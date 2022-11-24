Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Kenya
  Nairobi Stock Exchange
  East African Breweries Limited
  News
  7. Summary
    EABL   KE0000000216

EAST AFRICAN BREWERIES LIMITED

(EABL)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nairobi Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-22
166.75 KES   +0.15%
166.75 KES   +0.15%
East African Breweries : EABL 2022 Sustainability Report

11/24/2022 | 10:24am EST
The report assesses the dynamics of the interaction between business operations and Society 2030: Spirit of Progress - EABL's long term plan on Sustainability.

2

Foreword

A Foreword by Mr. Keriako Tobiko, Cabinet Secretary

Ministry of Environment and Forestry, Kenya (2018-2022)

EABL's Sustainability Report 2022 is the second Sustainability report to be produced as part of EABL's Annual Statement to stakeholders, and society at large, on the Company's impact, strategic progress and learning on Environment, Social and Governance issues

(ESG).

This report highlights the multiple interactions between business operations and responsible practices, showing that both facets are inseparable. In today's world, where we are faced with some of the biggest challenges society has ever experienced, including the climate crisis,

it is impossible for any business to have profit as a sole mission.

The report assesses the dynamics of the interaction between business operations and Society 2030: Spirit of Progress - EABL's long term plan on Sustainability. It expressly shows how EABL views Sustainability as more than an "add on" or a "good to have", but rather how the business has made Sustainability part and parcel of its business model. It addresses the Economic and Social dimensions of tackling the challenges of water quality, emissions, inequity and resource security in a changing climate. It is also transparent and honest about decision-making across multiple scales to ensure that EABL's Sustainability agenda is well implemented.

This report is also reflective in nature, in that it brings together the voices of the different stakeholders who have directly benefited and learnt from Society 2030: Spirit of Progress, in action, over the past year. This indicates the important role that Sustainability reporting plays in highlighting the potential of the private sector to champion innovation, which in turn, spurs national development and growth that is harmonious with the Sustainable Development Goals.

We have many goals as a Ministry, and we recognize that to realise them, we need to work closely together with our private sector partners. I, personally, acknowledge the active role that EABL played in rolling out the National Billion Tree Planting Campaign, a campaign that is very important to us as we work towards improving our forest cover nationally.

I am also aware that EABL is celebrating its Centenary Anniversary this year. I want to congratulate the Company on reaching this milestone. I believe that this has been achieved largely due to a continuous focus on sustainable development by the Company. As I celebrate open, transparent and authentic statements on progress against key ESG topics to the public, by EABL, I look forward to seeing how the lessons identified in this report inform future planning as the Company continues to grow in its scope and purpose.

I wish EABL all the best in its journey of the next 100 years, sustainably!

Mr. Keriako Tobiko, EGH, SC.

Cabinet Secretary, Ministry of Environment and Forestry, Republic of Kenya (2018-2022)

3

CONTENTS

4

OUR REPORTING APPROACH

06

OUR SUSTAINABILITY

OUR APPROACH TO

STRATEGY

REPORTING ON KEY

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL

AND GOVERNANCE TOPICS

20

31

PILLAR: CHAMPIONING

INCLUSION AND DIVERSITY

83

BECOME SUSTAINABLE BY DESIGN

RESPONDING TO GLOBAL

CHALLENGES - CLIMATE

CHANGE AND COVID 19

105

180

ABOUT THIS REPORT

This Sustainability Report 2022, aims to complement our 2022 EABL Annual Integrated Report by providing a detailed overview of our performance against Society 2030: Spirit of Progress. It is prepared in accordance with the GRI Standards: Comprehensive Option.

MESSAGES FROM FROM OUR LEADERSHIP......................................................

6

MESSAGE FROM THE GROUP BOARD CHAIRMAN ....................................................................................

8

MESSAGE FROM THE GROUP MD & CEO.....................................................................................................

10

MESSAGE FROM THE FORMER KBL MANAGING DIRECTOR.................................................................

