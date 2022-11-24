Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. East Imperial PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EISB   GB00BMZ1ND56

EAST IMPERIAL PLC

(EISB)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  08:33 2022-11-24 am EST
2.636 GBX   +7.59%
08:40aIN BRIEF: East Imperial shares jump on news of US bottling deal
AN
04:49aEast Imperial Jumps 21% After Appointing US Bottling Partner
MT
09/14Earnings Flash (EISB.L) EAST IMPERIAL Posts H1 Revenue GBP1.3M
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

IN BRIEF: East Imperial shares jump on news of US bottling deal

11/24/2022 | 08:40am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

East Imperial PLC - New Zealand-based tonic waters and mixers producer - Appoints The Lion Brewery, a Pennsylvania-based drinks producer, as its US bottling partner. According to the agreement, the brewery will bottle East Imperial's entire range from early 2023.

East Imperial says the agreement will result in significant logistical savings, reducing the capital costs involved in US expansion. It follows news of a recent distribution agreement with Republic National Distributing Company, one of the largest distributors in the US, earlier this year.

Chief Executive Officer Tony Burt says: "I am pleased that we have found a bottling partner who shares our high standards in sourcing and bottling the best quality ingredients to make the best possible product for our discerning clientele. I am incredibly excited about the US opportunity for ultra-premium mixers, and now with local bottling and national distribution in place, East Imperial is well positioned to capitalise on this, and reach new customers across the country."

Current stock price: 2.80 pence, up 14% in London on Thursday

12-month change: down 77%

By Holly Beveridge; hollybeveridge@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

All news about EAST IMPERIAL PLC
08:40aIN BRIEF: East Imperial shares jump on news of US bottling deal
AN
04:49aEast Imperial Jumps 21% After Appointing US Bottling Partner
MT
09/14Earnings Flash (EISB.L) EAST IMPERIAL Posts H1 Revenue GBP1.3M
MT
09/14East Imperial PLC Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
08/12East Imperial to Distribute Products in China via Wen Hua Hang Wine Spirits; Stock Surg..
MT
08/12East Imperial Announces That It Has Signed A Long-Term Distribution Agreement with Wen ..
CI
07/21East Imperial PLC Announces Sales Results for the First Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
CI
05/11East Imperial PLC Auditor Raises 'Going Concern' Doubt
CI
02/25East Imperial PLC Announces Directorship Change
CI
02/21London Stock Exchange Listed Bermele Plc Acquires New Zealand Founded Premium Mixer Pro..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 3,10 M 3,74 M 3,74 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 0,10 M 0,12 M 0,12 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 8,29 M 9,99 M 9,99 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,70x
EV / Sales 2023 1,76x
Nbr of Employees 12
Free-Float 40,8%
Chart EAST IMPERIAL PLC
Duration : Period :
East Imperial PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 0,02
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Anthony James Burt Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andrew Jason Robertson Chief Financial Officer & Director
Alistair Kenneth McGeorge Non-Executive Chairman
Olufunke Abimbola Independent Non-Executive Director
Toby Jonathan Langford Hayward Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EAST IMPERIAL PLC-76.67%10
THE COCA-COLA COMPANY5.30%270 844
KEURIG DR PEPPER INC.3.96%54 336
ARCA CONTINENTAL, S.A.B. DE C.V.24.23%14 427
SUNTORY BEVERAGE & FOOD LIMITED12.98%10 402
SWIRE PACIFIC LIMITED35.06%10 121