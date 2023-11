East Group Co., Ltd. is a China-based company principally engaged in the provision of integration solutions for photovoltaic products. The Company is involved in the research and development, manufacture and sales of power supplies, data centers, photovoltaic inverters, system integration solutions, as well as new energy vehicles and its charging facilities, among others. Photovoltaic inverters include grid-connected inverters and string inverters. New energy vehicles and charging facilities include purchased new energy vehicles, one-stop outdoor charging tanks, alternating current charging piles and direct current charging piles, among others. The Company operates businesses in domestic and overseas markets.