12

MESSAGE FROM THE SBL MANAGING DIRECTOR....................................................................................

14

MESSAGE FROM THE UBL MANAGING DIRECTOR..................................................................................

16

MESSAGE FROM THE GROUP CORPORATE RELATIONS DIRECTOR ...................................................

18

OUR SUSTAINABILITY STRATEGY....................................................................

20

OUR APPROACH TO REPORTING ON KEY ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL

AND GOVERNANCE TOPICS.............................................................................................................................

30

OUR SUSTAINABILITY REPORT STRUCTURE ..............................................................................................

32

TRANSLATING OUR SOCIETY 2030: SPIRIT OF PROGRESS PLAN TO GRI..........................................

34

OUR PROGRESS AGAINST SOCIETY 2030....................................................................................................

40

STAKEHOLDER ENGAGEMENT........................................................................................................................

53

MATERIAL TOPICS AND THEIR BOUNDARIES.............................................................................................

59

PROGRESS AGAINST SOCIETY 2030................................................................

67

OUR MATERIAL TOPICS.....................................................................................................................................

68

PILLAR: PROMOTE POSITIVE DRINKING.........................................................

71

CONTEXT OF OUR WORK..................................................................................................................................

72

PILLAR: CHAMPIONING INCLUSION AND DIVERSITY....................................

81

GRI 400 SOCIAL....................................................................................................................................................

82

CONTEXT OF OUR WORK..................................................................................................................................

83

PILLAR: PIONEERING GRAIN TO GLASS SUSTAINABILITY..............................................

93

PILLAR: PIONEERING GRAIN TO GLASS SUSTAINABILITY......................................................................

94

PILLAR: PRESERVE WATER FOR LIFE................................................................

97

CONTEXT OF OUR WORK..................................................................................................................................

98

ACCELERATE TO A LOW CARBON WORLD................................................................................................

105

PILLAR: BECOME SUSTAINABLE BY DESIGN................................................

111

CONTEXT OF OUR WORK................................................................................................................................

112

PILLAR: DOING BUSINESS THE RIGHT WAY..................................................

115

A PAN ORGANISATIONAL APPROACH TO SOCIETY 2030:

SPIRIT OF PROGRESS........................................................................................................................................

134

PUBLIC POLICY...................................................................................................................................................

135

COMMERCIAL.....................................................................................................................................................

136

MARKETING.........................................................................................................................................................

138

SUPPLY..................................................................................................................................................................

148

KBL SUPPLY OVERVIEW...................................................................................................................................

149

SBL SUPPLY OVERVIEW....................................................................................................................................

154

UBL SUPPLY OVERVIEW...................................................................................................................................

160

CELEBRATING 100 YEARS, OUR ONGOING SUSTAINABILITY JOURNEY..........................................

164

CASE STUDIES................................................................................................

171

AWARDS AND ACCOLADES...........................................................................

180

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Financials
Sales 2023 119 B 976 M 976 M
Net income 2023 12 610 M 103 M 103 M
Net Debt 2023 38 179 M 312 M 312 M
P/E ratio 2023 10,4x
Yield 2023 7,66%
Capitalization 131 B 1 068 M 1 068 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,41x
EV / Sales 2024 1,28x
Nbr of Employees 1 576
Free-Float 49,5%
Chart EAST AFRICAN BREWERIES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
East African Breweries Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EAST AFRICAN BREWERIES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 166,75 KES
Average target price 201,15 KES
Spread / Average Target 20,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jane W. Karuku CEO, Executive Director & Group Managing Director
Risper Ohaga Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Martin Luke Oduor-Otieno Group Chairman
Japheth Katto Independent Non-Executive Director
Caroline Musyoka Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EAST AFRICAN BREWERIES LIMITED1.06%1 073
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV SA/NV1.66%111 091
HEINEKEN N.V.-10.10%53 031
CONSTELLATION BRANDS, INC.2.28%47 350
AMBEV S.A.2.33%45 915
BUDWEISER BREWING COMPANY APAC LIMITED-0.24%34 326