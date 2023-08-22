FINANCIAL STATEMENTS | CORPORATE GOVERNANCE | OUR STRATEGIC APPROACH | OUR PERFORMANCE

ABOUT US

E X C E S S I V E A L C O H O L C O N S U M P T I O N I S H A R M F U L T O Y O U R H E A L T H .

N O T F O R S A L E T O P E R S O N S U N D E R T H E A G E O F 1 8 Y E A R S .

Integrated Report & Financial Statements 2023

About This Report

Our reporting scope and boundary

The Integrated Report for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2023, provides a comprehensive overview of East African Breweries PLC's (EABL) business model. It encompasses information regarding our company's strategy, governance, material risks, approach to operating responsibly, and financial and non-financial performance. The objective is to deliver a cohesive and inclusive report to our current and potential investors that reflects how the company creates value for all its stakeholders.

Framework

Our Integrated Report follows the principles outlined in the International Integrated Reporting Framework, ensuring adherence to its fundamental concepts. The Annual Financial Statements have been diligently prepared in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). The report is part of our commitment to fostering transparency and accountability towards our stakeholders. The Group continuously evaluates whether there are additional reporting frameworks or metrics we could use to further enrich our disclosures.

Materiality

We apply the principle of materiality in assessing which information is to be included in our Integrated Report. Through a review of our operating environment and engagement with our key stakeholders, we have identified and reported on the issues, risks, and opportunities that we believe could materially affect EABL and its ability to be a sustainable business that consistently delivers value to our key stakeholders.

Assurance

To enhance the integrity of our report, the financial statements were audited by PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP. Their independent report in relation to the financial statements of the Group is set out on page 139 to page 143 of this report.

Inside The Report

Our Business

EABL Overview 08

Geographic Footprint 08

Group Structure 08

Corporate History and Significant Milestones 10

Our Business Model 14

Stakeholder Management 18

Our Performance

Performance Highlights 24

Group Chairman's Statement 26

Group CEO's Statement 30

Group CFO's Statement 34

Our Strategy

Strategic Review 42

Market Trends 45

Strategic Imperatives

Vibrant Beer 48

Explode Mainstream Spirits 50

Win in Premium 52

Shape New Frontiers 57

Strategy Enablers

Aspirational and Accessible Innovations 61

Digital Transformation 64

Route to Consumer 67

Reputation, Society 2030 72

Managing Risk 91

Supply Footprint 97

Efficient Growth/Productivity 99

Our People 101

Corporate Governance

Board of Directors 106

Executive Committee 110

Corporate Governance Statement 112

Financial Statements

Corporate Information 126

Directors' Report 130

Directors' Remuneration Report 134

Statement of Directors' Responsibilities 138

Report of the Independent Auditor 139

Financial Statements 144

Other Information

Notice of Annual General Meeting 208

Principal Shareholders and Share Distribution 214

Proxy Form 216

Electronic Communications Consent Form 217

4 Integrated Report & Financial Statements 2023

EABL is committed to creating economic, social, and environmental value in the communities where we live, work, source, and sell.

We are focussed on preserving the resources upon which our business and our communities depend. We are working to preserve water for life, accelerate to a low-carbon world and become sustainable

by design - helping to create a better future for communities everywhere.

