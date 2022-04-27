East Japan Railway : Fiscal 2022 Financial Results (Japanese GAAP)

Fiscal 2022 Financial Results (Japanese GAAP) (Unaudited)

Fiscal 2022(Year ended March 31, 2022)

All financial information has been prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in Japan.

"JR East" refers to East Japan Railway Company on a consolidated basis, or if the context so requires, on a non-consolidated basis. English translation from the original Japanese-language document.

April 27, 2022

East Japan Railway Company

Stock Exchange Listing Tokyo Securities Code 9020 URL https://www.jreast.co.jp/e Representative Yuji Fukasawa, President and CEO Scheduled Date of Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders June 22, 2022 Scheduled Date of Dividend Payment Commencement June 23, 2022 Scheduled Date for Release of Annual Securities Report June 22, 2022

1. Consolidated Results for Fiscal 2022 (Year Ended March 31, 2022)

(Amounts less than one million yen, except for per share amounts, are omitted.)

(1) Consolidated financial results

(Percentages represent percentage changes as compared with the previous fiscal year.)

Fiscal 2022

Fiscal 2021

Operating revenues Operating income Ordinary income Millions of yen % 1,978,967 12.1

1,764,584 (40.1) Millions of yen (153,938) (520,358) % - - Millions of yen (179,501) (579,798) % - - (153,938)

Profit attributable to owners of parent

1,978,967 12.1

1,764,584 (40.1)

(520,358)

- -

(179,501)

(579,798)

- -

Millions of yen 0(94,948)

(577,900)

% - -

Note: Comprehensive income - Fiscal 2022: (100,543) million yen (-%), Fiscal 2021: (565,771) million yen (-%)

Fiscal 2022

Fiscal 2021

Earnings per share－ Basic Earnings per share－ Diluted Return on average equity Ratio of ordinary income to average assets Yen 0(251.69) (1,531.91) Yen - - % 0(3.9) (20.3) % (2.0) (6.6) (1,531.91)

Ratio of operating

income to

operating revenues

%

0(7.8)

-

(20.3)

(6.6)

(29.5)

Reference: Equity in net income (losses) of affiliated companies - Fiscal 2022: 12,015 million yen, Fiscal 2021: (13,417) million yen

(2) Consolidated financial position

Fiscal 2022

Fiscal 2021

Total assets Net assets Equity ratio Millions of yen 9,091,424 8,916,420 Millions of yen 2,418,110 2,557,361 % 26.3 28.4 %

Shareholders' equity per share

Millions of yen 9,091,424 8,916,420

Millions of yen 2,418,110 2,557,361

Yen

26.3

28.4

6,348.57 6,719.93

Reference: Shareholders' equity - Fiscal 2022: 2,394,928 million yen, Fiscal 2021: 2,535,027 million yen

(3) Consolidated cash flows

Fiscal 2022

Fiscal 2021

Net cash provided by operating activities Net cash used in investing activities Net cash used in financing activities Millions of yen 190,506 (189,968) Millions of yen (526,358) (749,397) Millions of yen 304,642 983,385 190,506

Cash and cash equivalents at end of year

Millions of yen

(526,358)

(189,968)

(749,397)

304,642 983,385

171,023 197,960

2. Dividends (Year Ended March 31, 2021 and 2022 and Year Ending March 31, 2023)

Dividends per share

(Record date)

1st quarter end

2nd quarter end

3rd quarter end

Year endTotal annual

Total dividends (annual)Dividend ratio (consolidated)

Yen － － －

Yen

Yen － － －

Yen

YenMillions of yen

Fiscal 2021

Fiscal 2022

50.00 50.00

50.00 50.00

100.00 100.00

37,760 37,759

% － －

(Forecast) Fiscal 2023

50.00

3. Forecasts for Fiscal 2023 (Year Ending March 31, 2023)

50.00

100.00

(Percentages represent percentage changes as compared with the previous corresponding fiscal period or fiscal year, as applicable.)

62.9

Six-month period ending September 30, 2022 Fiscal 2023

Operating revenues Operating income Ordinary income Profit attributable to owners of parent Millions of yen % 1,158,000 31.9

2,453,000 24.0 Millions of yen 75,000 153,000 % － － Millions of yen 42,000 98,000 % － － Millions of yen 26,000 60,000 % － －

Ratio of dividends to shareholders'

equity (consolidated)

% 1.3

1.5

Earnings per share－

Basic

Yen

68.92 159.05

※ Notes

(1) Changes to principal subsidiaries during the period (status changes of specified subsidiaries due to changes in the scope of consolidation): No

Newly consolidated －

excluded －

(2) Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of revisions

i Changes in accounting policies with revision of accounting standards : Yes ii Changes in accounting policies other than the above : No iii Changes in accounting estimates : No iv Restatement of revisions : No (3) Number of issued shares (common stock)

i Issued shares at period-end (including treasury stock)

ii Treasury stock at period-end

iii Average number of shares during period

Fiscal 2022

377,932,400 shares

Fiscal 2022

Fiscal 2022

693,666 shares 377,239,488 sharesFiscal 2021

377,932,400 shares

Fiscal 2021

Fiscal 2021

692,286 shares 377,240,648 shares

(Reference) Overview of the Non-consolidated Financial Results

1. Non-consolidated Results for Fiscal 2022 (Year Ended March 31, 2022)

(Amounts less than one million yen, except for per share amounts, are omitted.)

(1) Non-consolidated financial results

(Percentages represent percentage changes as compared with the previous fiscal year.)

