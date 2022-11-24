East African Breweries : EABL 2022 Sustainability Report

The report assesses the dynamics of the interaction between business operations and Society 2030: Spirit of Progress - EABL's long term plan on Sustainability.

Foreword

A Foreword by Mr. Keriako Tobiko, Cabinet Secretary

Ministry of Environment and Forestry, Kenya (2018-2022)

EABL's Sustainability Report 2022 is the second Sustainability report to be produced as part of EABL's Annual Statement to stakeholders, and society at large, on the Company's impact, strategic progress and learning on Environment, Social and Governance issues

(ESG).

This report highlights the multiple interactions between business operations and responsible practices, showing that both facets are inseparable. In today's world, where we are faced with some of the biggest challenges society has ever experienced, including the climate crisis,

it is impossible for any business to have profit as a sole mission.

The report assesses the dynamics of the interaction between business operations and Society 2030: Spirit of Progress - EABL's long term plan on Sustainability. It expressly shows how EABL views Sustainability as more than an "add on" or a "good to have", but rather how the business has made Sustainability part and parcel of its business model. It addresses the Economic and Social dimensions of tackling the challenges of water quality, emissions, inequity and resource security in a changing climate. It is also transparent and honest about decision-making across multiple scales to ensure that EABL's Sustainability agenda is well implemented.

This report is also reflective in nature, in that it brings together the voices of the different stakeholders who have directly benefited and learnt from Society 2030: Spirit of Progress, in action, over the past year. This indicates the important role that Sustainability reporting plays in highlighting the potential of the private sector to champion innovation, which in turn, spurs national development and growth that is harmonious with the Sustainable Development Goals.

We have many goals as a Ministry, and we recognize that to realise them, we need to work closely together with our private sector partners. I, personally, acknowledge the active role that EABL played in rolling out the National Billion Tree Planting Campaign, a campaign that is very important to us as we work towards improving our forest cover nationally.

I am also aware that EABL is celebrating its Centenary Anniversary this year. I want to congratulate the Company on reaching this milestone. I believe that this has been achieved largely due to a continuous focus on sustainable development by the Company. As I celebrate open, transparent and authentic statements on progress against key ESG topics to the public, by EABL, I look forward to seeing how the lessons identified in this report inform future planning as the Company continues to grow in its scope and purpose.

I wish EABL all the best in its journey of the next 100 years, sustainably!

Mr. Keriako Tobiko, EGH, SC.

Cabinet Secretary, Ministry of Environment and Forestry, Republic of Kenya (2018-2022)

