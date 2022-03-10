Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. East Coast Furnitech Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ECF   TH4397010000

EAST COAST FURNITECH PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(ECF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

East Coast Furnitech Public : No Right Adjustment of ECF-W4

03/10/2022 | 07:23am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Date/Time
10 Mar 2022 17:01:54
Headline
No Right Adjustment of ECF-W4
Symbol
ECF
Source
ECF
Full Detailed News 
                Right adjustment / No right adjustment

Subject                                  : No Right Adjustment of ECF-W4
Symbol                                   : ECF-W4
The full name of warrant                 : Warrant of EAST COAST FURNITECH 
PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED No. 4
Adjustment
The reason for no adjustment             : The Company shall not adjust the 
exercise price and exercise ratio because the event does not comply with
adjustment conditions as follows;
dividend payment rate is higher than the rate
which is specified in Term and Condition
Authorized Persons to Disclose           : Mr.Arak Suksawad
Information
Position                                 : Managing Director

______________________________________________________________________
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer 
through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination
of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the
Stock Exchange of Thailand only.  The Stock Exchange of Thailand has   no
responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures,
reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any
losses and damages in any cases.  In case you have any inquiries or
clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed
company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

East Coast Furnitech pcl published this content on 10 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2022 12:22:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about EAST COAST FURNITECH PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
02/24East Coast Furnitech Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year ..
CI
02/24East Coast Furnitech Public Company Limited Recommends Dividend for the Year 2021, Paya..
CI
02/10East Coast Furnitech Public Company Limited Announces Completion of Establishment of Ne..
CI
2021East Coast Furnitech Public Company Limited Announces Establishment of New Subsidiary
CI
2021East Coast Furnitech Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quar..
CI
2021East Coast Furnitech Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Qua..
CI
2021East Coast Furnitech Public Company Limited Announces Establishment of A New Subsidiary..
CI
2021East Coast Furnitech Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quar..
CI
2021East Coast Furnitech Public Company Limited Announces Dividend for the Year 2020
CI
2021East Coast Furnitech Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year ..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 578 M 47,8 M 47,8 M
Net income 2021 50,9 M 1,54 M 1,54 M
Net Debt 2021 2 104 M 63,7 M 63,7 M
P/E ratio 2021 35,9x
Yield 2021 0,83%
Capitalization 1 583 M 47,9 M 47,9 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,21x
EV / Sales 2021 2,49x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 44,3%
Chart EAST COAST FURNITECH PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
East Coast Furnitech Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EAST COAST FURNITECH PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Arak Suksawad MD, Director, Director-Sales & Marketing
Pongpan Suriya-Amporn Director-Finance & Accounting
Terdsak Marrome Chairman
Montri Sokatiyanurak Independent Director
Songklod Jarusombuti Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EAST COAST FURNITECH PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-13.16%48
JASON FURNITURE (HANGZHOU) CO.,LTD.-15.76%6 505
TEMPUR SEALY INTERNATIONAL, INC.-33.77%5 641
SUOFEIYA HOME COLLECTION CO., LTD.-8.11%2 930
SHEELA FOAM LIMITED7.94%2 225
XILINMEN FURNITURE CO.,LTD-21.91%1 840