Fiscal 2022

Fiscal 2021

Operating revenues Operating income Ordinary income Millions of yen % 1,424,150 20.3

1,184,145 (42.5) Millions of yen (149,583) (478,535) % - - Millions of yen (177,718) (517,715) % - - (149,583)

Profit

Millions of yen

%

1,424,150 20.3

1,184,145 (42.5)

(478,535)

-

(517,715)

0(99,159) - - (506,631) -

Yen

Yen

Fiscal 2022

Fiscal 2021

(1,341.71)

- -

(2) Non-consolidated financial position

Fiscal 2022

Fiscal 2021

Total assets Net assets Equity ratio Millions of yen 8,334,994 8,172,474 Millions of yen 1,872,184 2,014,228 % 22.5 24.6 Millions of yen

Shareholders' equity

per share

8,334,994 8,172,474

Millions of yen 1,872,184 2,014,228

%

Yen

22.5

24.6

4,958.12 5,334.28

Reference: Shareholders' equity - Fiscal 2022: 1,872,184 million yen, Fiscal 2021: 2,014,228 million yen

2. Forecasts for Fiscal 2023 (Year Ending March 31, 2023)

(Percentages represent percentage changes as compared with the previous corresponding fiscal period or fiscal year, as applicable.)

Six-month period ending

September 30, 2022 Fiscal 2023

Operating revenues Operating income Ordinary income Profit Millions of yen % 0,852,000 36.2

1,794,000 26.0 Millions of yen 62,000 100,000 % - - Millions of yen 39,000 % 51,000 - - Millions of yen 30,000 41,000 % - -

Earnings

per share－

Basic

Yen

79.45 108.58

※ Financial results are not subject to auditing.

※ Explanation of appropriate use of forecasts of business results; other important items

The forecasts of business results and other forward-looking statements in this document are based on information available as of the date of this document and on certain assumptions that JR East viewed as reasonable as of the date of this document. Actual results may differ from such forward-looking statements for a variety of reasons. Regarding the forecasts of business results, please refer to "Outlook for the Year Ending March 31, 2023" on page 8 of this document.

JR East is scheduled to hold an analysts' conference on April 28, 2022, to present its operating results for Fiscal 2022. JR East plans to upload the presentation materials distributed at such conference to its website upon its conclusion.

1. Operating Results and Financial Position

(Unless otherwise stated, all comparisons are between the fiscal year under review and the previous fiscal year.)

(1) Analysis of Operating Results

(i) Summary of the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2022

Overview

In the consolidated fiscal year ended March 31, 2022, despite signs of recovery seen temporarily, the Japanese economy continued to be sluggish due to the ongoing spread of COVID-19. Moreover, the Fukushima Prefecture offshore earthquake that occurred on March 16, 2022 caused damage to railcars and equipment of the Tohoku Shinkansen, forcing suspension of operation in some segments. We apologize for the inconvenience. However, as a result of the hard efforts of the relevant parties for recovery, operations resumed on all lines from April 14, 2022.

In light of this situation, the Group made its utmost efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19 to its customers and employees and to ensure the safety and reliability of transportation and the quality of its services. Under Speed Up "Move Up" 2027 announced in September 2020 as a policy tailored to the post-COVID-19 society, the Group worked to enhance profitability, fundamentally strengthen our management foundation, and implement ESG management, thereby accelerating our progress toward the achievement of "Move Up" 2027 management vision.

During the fiscal year under review, operating revenues increased 12.1%, to ¥1,978.9 billion, due mainly to revenue increases, which were attributable to the recovery from decreased sales impacted by the spread of COVID-19 during the previous fiscal year and sales realized in the real estate business leveraging its "rotational business model". As a result of such increase in operating revenues, we recorded operating loss of ¥153.9 billion (operating loss of ¥520.3 billion in fiscal 2021), ordinary loss of ¥179.5 billion (ordinary loss of ¥579.7 billion in fiscal 2021), and loss attributable to owners of parent of ¥94.9 billion (loss attributable to owners of parent of ¥577.9 billion in fiscal 2021).

Safety is Our Top Priority

Based on the "Group Safety Plan 2023," the JR East Group united as one group toward the enhancement and innovation of "safety conduct" and "safety management" by each employee as well as the installation of safety equipment that actively leverages new technologies.

(Specific measures)

 Acceleration of seismic reinforcement of elevated concrete pillars along the railway tracks of the Shinkansen due to damages incurred from the February 2021 earthquake off the coast of Fukushima Prefecture

 Construction work between fiscal 2022 and fiscal 2024 at approximately 200 locations on the Shinkansen lines along embankment, cutting, and natural slopes where a mudslide may occur as a result of record-breaking rainfall and other factors

 Installation of automatic platform gates completed at 80 railway stations (92 railway stations on a line-by-line basis) as of March 31, 2022

 Preparation for introducing new testing equipment for performance and durability of bogies at the JR East Research and Development Center in anticipation of the start of operations around summer 2024, in order to verify reliability and evaluate durability of bogies

 Implementation of education and training programs to prepare for terrorist attacks, tsunami, etc. with the aim of improving the ability of station staff and train crew to respond to emergencies, as well as installation of self-defence tools on train cars

Enhancing Profitability (Restructuring our growth and innovation strategies)

While the business environment surrounding the railway business becomes increasingly severe, we believe the diversification of lifestyles presents a significant opportunity for the Group. Accordingly, the Group reestablished its growth and innovation strategies, combined physical networks, an area of the Group's strength, with digital technologies, and made efforts to propose new lifestyles and take on the challenge of entering new fields.

(Specific measures)