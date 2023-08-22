FINANCIAL STATEMENTS | CORPORATE GOVERNANCE | OUR STRATEGIC APPROACH | OUR PERFORMANCE
Integrated Report & Financial Statements 2023
About This Report
Our reporting scope and boundary
The Integrated Report for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2023, provides a comprehensive overview of East African Breweries PLC's (EABL) business model. It encompasses information regarding our company's strategy, governance, material risks, approach to operating responsibly, and financial and non-financial performance. The objective is to deliver a cohesive and inclusive report to our current and potential investors that reflects how the company creates value for all its stakeholders.
Framework
Our Integrated Report follows the principles outlined in the International Integrated Reporting Framework, ensuring adherence to its fundamental concepts. The Annual Financial Statements have been diligently prepared in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). The report is part of our commitment to fostering transparency and accountability towards our stakeholders. The Group continuously evaluates whether there are additional reporting frameworks or metrics we could use to further enrich our disclosures.
Materiality
We apply the principle of materiality in assessing which information is to be included in our Integrated Report. Through a review of our operating environment and engagement with our key stakeholders, we have identified and reported on the issues, risks, and opportunities that we believe could materially affect EABL and its ability to be a sustainable business that consistently delivers value to our key stakeholders.
Assurance
To enhance the integrity of our report, the financial statements were audited by PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP. Their independent report in relation to the financial statements of the Group is set out on page 139 to page 143 of this report.
Inside The Report
Our Business
EABL Overview 08
Geographic Footprint 08
Group Structure 08
Corporate History and Significant Milestones 10
Our Business Model 14
Stakeholder Management 18
Our Performance
Performance Highlights 24
Group Chairman's Statement 26
Group CEO's Statement 30
Group CFO's Statement 34
Our Strategy
Strategic Review 42
Market Trends 45
Strategic Imperatives
Vibrant Beer 48
Explode Mainstream Spirits 50
Win in Premium 52
Shape New Frontiers 57
Strategy Enablers
Aspirational and Accessible Innovations 61
Digital Transformation 64
Route to Consumer 67
Reputation, Society 2030 72
Managing Risk 91
Supply Footprint 97
Efficient Growth/Productivity 99
Our People 101
Corporate Governance
Board of Directors 106
Executive Committee 110
Corporate Governance Statement 112
Financial Statements
Corporate Information 126
Directors' Report 130
Directors' Remuneration Report 134
Statement of Directors' Responsibilities 138
Report of the Independent Auditor 139
Financial Statements 144
Other Information
Notice of Annual General Meeting 208
Principal Shareholders and Share Distribution 214
Proxy Form 216
Electronic Communications Consent Form 217
EABL is committed to creating economic, social, and environmental value in the communities where we live, work, source, and sell.
We are focussed on preserving the resources upon which our business and our communities depend. We are working to preserve water for life, accelerate to a low-carbon world and become sustainable
by design - helping to create a better future for communities everywhere.
