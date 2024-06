East African Breweries Limited specializes in the production and marketing of beers and spirits. The group's activity is organized around 4 sectors: - brewing and sale of beers: Tusker, Bell Lager, Pilsner, Guinness, White Cap, Senator and Allsopps names; - production and sale of spirits: whisky (Johnnie Walker, J&B and VAT 69 names), vodka (Smirnoff and Cîroc), brandy (Richot), gin (Waragi and Tanqueray), liqueur (V&A), rum (Captain Morgan and Myers), and tequila (José Cuervo); - production and sale of non-alcoholic beverages: Malta Guinness and Alvaro names; - fabrication of glass bottles. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Kenya (64.4%), Uganda (21.1%), and Tanzania (14.5%).

Sector Brewers