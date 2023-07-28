We have delivered these results in a period deeply impacted by high cost inflation, multiple excise tax increases and currency depreciation in Kenya. Despite the continued headwinds, we managed to hold revenues flat against the prior year.

Profit after tax however declined 21%. Nevertheless, the EABL Board has declared a final dividend of Kshs 1.75 per share, bringing the total dividend to Kshs 5.50, which in the circumstances, we believe the shareholders will appreciate.

While we acknowledge a more challenging operating environment, our underlying business is resilient and we continue to execute our strategy relentlessly.

Dr. Martin Oduor-Otieno - Group Chairman