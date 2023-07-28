PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENT

EAST AFRICAN BREWERIES PLC

Change in the Board

The Board is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Sathish Krishnan as a Non-Executive Director in East African Breweries PLC with effect from 27th July 2023.

Sathish is an experienced CFO, Board member & consummate organizational leader with over two decades of experience inleading multi-nationals. Sathish was appointed Regional CFO for Diageo Asia Pacific and Global Travel Retail in September 2021.

Based in Singapore, he oversees Diageo's operations for the region and Global Travel Retail, leading a team focused on building strategies that deliver transformational results and create long-term sustainable value for the business.

Prior to joining Diageo, Sathish spent 18 years at P&G in various senior finance positions across India, Singapore, Philippines, China, and Middle East & Africa. His experience spanned roles across corporate strategy & planning, corporate finance, market finance, shared services and as business unit CFO. Sathish has a post-graduate degree from Indian Institute of Management (Bangalore, India) and a Bachelor's Degree in Accounting & Commerce from RKM Vivekananda College (Chennai, India). He is also an Associate Member of Institute of Company Secretaries of India.

On behalf of the Board

Kathryne Maundu

Company Secretary

27th July 2023