+3) and will close on Tuesday, 12

Shareholders with email addresses will receive a registration link via email which they can use to register.

Shareholders wishing to participate in the AGM should register by doing the following: -

East African Breweries PLC (the 'Company') has convened and is conducting this AGM as a hybrid meeting, in line with the provisions of the Company's Articles of Association.

To consider any other business of which due notice has been given.

To receive, consider and if thought fit approve the Directors' Remuneration Report and the remuneration paid to the Directors for the year ended 30

In accordance with the provisions of Section 769 of the Companies Act 2015, the following Directors being members of the Board Audit & Risk Management Committee, be elected to continue serving as members of the said Committee, subject to the

Sathish Krishnan was appointed during the year to fill a casual vacancy on the Board. He retires in accordance with the provisions of Article 116 of the Company's Articles of Association, and being eligible, offers himself for

John Musunga was appointed during the year to fill a casual vacancy on the Board. He retires in accordance with the provisions of Article 116 of the Company's Articles of Association, and being eligible, offers himself for

Felix Okoboi was appointed during the year to fill a casual vacancy on the Board. He retires in accordance with the provisions of Article 116 of the Company's Articles of Association, and being eligible, offers himself for

John Ulanga retires by rotation in accordance with the provisions of Articles 117 of the Company's Articles of Association, and being eligible, offers himself for

Ory Okolloh retires by rotation in accordance with the provisions of Articles 117 of the Company's Articles of Association, and being eligible, offers herself for

To approve a final dividend of Kshs 1.75 per ordinary share for the Financial Year ended 30

To confirm the Interim Dividend in respect of the Financial Year ended 30

To receive, consider and if thought fit, adopt the Annual Report and Audited Financial Statements for the year ended 30

In accordance with Section 180 of the Company's Articles of Association, the following documents may be viewed on the Company's website www.eabl.com

a copy of this Notice and the Proxy form; the Company's Audited Financial Statements for the year ended 30 th June 2023.

The Condensed Audited Financial Statements for the year ended 30 th June 2023 have been published with this Notice.

The reports may also be accessed upon request by dialing the USSD code above and selecting the Reports option. The reports and agenda can also be accessed on the livestream link.

Shareholders wishing to raise any questions or clarifications regarding the AGM may do so by:

Sending their written questions by email to eabl.agm@eabl.com; or Shareholders who will have registered to participate in the meeting shall be able to ask questions via SMS by dialing the USSD code above and selecting the option (ask Question) on the prompts; or Visiting www.eabl.com and accessing the 2023 AGM page where you can log a question directly on the webpage; and In the event that the above is not possible, written questions should be physically delivered with a return physical address or email address to the registered office of the Company at EABL Bustani Office, 5 th Floor, Garden City Business Park, Block A, Garden City Road, off Exit 7 Thika Superhighway, Ruaraka, Nairobi OR delivered to Image Registrars Limited, 5 th Floor, Absa Towers (formerly Barclays Plaza), Loita Street, P.O. Box 9287 - 00100 GPO, Nairobi.

Shareholders must provide their full details (full names, ID/Passport Number/CDSC Account Number) when submitting their questions and clarifications.

Any questions and clarifications must reach the Company on or before Tuesday, 12 th September 2023 at 11:00 am. Limited questions may be responded to from the floor of the meeting during the AGM.

Following receipt of the questions and clarifications, the directors of the Company shall provide written responses to the questions received to the return physical address or email address provided by the Shareholder no later than 12 hours before the start of the AGM. All questions received will be responded to via the channel used by the shareholder i.e. SMS (for USSD option), Email, Letter, or Telephone call. Questions will also be responded to during the meeting.

A full list of all questions received arranged in thematic areas, and the answers thereto will be published on the Company's website not later than 24 hours following the conclusion of the meeting.