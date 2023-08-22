About This Report

Our reporting scope and boundary

The Integrated Report for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2023, provides a comprehensive overview of East African Breweries PLC's (EABL) business model. It encompasses information regarding our company's strategy, governance, material risks, approach to operating responsibly, and financial and non-financial performance. The objective is to deliver a cohesive and inclusive report to our current and potential investors that reflects how the company creates value for all its stakeholders.

Framework

Our Integrated Report follows the principles outlined in the International Integrated Reporting Framework, ensuring adherence to its fundamental concepts. The Annual Financial Statements have been diligently prepared in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). The report is part of our commitment to fostering transparency and accountability towards our stakeholders. The Group continuously evaluates whether there are additional reporting frameworks or metrics we could use to further enrich our disclosures.

Materiality

We apply the principle of materiality in assessing which information is to be included in our Integrated Report. Through a review of our operating environment and engagement with our key stakeholders, we have identified and reported on the issues, risks, and opportunities that we believe could materially affect EABL and its ability to be a sustainable business that consistently delivers value to our key stakeholders.

Assurance

To enhance the integrity of our report, the financial statements were audited by PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP. Their independent report in relation to the financial statements of the Group is set out on page 139 to page 143 of this report.