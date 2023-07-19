THIS CIRCULAR IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION. IT CONTAINS THE RESOLUTIONS TO BE VOTED ON AT THE GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON 4 AUGUST 2023. IF YOU ARE IN ANY DOUBT AS TO WHAT ACTION TO TAKE YOU ARE RECOMMENDED TO CONSULT YOUR STOCKBROKER, SOLICITOR, ACCOUNTANT OR OTHER INDEPENDENT ADVISER AUTHORISED UNDER THE FINANCIAL SERVICES AND MARKETS ACT 2000 (AS AMENDED) ("FSMA") IF YOU ARE RESIDENT IN THE UK (OR, IF YOU ARE A PERSON OUTSIDE THE UK, FROM ANOTHER APPROPRIATELY QUALIFIED INDEPENDENT ADVISER IN YOUR JURISDICTION).

Any new shares resulting from the conversion of the 2025 Convertible Loan Notes will, when issued, rank in full for all dividends and other distributions declared, made or paid on the Ordinary Shares and otherwise rank pari passu in all respects with the Existing Ordinary Shares.

EAST IMPERIAL PLC

(Incorporated in England and Wales under the Companies Act 2006 with registered no. 10973102)

SUBSCRIPTION FOR £2.2 MILLION OF 10% SECURED CONVERTIBLE LOAN NOTES

AND

NOTICE OF GENERAL MEETING

Your attention is drawn to the letter from the Chairman of the Company, which is set out on pages 3 to 6 of this Circular, which recommends that you vote in favour of the Resolutions to be proposed at the General Meeting, referred to below.

You should read the whole of this Circular carefully.

Capitalised words and phrases used in this Circular shall have the same meanings given to them in the definitions section of this Circular.

Notice of General Meeting

The Notice convening a General Meeting of the Company, to be held at 11.00 a.m. on 4 August 2023 at the offices of Shakespeare Martineau LLP at 6th Floor, 60 Gracechurch Street, London, EC3V 0HR is set out at the end of this Circular. The action to be taken by Shareholders in respect of the General Meeting is set out on page 5 of this Circular.

The Ordinary Shares have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 (as amended) (the "Securities Act") or under the securities laws of any state of the United States or qualify for distribution under any of the relevant securities laws of Australia, Canada, Japan, the Republic of Ireland or the Republic of South Africa.